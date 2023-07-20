Detroit’s Book Tower restaurants will include a rooftop bar

click to enlarge Courtesy of Bedrock A rendering of Kamper’s, a 14th-floor rooftop bar planned for Detroit’s renovated Book Tower.

Bedrock’s $400 million development of Detroit’s historic Book Tower will feature five new bars and restaurants set to open in the coming months, including a rooftop bar.

The real estate giant has partnered with national restaurant group Method Co. for the projects, according to a press release. They include the French-themed brasserie Le Suprême and Bar Rotunda, a cafe and wine bar in Book Tower’s lobby atrium.

“Dating back to the 18th century, Detroit’s rich French history and its unparalleled contributions to the American manufacturing and music industries were attributes that we wanted to celebrate with the conception of Le Supreme and Bar Rotunda. The revitalization efforts that have gone into Detroit’s downtown core are remarkable, resulting in a renaissance that we are excited to be a part of,” said Randall Cook, CEO and Co-Founder of Method Co. “Our goal is that Le Supreme, Bar Rotunda, and our subsequent openings within Book Tower will offer guests a new opportunity to discover the beauty and spirit of this legendary city.”

In the fall, additional openings include the 14th floor rooftop bar Kamper’s; Japanese izakaya- and omakase-style eatery Hiroki San, an offshoot of Method Co.’s Hiroki in Philadelphia; and sake pub Sakazuki.

All venues will also be available for private events. Method Co. is also hiring for all positions, with more information available at booktowerdetroit.com.

Bedrock recently announced the completion of the 7-year, $400 million restoration of the nearly century-old high-rise, which has sat vacant since 2009. The 500,000-square-foot building includes 38 floors with 229 residential units, 117 hotel rooms, co-working space, and 52,000 square feet of retail.

