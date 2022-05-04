Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Conveyor belt sushi spot Kura Sushi is opening a second location in Michigan

The new restaurant will be located in Novi

By on Wed, May 4, 2022 at 4:03 pm

click to enlarge A conveyor belt delivers plates of sushi to customers. - EMILY J. DAVIS FOR KURA SUSHI
Emily J. Davis for Kura Sushi
A conveyor belt delivers plates of sushi to customers.

Sushi chain Kura Sushi is planning on opening a second restaurant in Michigan.

The company is known for popularizing the conveyor belt sushi or "sushi train" concept, in which plates of sushi are delivered to customers via conveyor belts. It opened its first Michigan location in Troy in 2021, and the second location is expected to open in Novi this summer.

The company was founded in Japan in 1977 and has expanded across the globe, with more than 500 restaurants worldwide.

Its Troy location was the first conveyor belt sushi spot to open in Michigan since Sushi Nara in Ann Arbor, which has since closed.

The Kura Sushi restaurants use a system utilizing two conveyor belts. The "Revolving Sushi Bar Belt" carries a rotating selection of sushi plates that customers can grab as they please. They can also order their own plates using a touch-screen tablet, which is delivered to the table via the "Express Belt," or what the company calls a "sushi highway." The bill is tallied based on plates.

The company is also known for partnering with different brands for its "Bikkura Pon Prize System," in which guests get a prize for every 15 sushi plates ordered. Kura Sushi also has a reward system were customers can earn $5 for every $50 spent.

According to a press release, "Kurabot" robots will also deliver drinks and condiments to customers' tables at the Novi location.

O brave new world, that has such sushi in it!

More information is available at kurasushi.com.

