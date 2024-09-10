  1. Food & Drink
Brown Iron Brewhouse brings back annual Oktoberfest with German food, beer, and music

Customers who wear a traditional Dirndl or Lederhosen will get a 10% discount

By
Sep 10, 2024 at 10:49 am
Brown Iron Brewhouse is hosting its two-week Oktoberfest from Sept. 20-Oct. 6.
Munich’s Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, has inspired celebrations globally, including right here in Michigan.

Brown Iron Brewhouse is set to host its annual Oktoberfest celebration at its Royal Oak and Washington Township locations from Sept. 20-Oct. 6. The two-week event will feature German food specials, German music, and a variety of German beers on tap.

Since 2015, the original Washington location has marked Oktoberfest by hosting the German festival, with staff dressed in traditional German lederhosen and dirndl outfits. This year marks the fourth Oktoberfest for the Royal Oak location

Both locations will offer a special Oktoberfest menu throughout the celebration featuring food items such as German Cheese Spread, Chicken JagerSchnitzel, Berlin Currywurst, and a German Chocolate Parfait.

Customers who wear a dirndl or lederhosen will get a 10% discount.

Throughout Oktoberfest, Brown Iron is also hosting a lineup of smaller events including trivia nights, a stein hoist competition, a costume contest, and a family day.

For more information, visit browniron.com.

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about art, music, food, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, and Metromode, among other Michigan publications.

