Detroit City Distillery’s tasting room is now a ‘Whiskey Winter Wonderland’

Fans of Detroit City Distillery’s award-winning spirits can now enjoy them in a cozy holiday-themed setting the Eastern Market company is calling a “Winter Whiskey Wonderland.”

Beyond the festive lighting, the distillery’s tasting room has also released a new holiday menu with 15 new craft cocktails.

“Think of this as a personal invitation to a fantastic Christmas house party with way better booze,” Detroit City Distillery co-owner Michael Forsyth says. “Our bartenders really pushed themselves to create some inventive and creative cocktails for the occasion. It’s hard to pick a favorite, but right now, my two are the Claus for Vacation and Fizzions of Sugar Plums, and pretty much everything on the whiskey side of the menu. Grab your friends for a drink and revel under the lights!”

Claus for Vacation features Gilded Age Vodka infused with peppermint and almond tea, strawberry, fernet, and heavy cream, while Fizzions Of Sugar Plums includes Shopkeeper’s Gin, aperol, lemon, honey-plum tea jelly, and bubbly.

click to enlarge Courtesy photo DCD’s award-winning bourbon, whiskey, rye, gin, and vodka will also be on sale for holiday gifts.

Other new menu items include the Coquito, a frozen drink with Puerto Rican egg nog with Summer Rum, coconut, sweet condensed milk, vanilla, nutmeg, and cinnamon, as well as the 40 Thieves, a mix of Four Grain Bourbon, hot apple cider, thieves spice blend with rosemary, cassia, clove, and lemon peel served hot.

The distillery also says the space will host pop-ups from local chefs. DCD’s award-winning bourbon, whiskey, rye, gin, and vodka will also be on sale for holiday gifts.

Detroit City Distillery’s Tasting Room is located at 2462 Riopelle St. More information is available at detroitcitydistillery.com.

Location Details Detroit City Distillery Tasting Room 2462 Riopelle Street, Detroit Eastern Market 313-338-3760 1 article

