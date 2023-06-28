Breadless co-founder unveils menu for Salt + Ko to open in July

Chef Ryan Eli Salter will offer craft mocktails, lamb sliders, and a "drunken pig sandwich"

By on Wed, Jun 28, 2023 at 12:03 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Chef Ryan Eli Salter is at the helm of Salt + Ko.
Chef Ryan Eli Salter is at the helm of Salt + Ko.

This may be the only time when it’s good to be salty.

Chef Ryan Eli Salter is bringing us Salt + Ko, a gastropub of modern-American fare slated to open on July 5.

You may know Salter as one of the co-founders of Breadless, the popular Detroit lunch spot that serves its sandwiches wrapped in leafy greens instead of bread. 

Salter launched Salt + Ko as a catering business in 2018 and is now expanding into a modern “resto-lounge” inside the Southfield Radisson hotel. 

Dinners can expect craft mocktails and cocktails like the Sunstone Social Tonic with lime shrub, orange flower water, orange juice, and agave nectar (with a mezcal floater for drinkers).

The menu includes a lineup of sliders including beef, lamb, salmon, turkey, and falafel for vegans. Other highlights are the Drunken Pig Sandwich, with red wine BBQ sauce, pulled pork, wine-poached pears, and bacon jam, the Espresso Rubbed Skirtsteak, and Lavender Rice Pilaf.

Salt + Ko will also host live entertainment and monthly brunch parties. It’s located at 26555 Telegraph Road, Southfield, on the lower level of the Radisson Hotel. It will be open Sunday-Tuesday 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Wednesday-Thursday 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Friday-Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 12 a.m.

For more information, see saltandko.com.

Related
Is Detroit’s Breadless sandwich shop the greatest thing since sliced bread?

Is Detroit’s Breadless sandwich shop the greatest thing since sliced bread?: The bread-free spot came about after its owners grew frustrated with restaurants that treat gluten-free offerings as afterthoughts

  Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

   Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah Camille Green

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .Her favorite pastimes are meditating on...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Chowhound: What it’s like to try to find restaurant workers now

By Robert Stempkowski

The food service industry needs help.

New fast-food ‘Bob’s Big Boy’ spin-off coming to metro Detroit

By Lee DeVito

New fast-food ‘Bob’s Big Boy’ spin-off coming to metro Detroit

Detroit’s Breadless eyes fall opening for suburban expansion

By Lee DeVito

Detroit’s Breadless eyes fall opening for suburban expansion

Chowhound: Are breastaurants exploitative?

By Robert Stempkowski

Chowhound: Are breastaurants exploitative?

Also in Food & Drink

Meet Mothfire Brewing Co., Ann Arbor’s new craft brewery

By Hillary Bruce

Meet Mothfire Brewing Co., Ann Arbor’s new craft brewery (2)

Korean chain Bonchon dishes out fried chicken fusion and confusion

By Jane Slaughter

Korean chain Bonchon is known for its fried chicken.

Pink FlaminGo To Go is finally a go in Detroit’s Palmer Park

By Tom Perkins

Pink FlaminGo To Go is finally a go in Detroit’s Palmer Park

At Detroit’s Hanah Steakhouse, your wallet had better be as big as your appetite

By Jane Slaughter

A New York strip from Hanah Steakhouse.
More

Digital Issue

June 28, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us