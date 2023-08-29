Detroit’s Firebird Tavern is ready to open second location in the suburbs

click to enlarge Courtesy of Yield Public Relations A rendering of Firebird Tavern’s new Troy location.

Greektown’s Firebird Tavern plans to soon open a second location in Troy.

The new bar and restaurant is expected to open in mid-September at at 4845 Rochester Rd., Troy.

The 5,000-square-foot space will seat around 130 people.

“After nearly seven years of searching for the perfect second location, we are beyond excited to open our doors in Troy and become a part of this active, family-oriented community,” co-owner Tony Piraino, who is also a Troy resident, said in a statement. “We have put immense thought and effort into creating a space that reflects the spirit of Firebird while adding our unique touch to the local dining scene. We can’t wait to welcome loyal fans and newcomers to experience what Firebird offers.”

The menu will feature many items from the Detroit location, including the Diner Burger, Bánh Mì bowl, and soft pretzels with house-made beer cheese. The Troy location will also add personal-sized pizzas.

The bar will include craft cocktails, beers, and wines.

The space will also feature work from local crafters, including tables from woodworker Greg Matzelle of Davisburg, and a custom bar by Craig Cianciolo from Craft Antique Service. The owners say they have invested more than $700,000 into the Troy location.

The company is hiring for all positions. Applicants can contact [email protected] with their resume.

Firebird Tavern first opened in Greektown in 2013. More information is available at firebirdtavern.com.

Location Details Firebird Tavern 4845 Rochester Rd., Troy Oakland County 1 article

