Brine Oyster House to open in Grosse Pointe Park this summer

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Brine’s menu features a raw bar with customizable “sea-cuterie” boards, oyster shooters, entrees, sandwiches, desserts, and cocktails.

A seafood restaurant boasting “tide-to-table” fare has set its sights on Grosse Pointe Park.

Brine Oyster House is planning to open up shop at 15033 Kercheval Ave in August. The restaurant is the latest venture from Chamberlain Hospitality Group, which is also behind Red Crown, LeRouge Boulangerie, and Brick’s Pizzeria.

Brine’s menu features a raw bar with customizable “sea-cuterie” boards, oyster shooters, entrees, sandwiches, desserts, and cocktails. Some highlights include the Brine Burger, a fried chicken sandwich, oyster chowder, steak & frites, and coconut cream pie.

The 3,800-square-foot restaurant was previously home to Janet’s Lunch which closed in 2013. As Brine, the space is being reimagined with New Orleans-style architecture including two stories with patios on both levels and mosaic tile accents.

Brine Oyster House will be open for dinner five days a week, including a “Fish & Chip Friday,” plus weekend brunch, and will host occasional live music acts.

“Brine will be replacing a historic building in our neighborhood, so we knew we had to build something special here,” owner/chef Trenton Chamberlain said in a press release. “We believe that Brine will fill a gap in our community for sustainably sourced seafood in an upscale environment and can’t wait to see the energy it brings to this corner of Kercheval.”

Ahead of the opening, Brine will preview some of its dishes at a pop-up at Ferndale’s Pops for Italian on Thursday, June 8.