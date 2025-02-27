  1. Food & Drink
Cannelle’s beautiful baked goods are now available at Aurora on the Lake

The popular pastries are truly a sight to behold

Feb 27, 2025 at 10:13 am
Image: Cannelle’s pastries are eye candy.
Cannelle’s pastries are eye candy. Courtesy photo
Matt Knio’s Cannelle French-style bakery empire is continuing its expansion throughout the Detroit area.

The popular patisserie has partnered with Aurora on the Lake, a new high-end Italian restaurant that opened in the former It’s a Matter of Taste space in Commerce Township early this year.

The sweet treats are served in the restaurant’s storefront and carryout sections.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring Cannelle’s exceptional pastries to Aurora on the Lake,” said Joe Barbat, chairman and CEO of restaurant group Prime Concepts’ parent company Barbat Holdings. “Their commitment to quality and craftsmanship aligns perfectly with our vision of offering the best culinary experiences to our guests. … This partnership allows us to elevate our offerings and bring something truly special to the Commerce Township community.”

Knio trained in Paris and served as head pastry chef at Michigan’s Ritz Carlton before opening his first Cannelle Café in Southfield in 2003.

He then opened Cannelle locations in Birmingham, downtown Detroit, Ann Arbor, Farmington, and most recently in Keego Harbor in 2024. He also launched the Golden Wheat Bakehouse in 2005, which supplies breads, buns, croissants, and other products to local businesses.

In 2023, Midwest Living magazine named Cannelle Patisserie the best bakery in the Midwest, writing, “The eclairs and macarons look too good to eat. Well, at least not right away. The phone always eats first.”

A Metro Times review described Cannelle’s pastries as simply “elegant.”

Knio told the Free Press that he hopes to open at least 10 stores in the region.

Location Details

Aurora on the Lake

2323 Union Lake Rd., Commerce Twp. Oakland County

auroraitaliana.com/commerce-township

