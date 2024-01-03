Ben’s Friends relaunches Detroit chapter at Freya

The sobriety support group for restaurant workers will return Jan. 8

By on Wed, Jan 3, 2024 at 1:26 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Steve Palmer, left, and Mickey Bakst, a metro Detroit native, co-founded Ben's Friends, a national support group for restaurant industry workers. - Courtesy of Ben's Friends
Courtesy of Ben's Friends
Steve Palmer, left, and Mickey Bakst, a metro Detroit native, co-founded Ben's Friends, a national support group for restaurant industry workers.

The restaurant and food service industry has among the highest rates of workers struggling with addiction or alcoholism — who along with high stress and long hours, face being in the presence of alcohol.

In 2021, Ben’s Friends, a national support group for people in the food and beverage industry struggling with addiction, launched a chapter in Detroit with weekly meetings held at Frame in Hazel Park. Following the group’s holiday break the past two weeks, the local chapter is relaunching in 2024 at Detroit restaurant Freya (2929 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit; 313-351-5544; freyadetroit.com) and will begin weekly meetings again on Monday, Jan. 8 at 10 a.m.

“Our industry is wrapped with addiction. Our industry is wrapped with alcoholism. Our industry has been devastated by the amount of people who have hurt themselves through alcohol and drugs,” says Mickey Bakst, a co-founder of Ben’s Friends and an ex-Detroiter. “In Charleston where I live, I know of four people that due to alcohol and drugs, lost their lives in the last three weeks in this industry. And I know from my relationships in Detroit through all of these years, it’s the same problem there.”

While Bakst says that Ben’s Friends enjoyed hosting at Frame, the group felt that Freya is in a more centralized location to better serve all of the Detroit service community. “Our mission is to reach as many people who need help as possible, and we wanted to make it more accessible for more people,” Bakst says.

Besides the new location, Bakst adds that the problem of addiction in the food industry has continued to increase since 2021.

“There has been a radical rise in addiction in our industry and there has been a tremendous increase in deaths due to it over the last few years, starting with COVID,” Bakst says. “In an industry that is so important to our city Detroit, every city, this is needed desperately.”

The Detroit chapter is led by hospitality veterans Max Schikora and Cathy Cameron, who will be present at every meeting. Ben’s Friends welcomes anybody who has found or is struggling to find sobriety while working in the food and beverage industry.

“We share the same industry, we share our addictions and our problems in recovery, but most importantly, we’ve created a community of like-minded people who understand the stress and the anxiety and the toil that goes with the industry we’re all a part of,” Bakst adds.

Bakst, along with fellow Charleston, South Carolina-based restauranter Steve Palmer, founded Ben’s Friends in 2016 in honor of their chef friend who killed himself after struggling with alcoholism and depression. Since then, the group has expanded to 20 chapters in different cities across the nation.

More information on Ben’s Friends, including information about daily national virtual meetings, is available at bensfriendshope.com.

Related
Steve Palmer, left, and Mickey Bakst, a metro Detroit native, co-founded Ben's Friends, a national support group for restaurant industry workers. Metro Detroit is the group's latest chapter.

Detroit now has a ‘Ben’s Friends’ chapter, a support group for restaurant workers seeking help with addiction

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Slideshow

New Detroit-area restaurants to look forward to in 2024

Little Liberia6513 Woodward Ave., Detroit; instagram.com/little_liberiaThe news that the Room Project, a co-working space for women and nonbinary people, was closing was painful news for many in the community. Looking on the bright side, however, this African-fusion pop-up plans to open a permanent location in its former space, with a grand opening expected to come in mid to late 2024.Read more here.
20 slides
The Kitchen by Cooking with Que6321 W. Seven Mile Rd., Detroit; instagram.com/thekitchenbycwqWith the goal “to bring healthy food to the hood,” Quiana “Que” Broden opened her vegan-centric restaurant in 2015 in the New Center area. In August, she announced that she’s planning to open a second location in the spring on Detroit’s Avenue of Fashion. The new spot will serve the same cuisine people love, plus cocktails and mocktails. Read more here. Dutch Girl Donuts19000 Woodward Ave., DetroitThis may have been one of the biggest Detroit stories in 2023, as this humble doughnut spot was a favorite to many for more than 70 years until it closed in 2021, following the death of owner Gene Timmer. In November, it was announced that the beloved shop had been sold to Paddy Lynch, owner of the Schvitz bathhouse and third-generation leader of Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors. Since the Lynch family has ties with the former owners, hopes of maintaining the same Dutch Girl Donuts are high; Timmer’s son Jon is even expected to stay on as baker, a job he’s held for 20 yearsRead more here. Louisiana Creole Gumbo2830 Gratiot Ave., Detroit; louisianacreolegumbo.comThis long-standing spot in Eastern Market closed its original location in November, which owners blamed on gentrification. Fortunately, it’s moving just a few blocks away to a larger home with plans that include a sit-down restaurant, two outdoor patios,and live entertainment. While we wait for more details, you can still visit their other two locations on Seven Mile in Detroit and on Orchard Lake Road in Farmington Hills.Read more here. Jollibee44945 Woodridge Dr., Sterling Heights; 586-544-4090; locations.jollibeefoods.comPeople were super excited about this famous Philippines-based fast-food chain opening its first Michigan location. Founded in 1978, the chain is known for putting a Filipino twist on American dishes, like fried chicken, burgers, spaghetti (topped with a sweet sauce, ham, and hot dog), and peach-mangohand pies. It was originally supposed to open in October, but apparently, the opening date got pushed back to winter 2024.Read more here. Vecino4100 Third Ave., Detroit; vecinodetroit.comAs you can probably tell, opening a restaurant often takes longer than people think. This Mexican restaurant with an “agave-forward” bar was intended to open in Midtown in November, but will now open sometime in 2024. The spot is currently hiring for all positions.Read more here. Little Liberia6513 Woodward Ave., Detroit; instagram.com/little_liberiaThe news that the Room Project, a co-working space for women and nonbinary people, was closing was painful news for many in the community. Looking on the bright side, however, this African-fusion pop-up plans to open a permanent location in its former space, with a grand opening expected to come in mid to late 2024.Read more here.
Click to View 20 slides

Tags:

About The Author

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about food, music, art, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, Metromode, and other various Michigan publications.

Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Troy’s Shiromaru serves up first-class Japanese food at a reasonable price

By Jane Slaughter

Star among the offerings at Troy’s Shiromaru is the black tonkotsu.

My all-time New Year’s ‘Eve’

By Robert Stempkowski

My all-time New Year’s ‘Eve’

Ann Arbor celebrates 200 years with a restaurant week and 12 months of special events

By Layla McMurtrie

Sky view of Ann Arbor.

What I learned bartending for hungover people on New Year’s Day

By Robert Stempkowski

“Dude, I am so hung-over,” is the standard New Year’s Day greeting I’ve come to expect and respect.

Also in Food & Drink

Troy’s Shiromaru serves up first-class Japanese food at a reasonable price

By Jane Slaughter

Star among the offerings at Troy’s Shiromaru is the black tonkotsu.

Le Suprême brings a French flair to downtown Detroit

By Tom Perkins

Le Suprême brings a French flair to downtown Detroit

Detroit Lions and Jack Daniel's Partner to Bring Barrel Tree to Ford Field SPONSORED CONTENT

Sponsored By Metro Times Promotions

Detroit Lions and Jack Daniel's Partner to Bring Barrel Tree to Ford Field

The Red Sea in Dearborn is a great catch

By Jane Slaughter

The Red Sea Platter includes snow crab, shrimp, mussels, corn, redskins, and rice.
More

Digital Issue

January 3, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Threads icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us