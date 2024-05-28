Detroit Pistons To Host Sneaker Grab Event at Henry Ford Pistons Performance Center

Join the Detroit Pistons Saturday, June 1 from 3-7 p.m. at the Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center for Sneaker Grab presented by Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey.

The event will feature streetwear and sneaker reseller vendors, food trucks, photo ops and prize giveaways. Sneaker Grab gives all sneakerheads the opportunity to buy, trade and sell kicks. In addition, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey will offer sneaker cleaning for all participants and provide custom shoe bags while supplies last.

Tickets are available now and can be purchased for $30 by visiting pistons.com/sneaker-grab. The ticket price includes entry to the event and tickets to a 2024-25 Pistons game and a 2024-25 Motor City Cruise game. Interested in a table at the event? Local sneaker and streetwear vendors can apply at pistons.com/sneaker-grab.