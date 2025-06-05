Detroit City Distillery made a cocktail using Achatz pie filling

What do you get when you mix Detroit City Distillery’s Two-Faced Bourbon and Achatz Handmade Pie Company’s Michigan 4-Berry Pie filling?

The two beloved local brands collaborated to make a new bottled cocktail they’re calling Michigan 4-Berry.

“We’re all huge fans of Achatz’s pies at DCD — the fresh ingredients, the craftsmanship, and the fact that they’re made right here in Michigan, just like our spirits,” Detroit City Distillery co-owner J.P. Jerome said in a statement. “When we asked ourselves what would happen if we combined our bourbon with their pie filling, the result was Michigan 4-Berry. It’s a berry-forward cocktail balanced by the smoothness of our bourbon, with notes of vanilla and spice. It’s perfect by itself or with a delicious slice of Achatz’s Michigan 4-Berry pie.”

“Collaborating with Detroit City Distillery has been an incredibly fun and creative process,” Zack Achatz added. “Pie and bourbon are both heritage foods — people have deep emotional ties to them. Our focus is always on quality and tradition, but what really excites us is the way these products bring people together and create lasting memories. That’s what this collaboration is all about.”

The limited-run 200 ml bottles go on sale at 4 p.m. on Friday, June 13 at the Detroit City Distillery Tasting Room in Eastern Market (2462 Riopelle St, Detroit) for $25 each.