Detroit City Distillery’s Paczki Day Vodka is back

‘It’s like a Paczki Day Party in a bottle,’ says Michael Forsyth

By on Fri, Jan 13, 2023 at 6:00 am

click to enlarge Detroit City Distillery’s Pączki Day Vodka. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Detroit City Distillery’s Pączki Day Vodka.

Detroit City Distillery’s Paczki Day Vodka is exactly what it says it is.

“There are only two ingredients: vodka and paczki,” Detroit City Distillery co-owner Michael Forsyth says in a statement. “There are no artificial ingredients, flavors or sweeteners that you find in mainstream flavored vodka. The goal is to make a true craft spirit that highlights the taste of these perfectly handmade, glazed raspberry paczki from Hamtramck.”

He adds, “It’s like a Paczki Day Party in a bottle.”

To make the limited-edition bottles for Paczki Day, which celebrates Fat Tuesday and the beginning of Lent the Polish way, Detroit City Distillery literally drops fresh paczki into 500-gallon copper pot still with 100% potato vodka, in this case raspberry paczki from Hamtramck’s New Palace Bakery.

“At 88 proof, it’s ultra-smooth, and you can really taste the raspberry and buttery pastry of the paczki,” Forsyth says.

Detroit City Distillery is releasing its annual limited-edition bottles of its Paczki Day Vodka starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3. The bottles go on sale for $35 at detroitcitydistillery.com/shop and are expected to quickly sell out. Last year, the bottles sold out in 72 hours, the distillery says.

Fans can sample the new bottles and pick up their online orders during a party at Detroit City Distillery’s Eastern Market tasting room at 2462 Riopelle St. The event is open to the public and starts at 4 p.m. that day.

Detroit City Distillery says the Paczki Day Vodka will also be available at select liquor stores throughout Michigan and Illinois while supplies last.

“It’s been incredible to see Paczki Day Vodka become a tradition within Michigan’s Polish community and watch the sensation grow nationwide,” Forsyth continued. “People travel from all over America to get their hands on this once-a-year spirit and celebrate with their Polish comrades. It’s a special thing when a spirit brings people together. This year, we’re excited to get Paczki Day Vodka to more Polish communities across the country via partnerships that support direct-to-consumer shipping so we can continue to gauge the demand nationwide.”

Detroit City Distillery recommends that the Paczki Day Vodka should “be enjoyed chilled over ice, mixed in a cocktail, or as a paczki chaser.”

Location Details

Detroit City Distillery Tasting Room

2462 Riopelle Street, Detroit Eastern Market

313-338-3760

2 articles

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
Read More about Lee DeVito
Scroll to read more Drink News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Indian carry-out spot Pink Garlic has become an Oak Park fave — but this reviewer sees room for improvement

By Robert Stempkowski

Indian carry-out spot Pink Garlic has become an Oak Park fave — but this reviewer sees room for improvement

Hazel Park’s Eastern Palace Club is reborn as a beach-themed bar

By Lee DeVito

Hazel Park’s Eastern Palace Club is reborn as a beach-themed bar

Upscale bistro and music venue Soul on Ice opens in Detroit

By Lee DeVito

The bar at Soul on Ice.

Chick-fil-A is opening another metro Detroit restaurant

By Lee DeVito

Chick-fil-A is opening another metro Detroit restaurant

Also in Food & Drink

Indian carry-out spot Pink Garlic has become an Oak Park fave — but this reviewer sees room for improvement

By Robert Stempkowski

Indian carry-out spot Pink Garlic has become an Oak Park fave — but this reviewer sees room for improvement

Chick-fil-A is opening another metro Detroit restaurant

By Lee DeVito

Chick-fil-A is opening another metro Detroit restaurant

Detroit’s Avalon to close its Midtown cafe and move into Jolly Pumpkin

By Randiah Camille Green

Avalon's Willis location in Midtown is not our only favorite bakery, but also our go-to spot to pick up Metro Times.

‘Slim Saucy’s’ pop-up sells Detroit-style pizza by the slice in Ann Arbor

By Lee DeVito

Joe Maino of the Slim Saucy’s pop-up learned how to make Detroit-style pizza under the award-winning Shawn Randazzo of St. Clair Shores.
More

Digital Issue

January 11, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us