Detroit’s Atwater Brewery celebrates 25th anniversary with party on Saturday

Atwater Brewery has been serving suds in Detroit's historic Rivertown since 1997.

Atwater Brewery, Detroit's largest craft beer brewer, is celebrating a quarter century with a birthday bash at its 237 Joseph Campau St. location on Saturday, Sept. 10.

The celebration is scheduled for 1-10 p.m., and is free and open to all ages, with a cash beer bar available to those 21 and older.

According to the brewery, the event will feature live music, food trucks, vendors, contests, games, giveaways, and a special preview of Atwater's seasonal "Bloktoberfest" Bohemian-style lager.

“We’re thrilled to be an integral part of the renaissance that Detroit is experiencing, and we are looking forward to celebrating with everyone who has supported Atwater from day one,’ Atwater Brewery president Katy McBrady said in a statement. ‘We’re so excited for the next 25 years Detroit Beers, but also working with and supporting the best of Detroit’s artists and vendors, and contributing to the city philanthropically.”

The brewery says $.25 of every pint purchased at the Saturday party will be donated to Detroit’s Heidelberg Project.

Artists Uncle Brown and Me, Half Light Music, and Sugar Tips Acoustic are slated to perform. More information is available on Atwater's Facebook page.

Atwater Brewery was founded in 1997 in the historic Rivertown district, initially aiming to bring back the Bohemian-style lager made by popular by Stroh's Brewing Co.

Stroh's started brewing its Bohemian-style Pilsner in Detroit 2016, the first time Stroh's has been made in Detroit since 1985, when the company's brewery was still standing on Gratiot Avenue.

