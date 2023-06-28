Breadless co-founder unveils menu for Salt + Ko to open in July

click to enlarge Chef Ryan Eli Salter is at the helm of Salt + Ko.

This may be the only time when it’s good to be salty.



Chef Ryan Eli Salter is bringing us Salt + Ko, a gastropub of modern-American fare slated to open on July 5.

You may know Salter as one of the co-founders of Breadless, the popular Detroit lunch spot that serves its sandwiches wrapped in leafy greens instead of bread.

Salter launched Salt + Ko as a catering business in 2018 and is now expanding into a modern “resto-lounge” inside the Southfield Radisson hotel.

Dinners can expect craft mocktails and cocktails like the Sunstone Social Tonic with lime shrub, orange flower water, orange juice, and agave nectar (with a mezcal floater for drinkers).



The menu includes a lineup of sliders including beef, lamb, salmon, turkey, and falafel for vegans. Other highlights are the Drunken Pig Sandwich, with red wine BBQ sauce, pulled pork, wine-poached pears, and bacon jam, the Espresso Rubbed Skirtsteak, and Lavender Rice Pilaf.

Salt + Ko will also host live entertainment and monthly brunch parties. It’s located at 26555 Telegraph Road, Southfield, on the lower level of the Radisson Hotel. It will be open Sunday-Tuesday 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Wednesday-Thursday 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Friday-Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 12 a.m.

For more information, see saltandko.com.

