Brine Oyster House to open in Grosse Pointe Park this summer

It promises 'tide-to-table' fare and 'sea-cuterie' boards, whatever that means

By on Tue, May 9, 2023 at 3:06 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Brine’s menu features a raw bar with customizable “sea-cuterie” boards, oyster shooters, entrees, sandwiches, desserts, and cocktails. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Brine’s menu features a raw bar with customizable “sea-cuterie” boards, oyster shooters, entrees, sandwiches, desserts, and cocktails.

A seafood restaurant boasting “tide-to-table” fare has set its sights on Grosse Pointe Park. 

Brine Oyster House is planning to open up shop at 15033 Kercheval Ave in August. The restaurant is the latest venture from Chamberlain Hospitality Group, which is also behind Red Crown, LeRouge Boulangerie, and Brick’s Pizzeria. 

Brine’s menu features a raw bar with customizable “sea-cuterie” boards, oyster shooters, entrees, sandwiches, desserts, and cocktails. Some highlights include the Brine Burger, a fried chicken sandwich, oyster chowder, steak & frites, and coconut cream pie.

The 3,800-square-foot restaurant was previously home to Janet’s Lunch which closed in 2013. As Brine, the space is being reimagined with New Orleans-style architecture including two stories with patios on both levels and mosaic tile accents.

Brine Oyster House will be open for dinner five days a week, including a “Fish & Chip Friday,” plus weekend brunch, and will host occasional live music acts.

“Brine will be replacing a historic building in our neighborhood, so we knew we had to build something special here,” owner/chef Trenton Chamberlain said in a press release. “We believe that Brine will fill a gap in our community for sustainably sourced seafood in an upscale environment and can’t wait to see the energy it brings to this corner of Kercheval.”

Ahead of the opening, Brine will preview some of its dishes at a pop-up at Ferndale’s Pops for Italian on Thursday, June 8.

For more info, see brineoysterhouse.com.
Related
BrisaBar, downtown Detroit’s beach-themed getaway, is returning this summer (2)

BrisaBar, downtown Detroit’s beach-themed getaway, is returning this summer: Visitors can enjoy tropical cocktails, DJs, and lots of sand


Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah Camille Green

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .Her favorite pastimes are meditating on...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Insomnia Cookies to open second metro Detroit location

By Lee DeVito

Insomnia Cookies to open second metro Detroit location

Founders Brewing abruptly closes Detroit taproom following new racial discrimination complaint

By Lee DeVito

Founders Brewing abruptly closes Detroit taproom following new racial discrimination complaint

BrisaBar, downtown Detroit’s beach-themed getaway, is returning this summer

By Lee DeVito

BrisaBar, downtown Detroit’s beach-themed getaway, is returning this summer (2)

Gourmet waffles are coming to Detroit’s Avenue of Fashion

By Lee DeVito

Waffle Café Detroit will offer both sweet and savory gourmet waffles.

Also in Food & Drink

BrisaBar, downtown Detroit’s beach-themed getaway, is returning this summer

By Lee DeVito

BrisaBar, downtown Detroit’s beach-themed getaway, is returning this summer (2)

Detroit Institute of Bagels expands Jewish deli offerings in Core City

By Jane Slaughter

Core City’s Detroit Institute of Bagels has added a new matzo-ball soup to its menu.

Founders Brewing abruptly closes Detroit taproom following new racial discrimination complaint

By Lee DeVito

Founders Brewing abruptly closes Detroit taproom following new racial discrimination complaint

Detroit bakery For The Love of Sugar hits a sweet spot

By Tom Perkins

A slice of Fruity Pebbles cake.
More

Digital Issue

May 3, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us