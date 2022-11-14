Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening a Warren location this week

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Dave's Hot Chicken started as a parking-lot pop-up in Los Angeles.

Nashville Hot Chicken-chain Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening a new restaurant in metro Detroit.

The latest Michigan location for the rapidly expanding brand will be open Friday at 31101 Mound Rd., Warren. It will be open seven days a week, from 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

The chain has also opened Michigan locations at 22208 Michigan Ave., Dearborn, 624 W. Big beaver Rd., Troy, and 3667 E. Grand River Ave., Howell.

The company started in 2017 as a parking-lot pop-up in Los Angeles. It announced an expansion into Michigan in 2020.

More information on the chain can be found at daveshotchicken.com.

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter