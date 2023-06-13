Bloomfield Hills restaurant MEX got a makeover

click to enlarge Courtesy photo MEX has been remodeled with a modern design inspired by the American Southwest.

After a decade in business, MEX, the Bloomfield Hills restaurant by local star chef Zack Sklar, just got an extensive remodel.

Located at 6675 Telegraph Rd., the restaurant had been closed since late 2022.

“We’re fortunate that MEX has always been a beloved restaurant in the area. The old concept was doing very well, but the remodel will offer a much bigger ‘wow’ factor,” said Sklar, corporate executive chef and owner of Peas and Carrots Hospitality. “We were a young company when MEX launched, and as with all restaurants, we grow — and grow up — over time. Our hospitality group has evolved, and we are heavily focused on elevating our concepts to evolve and meet the expectations and needs of our guests.”

The nearly 7,000-square-foot building now sports a modern design inspired by the American Southwest courtesy of Bethesda, Maryland-based firm Streetsense. It can accommodate up to 220 diners, including up to 40 at the bar and up to 30 on the patio. An upstairs space that can be used for private events can accomodate between 35 and 45 diners.

Courtesy photo MEX can accommodate up to 220 diners.

The renovations also come with a revamped menu. While items like fajitas and fresh-made salsa remain on the menu, new items include house-made tortillas, whole branzino, chorizo empanadas, duck-carnitas tacos, and vegan corn-coconut tamales.

The beverage program has also been revamped, with new signature cocktails, fresh-pressed juice, and sangria, mojitos, martinis, and margaritas.

“We’ve been ideating and imagining these changes for quite some time now and are finally ready to share it with the community,” Sklar added. “I believe it will be our most beautiful restaurant yet.”

Peas and Carrots Hospitality also operates Beau’s in Bloomfield Hills, Birmingham’s Social Kitchen, Ferndale’s Como’s, Chelsea’s The Common Grill, and Bernie’s in Chicago.

More information is available at mexbloomfield.com.

MEX 6675 Telegraph Road, Bloomfield Hills Oakland County

