Detroit Shipping Co. to host Cass Corridor cleanup for Earth Day

The food hall is seeking volunteers for the neighborhood cleanup

Mon, Apr 18, 2022 at 1:35 pm

click to enlarge Detroit Shipping Co. - GOOGLE MAPS
Google Maps
Detroit Shipping Co.

Detroit Shipping Co. is hosting a neighborhood cleanup of the Cass Corridor for Earth Day on Saturday, April 23.

The swanky food hall has teamed up with Clean Detroit for the second annual cleanup and is looking for volunteers to help beautify the neighborhood. Participants will pick up trash, clean out flower beds, weed, and plant flowers around the neighborhood. Water, gloves, trash bags, and other cleaning tools will be provided.

Like many things in Detroit, the Cass Corridor (where the food hall is located) has changed a lot over the past ten years. Detroit Shipping Co. was merely a vacant lot of grass before the swanky food hall made out of repurposed shipping containers opened up shop in 2018.

While the neighborhood continues to transform, residents and businesses do their part to keep the area clean and welcoming.

To volunteer, just show up at Detroit Shipping Co., located at 474 Peterboro St, at 10 a.m. and meet at the “Summer Oasis” tent in the back of the building.

More information is available at cleandetroit.org.

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

Randiah Camille Green
