Detroit Vegan event runs alongside Detroit Foodie Fair

Detroit Foodie Fair is hosting its fourth annual event at Eastern Market this year, and for the second year in a row, a Detroit Vegan event will be held alongside the festival to raise awareness about vegan living and offer a wider range of food options.

The fair is happening on Sunday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will be located in Eastern Market’s Shed 5.

Danielle Golinski is the executive director of Mercantile Fairs, the parent company that organizes the event, and says that Detroit Foodie Fair and Detroit Vegan will split up the shed between vegan and non-vegan local businesses.

“A lot of the vendors that we have during the event are local to Detroit and the surrounding area, so it’s just a really good way to come out and support small businesses,” Golinski says.

Detroit Vegan’s mission is to support vegan companies, not just when it comes to vegan food, but vegan beauty products and handmade items as well. During the family-friendly Detroit Foodie Fair, there’s also a contest where attendees can vote on Detroit’s “Best Foodie Find,” with QR codes at each vendor’s booth that customers can scan to vote for their favorite eats.

