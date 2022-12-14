Detroit’s Baobab Fare is having its first brunch pop-up this weekend

The restaurant plans to offer an ongoing brunch in 2023, but hasn’t worked out the details yet

By on Wed, Dec 14, 2022 at 4:32 pm

click to enlarge Is there anything Baobab Fare owners Hamissi Mamba and Nadia Nijimbere can't do? - Courtesy of Featherstone
Courtesy of Featherstone
Is there anything Baobab Fare owners Hamissi Mamba and Nadia Nijimbere can't do?

Baobab Fare brought a slice of Burundi to the corner of Woodward and E. Grand Blvd., and now it’s bringing us a banging brunch.

The East African restaurant, located at 6568 Woodward Ave., will host its first-ever brunch on Sunday, Dec. 18.

The one-day pop-up will feature a halal menu with items like chapati, samosas, scrambled eggs, mango salad, and porridge, plus African tea or coffee.

Baobab Fare’s Ji (passionfruit juice) will also be on offer in newly released 32 oz. bottles.

“The idea of brunch came about from the larger bottles of Ji,” co-owner Hamissi Mamba said in a press release. “When I first held the larger bottle in hand, I wanted to share a glass with a friend. And what better way to do that than over brunch? Nadia is cooking up some truly delicious dishes, and we’re so excited to offer these to our community through this special event.”

Couple Hamissi Mamba and Nadia Nijimbere opened Baobab Fare in 2021 to much fanfare, and were shortlisted for the James Beard Award for best chef this year. Baobab Fare was also named one of the best new restaurants in America by both Eater and Esquire Magazine.

Seatings for the Dec. 18 brunch are at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., and reservations are required. The restaurant plans to offer an ongoing brunch in 2023, but hasn’t worked out the frequency or dates just yet.

Tickets are available via Eventbrite.

