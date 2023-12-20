Detroit Lions and Jack Daniel's Partner to Bring Barrel Tree to Ford Field

The Barrels are On Sale Through Sunday, Dec. 31st and Proceeds will Benefit Operation Ride Home

Sponsored By on Wed, Dec 20, 2023 at 8:54 am

click to enlarge Detroit Lions and Jack Daniel's Partner to Bring Barrel Tree to Ford Field

The Detroit Lions and Jack Daniel’s have partnered to bring the annual Barrel Tree to Ford Field for the 2023 holiday season.

Barrels On Sale Now ~ Don't Miss Out

The Jack Daniel’s Barrel Tree is a tradition that started in 2011 at the Jack Daniel Distillery. 100% of the proceeds go to the Armed Services YMCA to support the Jack Daniel’s Operation Ride Home program, which helps bring our military home for the holidays.

Operation Ride Home is a program designed to assist junior-enlisted service members and those with families travel from their military bases to homes around the country. Our mission is to raise as much money as possible to assist these heroes with getting home.

With the help of the ASYMCA, we will be able to eclipse 10,000 of these heroes and their families that we’ve helped with travel. We will have raised more than $2 million for the life of the program.

Jack Daniel’s only uses new charred oak barrels to make its whiskey, and they are never filled a second time. The barrels that were used to build all the trees were earlier entrusted to mature the famed Tennessee Whiskey and will now be bringing another special holiday ‘spirit’ to many of their friends around the country.


