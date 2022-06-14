BrisaBar brings a beach vibe to the heart of downtown Detroit

click to enlarge The Iconic Collection Downtown Detroit's new BrisaBar is outdoors in Campus Martius Park, surrounded by sand.

With its wooden decks and imported sand, you'd be forgiven if you temporarily forgot you were in Detroit, Michigan, and not on a tropical getaway while at the newest downtown bar.

BrisaBar is now open at Detroit's Campus Martius Park, in the space formerly known as the Fountain Detroit at 800 Woodward Ave. It's operated by the Iconic Collection, which also runs the nearby Parc, as well as Detroit's Anchor Bar and Birmingham's 220 Merrill.

The menu includes summery dishes like Maine-style Mini Lobster Rolls, a Brisa Burger, street-style Key West Shrimp Tacos, and Honey Chile Chicken Wings, among others, as well as cocktails like the "Kiss By The Beach" (Tito’s vodka, peach puree, and lemonade), the Motown Mojito, and boozy slushies.

A happy hour runs from 3-6 p.m. on weekdays and includes a variety of deals. The bar is open from 3-10 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Wednesday through Sunday.

The faux-beach bar will also have live entertainment, including live bands and DJs.

"BrisaBar is the oasis for all who live, work and play in Downtown Detroit," the iconic Collection founder Zaid Elia said in a press release. "We see colleagues gather, friends meet-up, and families play. I invite you to sit back, relax and come join us in the heart of Downtown Detroit."

More information is available at brisabar.com.

