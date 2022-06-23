Bar Pigalle is now open in Detroit's Brush Park

click to enlarge
Anthony Morrow / Bureau Detroit
Mixologist Travis Fourmont and sommelier Joseph Allerton.
Bar Pigalle has been a long time in the making. The French-inspired restaurant in Detroit’s Brush Park that was announced in late 2021 is finally opening its doors today.
Craft cocktails and French cuisine with a modern spin await visitors at the new spot located inside the Carlton Lofts. To give you an idea, menu highlights include bison tartare, lobster tortellini, frog legs, and a Detroit-esque coney style steak and frites.
Bar Pigalle is helmed by hospitality veterans mixologist Travis Fourmount and sommelier Joseph Allerton who met while working at Michael Symon's Roast in Detroit before it abruptly closed earlier this year
.
The restaurant gets its name from a trip Fourmont took to the Quartier Pigalle district of Paris in 2017. It’s also a nod to Brush Park’s history as “Little Paris.”
Bar Pigalle is located at 2915 John R St in Detroit. Hours are Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m to midnight; closed Monday and Tuesday. Check barpigalle.com
for more info.
Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.