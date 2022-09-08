Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

Detroit’s Atwater Brewery celebrates 25th anniversary with party on Saturday

The Motor City’s largest craft brewery is throwing a free party

By on Thu, Sep 8, 2022 at 1:02 pm

click to enlarge Atwater Brewery has been serving suds in Detroit's historic Rivertown since 1997. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Atwater Brewery has been serving suds in Detroit's historic Rivertown since 1997.

Atwater Brewery, Detroit's largest craft beer brewer, is celebrating a quarter century with a birthday bash at its 237 Joseph Campau St. location on Saturday, Sept. 10.

The celebration is scheduled for 1-10 p.m., and is free and open to all ages, with a cash beer bar available to those 21 and older.

According to the brewery, the event will feature live music, food trucks, vendors, contests, games, giveaways, and a special preview of Atwater's seasonal "Bloktoberfest" Bohemian-style lager.

“We’re thrilled to be an integral part of the renaissance that Detroit is experiencing, and we are looking forward to celebrating with everyone who has supported Atwater from day one,’ Atwater Brewery president Katy McBrady said in a statement. ‘We’re so excited for the next 25 years Detroit Beers, but also working with and supporting the best of Detroit’s artists and vendors, and contributing to the city philanthropically.”

The brewery says $.25 of every pint purchased at the Saturday party will be donated to Detroit’s Heidelberg Project.

Artists Uncle Brown and Me, Half Light Music, and Sugar Tips Acoustic are slated to perform. More information is available on Atwater's Facebook page.

Atwater Brewery was founded in 1997 in the historic Rivertown district, initially aiming to bring back the Bohemian-style lager made by popular by Stroh's Brewing Co.

Stroh's started brewing its Bohemian-style Pilsner in Detroit 2016, the first time Stroh's has been made in Detroit since 1985, when the company's brewery was still standing on Gratiot Avenue.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
More
Scroll to read more Drink News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Chef Greg&#146;s Soul-N-The Wall 10009 Curtis St., Detroit; 313-861-0331 Akin to a Sloppy Joe, the Boogaloo Sandwich was a creation of Detroit&#146;s former Brothers Bar-B-Que, which closed sometime in the &#146;90s. In 2007, Greg Beard opened Greg&#146;s Soul-N-The Wall in Brothers&#146;s former Northwest Detroit location, and revived the Boogaloo due to popular demand. Beard&#146;s version is dubbed the Boogaloo Wonderland Sandwich, after Detroit songwriter Allee Willis, who co-wrote Earth, Wind, and Fire&#146;s hit "Boogie Wonderland."

The 25 best Detroit restaurants when you have $10 or less
PJ's Lager House 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit Corktown rock ’n’ roll bar PJ’s Lager House sold its building and business to the owner of the next-door building that houses the James Oliver Coffee Co.

The Detroit area restaurants that have closed so far in 2022
Photos from an‘Herbal Walk &amp; Talk’ tour in Detroit and an herbal medicine class in Hamtramck

Photos from an ‘Herbal Walk & Talk’ tour in Detroit and an herbal medicine class in Hamtramck
20 places to get a damn good beer in the Detroit area

20 places to get a damn good beer in the Detroit area

Food & Drink Slideshows

Chef Greg&#146;s Soul-N-The Wall 10009 Curtis St., Detroit; 313-861-0331 Akin to a Sloppy Joe, the Boogaloo Sandwich was a creation of Detroit&#146;s former Brothers Bar-B-Que, which closed sometime in the &#146;90s. In 2007, Greg Beard opened Greg&#146;s Soul-N-The Wall in Brothers&#146;s former Northwest Detroit location, and revived the Boogaloo due to popular demand. Beard&#146;s version is dubbed the Boogaloo Wonderland Sandwich, after Detroit songwriter Allee Willis, who co-wrote Earth, Wind, and Fire&#146;s hit "Boogie Wonderland."

The 25 best Detroit restaurants when you have $10 or less
PJ's Lager House 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit Corktown rock ’n’ roll bar PJ’s Lager House sold its building and business to the owner of the next-door building that houses the James Oliver Coffee Co.

The Detroit area restaurants that have closed so far in 2022
Photos from an‘Herbal Walk &amp; Talk’ tour in Detroit and an herbal medicine class in Hamtramck

Photos from an ‘Herbal Walk & Talk’ tour in Detroit and an herbal medicine class in Hamtramck
20 places to get a damn good beer in the Detroit area

20 places to get a damn good beer in the Detroit area

Food & Drink Slideshows

Chef Greg&#146;s Soul-N-The Wall 10009 Curtis St., Detroit; 313-861-0331 Akin to a Sloppy Joe, the Boogaloo Sandwich was a creation of Detroit&#146;s former Brothers Bar-B-Que, which closed sometime in the &#146;90s. In 2007, Greg Beard opened Greg&#146;s Soul-N-The Wall in Brothers&#146;s former Northwest Detroit location, and revived the Boogaloo due to popular demand. Beard&#146;s version is dubbed the Boogaloo Wonderland Sandwich, after Detroit songwriter Allee Willis, who co-wrote Earth, Wind, and Fire&#146;s hit "Boogie Wonderland."

The 25 best Detroit restaurants when you have $10 or less
PJ's Lager House 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit Corktown rock ’n’ roll bar PJ’s Lager House sold its building and business to the owner of the next-door building that houses the James Oliver Coffee Co.

The Detroit area restaurants that have closed so far in 2022
Photos from an‘Herbal Walk &amp; Talk’ tour in Detroit and an herbal medicine class in Hamtramck

Photos from an ‘Herbal Walk & Talk’ tour in Detroit and an herbal medicine class in Hamtramck
20 places to get a damn good beer in the Detroit area

20 places to get a damn good beer in the Detroit area

Trending

Detroit’s Lafayette Coney Island closed after rat poop found in restaurant

By Randiah Camille Green

Guess we'll be going to American Coney Island from now on.

Ford’s Garage to open second Detroit-area restaurant in Novi

By Lee DeVito

Ford's Garage is expanding.

Pizza Hut's take on ‘Detroit-style’ pizza is back for a third time – and it even has an anthem

By Steve Neavling

"Detroit-style" pizza is back at Pizza Hut for a third time.

Downriver Detroit spot Galindo’s serves up damn good Mexican tortas

By Jane Slaughter

Downriver Detroit spot Galindo’s serves up damn good Mexican tortas

Also in Food & Drink

Detroit’s Lafayette Coney Island closed after rat poop found in restaurant

By Randiah Camille Green

Guess we'll be going to American Coney Island from now on.

Ford’s Garage to open second Detroit-area restaurant in Novi

By Lee DeVito

Ford's Garage is expanding.

Downriver Detroit spot Galindo’s serves up damn good Mexican tortas

By Jane Slaughter

Downriver Detroit spot Galindo’s serves up damn good Mexican tortas

Pizza Hut's take on ‘Detroit-style’ pizza is back for a third time – and it even has an anthem

By Steve Neavling

"Detroit-style" pizza is back at Pizza Hut for a third time.
More

Digital Issue

September 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us