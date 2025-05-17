  1. Food & Drink
Bev’s Bagels is now open 7 days a week in Detroit’s Core City

A new shop has opened in the former Detroit Institute of Bagels

May 17, 2025 at 12:12 pm
Image: Bev’s Bagels aims for what it describes as a “diner” vibe.
Bev’s Bagels aims for what it describes as a “diner” vibe. Mark Kurlyandchik / Booth One Creative
Bev’s Bagels, the new shop announced to fill the former Detroit Institute of Bagels space in Core City, is now open for business every day of the week.

The shop is led by Max Sussman, who launched Bev’s Bagels as a pop-up in Ann Arbor before opening the brick and mortar location. The new space features a diner-like design with 10 barstools and replaces the DIB’s blue hues with a golden color palette.

“When we designed Bev’s, I wanted it to feel like the kind of place that’s always been there,” Sussman said in a statement. “I’ve always loved diners, where you can sit at the counter, chat with the cook, and feel like a regular the first time you walk in. That’s the energy we’re bringing to bagels.”

The menu features classic bagels made with what Bev’s describes as a high standard. It includes ten varieties, with plans to offer rotating seasonal flavors, in addition to creative cream cheeses and a variety of sandwiches options using high-quality ingredients including wild-caught fish.

“Our standards at Bev’s are probably a little obsessive, but that’s the only way I know how to do it,” says Sussman. “I’ve spent years chasing the perfect bagel, and for me, that means organic ingredients, wild fish, and a product that makes you actually feel good.”

The bagels sell for $2.50 each or $30 for a baker’s dozen.

The shop serves Ann Arbor’s Roos Roast drip coffee and also offers a number of non-alcoholic drinks from Casamara Club.

The space, located in a Core City development operated by eccentric developer Phillip Kafka, has seen a number of businesses come and go in recent years. It was home to Ochre Bakery before DIB moved in from 2020 to 2023. The space is now split in half, with Bev’s Bagels and a bakery called The Mother Loaf Breads occupying each side.

The store is located at 4884 Grand River Ave., Unit 1B, Detroit. More information is available at bevsbagels.com or on Instagram at @bevsbagels.

Bev’s Bagels

4884 Grand River Ave.,, Unit 1B Detroit

bevsbagels.com

Image: Bev’s Bagels
Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

