Detroit Foodie Fair teams up with Detroit Vegan for another year of celebrating local food

Sep 10, 2024 at 11:04 am
Last year’s winners of Detroit Foodie Fair’s competition for “Best Foodie Find.”
Last year's winners of Detroit Foodie Fair's competition for "Best Foodie Find."
To all of the foodies in Detroit who are always looking for new eats, this is for you.

The fifth annual Detroit Foodie Fair is returning to Eastern Market this month, and for the third year in a row, a Detroit Vegan event will be held alongside the festival to offer a wider range of food options, and so people can learn more about vegan living.

The event, organized by parent company Mercantile Fairs, is happening on Sunday, Sept. 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will be located in Eastern Market’s Shed 5.

Not only will there be food to eat at the festival, but there will also be bites to take home, hand-crafted kitchen wares, and other unique food-related goods from over 50 vendors. Detroit Foodie Fair and Detroit Vegan will split up the shed between vegan and non-vegan local businesses.

During the family-friendly Detroit Foodie Fair, there’s also a contest where attendees can vote on Detroit’s “Best Foodie Find,” with QR codes at each vendor’s booth that customers can scan to vote for their favorite eats.

More information and a full list of vendors can be found at detroitfoodiefair.com.

Event Details

Detroit Foodie Fair/Detroit Vegan

Sun., Sept. 22, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Eastern Market - Shed 5 2932 Russell St., Detroit Detroit

