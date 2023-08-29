Nominate your local favorites for Best of Detroit 2023

Detroit’s Firebird Tavern is ready to open second location in the suburbs

The new spot is expected to open in September

By on Tue, Aug 29, 2023 at 2:09 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A rendering of Firebird Tavern’s new Troy location. - Courtesy of Yield Public Relations
Courtesy of Yield Public Relations
A rendering of Firebird Tavern’s new Troy location.

Greektown’s Firebird Tavern plans to soon open a second location in Troy.

The new bar and restaurant is expected to open in mid-September at at 4845 Rochester Rd., Troy.

The 5,000-square-foot space will seat around 130 people.

“After nearly seven years of searching for the perfect second location, we are beyond excited to open our doors in Troy and become a part of this active, family-oriented community,” co-owner Tony Piraino, who is also a Troy resident, said in a statement. “We have put immense thought and effort into creating a space that reflects the spirit of Firebird while adding our unique touch to the local dining scene. We can’t wait to welcome loyal fans and newcomers to experience what Firebird offers.”

The menu will feature many items from the Detroit location, including the Diner Burger, Bánh Mì bowl, and soft pretzels with house-made beer cheese. The Troy location will also add personal-sized pizzas.

The bar will include craft cocktails, beers, and wines.

The space will also feature work from local crafters, including tables from woodworker Greg Matzelle of Davisburg, and a custom bar by Craig Cianciolo from Craft Antique Service. The owners say they have invested more than $700,000 into the Troy location.

The company is hiring for all positions. Applicants can contact [email protected] with their resume.

Firebird Tavern first opened in Greektown in 2013. More information is available at firebirdtavern.com.

Location Details

Firebird Tavern

4845 Rochester Rd., Troy Oakland County

1 article

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in Hour Detroit, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged...
Scroll to read more Drink News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Lawsuit: Soup served with a rat’s foot at Macomb County Olive Garden

By Steve Neavling

An Olive Garden restaurant.

Pizza Cat expands into Oak Park with fourth metro Detroit location

By Layla McMurtrie

Pizza Cat is opening a new location in Oak Park.

In defense of Leo’s Coney Island and Coney culture

By Robert Stempkowski

In defense of Leo’s Coney Island and Coney culture

New owners breathe life into Kelly’s Bar in Hamtramck with updates — including an up-to-code kitchen and a DJ booth

By Lee DeVito

Kiersten Schilinski and Garrett Ragsdale recently purchased the old Kelly’s Bar in Hamtramck.

Also in Food & Drink

Pizza Cat expands into Oak Park with fourth metro Detroit location

By Layla McMurtrie

Pizza Cat is opening a new location in Oak Park.

In defense of Leo’s Coney Island and Coney culture

By Robert Stempkowski

In defense of Leo’s Coney Island and Coney culture

The Eagle Food & Beer Hall fried chicken restaurant to open in Detroit’s Woodward West

By Lee DeVito

The Eagle Food &amp; Beer Hall fried chicken restaurant to open in Detroit’s Woodward West (2)

The customers are often wrong

By Robert Stempkowski

The restaurant business might be better off with a few less customers.
More

Digital Issue

August 23, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Threads icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us