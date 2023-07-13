Detroit Bourbon & Blues Festival announced for Eastern Market

The new event will feature free blues music and ticketed whiskey tasting sessions

By on Thu, Jul 13, 2023 at 12:53 pm

click to enlarge “I think for a lot of people, bourbon is intimidating,” Detroit Bourbon & Blues Festival Richard Zemola said. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
“I think for a lot of people, bourbon is intimidating,” Detroit Bourbon & Blues Festival Richard Zemola said.

Next month, Eastern Market will be transformed into “Blues Street” with free live music performances and plenty of bourbon.

The historic district’s Shed 5 will hold the inaugural Detroit Bourbon & Blues Festival on Sunday, Aug. 27 as part of Eastern Market’s Sunday Market series.

The festival is organized by Richard Zemola, owner of the Hero Or Villain food truck.

“I think for a lot of people, bourbon is intimidating,” Zemola said in a statement. “That’s why this event is a perfect opportunity to take the time and get familiar with how to taste. Our event more so is about experiencing the spirits that local distillers make and it’s not something that we’re encouraging to be rushed, but to be savored. This is a unique opportunity for those who are interested in getting into tasting bourbon and specifically, tasting from distilleries in Michigan.”

The festival promises “a diverse lineup of talented musicians, ranging from local blues bands to nationally acclaimed artists,” though no acts have been officially announced yet.

The music performances are free and open to the public, while tickets for tasting sessions start at $60 for 10 tickets for a curated selection of whiskeys and bourbons.

VIP tickets are $85 and include a “Bloozy Brunch,” early access, 15 tasting tickets, and a commemorative glass.

There will also be food available for purchase from food trucks.

The festival is scheduled for noon-6:30 p.m. More information is available at detroitbourbonandblues.com.

Event Details
Detroit Bourbon & Blues Festival

Sun., Aug. 27, 12-6:30 p.m.

Eastern Market 2934 Russell St., Detroit Detroit

