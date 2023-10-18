Detroit’s Coriander Kitchen and Farm hosts its fourth annual Harvest Dinner on Sunday

The farm-to-table dinner will usher diners into the autumn season

By on Wed, Oct 18, 2023 at 3:11 pm

click to enlarge Coriander Kitchen and Farm shares its seasonal bounty. - Alejandro Ugalde from Featherstone
Alejandro Ugalde from Featherstone
Coriander Kitchen and Farm shares its seasonal bounty.

Eastside Detroit’s Coriander Kitchen and Farm will host its fourth annual Harvest Dinner on Sunday. The farm-to-table dinner will usher diners into the autumn season with plates infused with veggies and herbs grown by the restaurant. It will include charcuterie from Jake’s Country Meats; Coriander’s fermented green tomatoes with goat cheese and tomato jam; Spanish garlic soup; Puntarelle Alla Romana; handmade tagliatelle pasta; grilled Treviso and Rosso di Verano Radicchio with Taleggio; and a Riesling-poached pear with honey thyme ice cream and toasted almonds. Gluten-free and vegetarian options are also available. The dinner is presented by Coriander co-owners Gwen Meyer and Alison Heeres. “The harvest dinner is a celebration of the food and relationships we’ve grown this year,” Meyer said. “We’re so proud of the work we’ve accomplished — well over 6,250 pounds of produce for our restaurant! The collaborative process between Ali and me drives the whole effort to bring the field into the kitchen.”

Event Details
Coriander and Kitchen Farm fourth annual Harvest Dinner

Sun., Oct. 22, 5-7 & 8-10 p.m.

Coriander Kitchen and Farm 14601 Rivesride Blvd., Detroit Detroit

Buy Tickets

$125

About The Author

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .Her favorite pastimes are meditating on...
