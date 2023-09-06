Nominate your local favorites for Best of Detroit 2023

Detroit Vegan event runs alongside Detroit Foodie Fair

You can vote for ‘Best Foodie Find’ at the upcoming food festival

By on Wed, Sep 6, 2023 at 10:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Last year’s winners of Detroit Foodie Fair’s competition for “Best Foodie Find.” - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Last year’s winners of Detroit Foodie Fair’s competition for “Best Foodie Find.”

Detroit Foodie Fair is hosting its fourth annual event at Eastern Market this year, and for the second year in a row, a Detroit Vegan event will be held alongside the festival to raise awareness about vegan living and offer a wider range of food options.

The fair is happening on Sunday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will be located in Eastern Market’s Shed 5.

Danielle Golinski is the executive director of Mercantile Fairs, the parent company that organizes the event, and says that Detroit Foodie Fair and Detroit Vegan will split up the shed between vegan and non-vegan local businesses.

“A lot of the vendors that we have during the event are local to Detroit and the surrounding area, so it’s just a really good way to come out and support small businesses,” Golinski says.

Detroit Vegan’s mission is to support vegan companies, not just when it comes to vegan food, but vegan beauty products and handmade items as well. During the family-friendly Detroit Foodie Fair, there’s also a contest where attendees can vote on Detroit’s “Best Foodie Find,” with QR codes at each vendor’s booth that customers can scan to vote for their favorite eats.

Event Details
Detroit Foodie Fair

Detroit Foodie Fair

Sun., Sept. 10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Eastern Market - Shed 5 2932 Russell St., Detroit Detroit

Event Details
Detroit Vegan

Detroit Vegan

Sun., Sept. 10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Eastern Market - Shed 5 2932 Russell St., Detroit Detroit

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about food, music, art, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, Metromode, and other various Michigan publications.

Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Fall VegFest returns to downtown Farmington

By Steve Neavling

A scene from FallVegFest.

Detroit’s stylish Mad Nice aims high, but sometimes falls short

By Tom Perkins

Detroit’s stylish Mad Nice aims high, but sometimes falls short

Eastside Detroit Caribbean spot Norma G’s closes

By Randiah Camille Green

The restaurant had just celebrated its 5th year anniversary on August 19th.

Turning the tables on anonymous restaurant reviewers

By Robert Stempkowski

Turning the tables on anonymous restaurant reviewers

Also in Food & Drink

Detroit’s stylish Mad Nice aims high, but sometimes falls short

By Tom Perkins

Detroit’s stylish Mad Nice aims high, but sometimes falls short

The Wine Grotto to open in Saint John’s Resort as part of renovation project

By Layla McMurtrie

The Wine Grotto to open in Saint John’s Resort as part of renovation project (2)

Detroit’s Firebird Tavern is ready to open second location in the suburbs

By Lee DeVito

A rendering of Firebird Tavern’s new Troy location.

New owners breathe life into Kelly’s Bar in Hamtramck with updates — including an up-to-code kitchen and a DJ booth

By Lee DeVito

Kiersten Schilinski and Garrett Ragsdale recently purchased the old Kelly’s Bar in Hamtramck.
More

Digital Issue

September 6, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Threads icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us