Barkside dog park and beer garden planned for Detroit’s West Village

The space will even include amenities for the pets, including ‘dog beer’ and ‘birthday pupcakes’

By on Fri, Apr 21, 2023 at 12:14 pm

click to enlarge A rendering of the forthcoming Barkside dog park and beer garden. - Stucky Vitale Architects
Stucky Vitale Architects
A rendering of the forthcoming Barkside dog park and beer garden.

A new dog park and beer garden that says it’s the first in the city to offer both indoor and outdoor space for Detroiters and their canine friends is set to open this summer.

West Village’s Barkside, located at 7960 Kercheval Ave., Detroit, will feature a 10,000-square-foot facility that includes craft beers, cocktails, and coffee that humans can enjoy while their dogs can play unleashed with others outdoors or in an inside play area.

The project is by founders and dog-lovers David Oh and Cody Williams.

“Barkside is a social destination for dogs and their humans to relax and enjoy a beverage in the company of others,” they said in a statement. “Our safe, monitored play yard allows dogs to have fun with their furry friends while their humans enjoy local beers — all among a friendly staff and community of fellow dog lovers.”

The space will even include amenities for the pets, including “dog beer” and “birthday pupcakes,” and the owners plan to host events like puppy training classes and breed meetups, among others.

Admission will be free for people without a dog, with day passes and monthly and annual memberships available for dog-owners.

The owners say they’re also looking into expanding with multiple Barkside locations in the suburbs.

“We are both innately passionate about dogs,” Williams said. “Like many of us who love our dogs, we want to go out but often feel guilty leaving them at home. Visiting other dog bars around the country, we realized an urgent need for Barkside in Detroit. Not only are dog bars an exciting place for dogs to socialize, but it also allows like-minded people (animal lovers) a chance to gather and build a community. Our four-legged friends offer a great icebreaker to meet people and make new friends.”

Barkside plans to open in late summer. More information is available at barksidedogbar.com.

