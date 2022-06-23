Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Bar Pigalle is now open in Detroit's Brush Park

A taste of France in Detroit's 'Little Paris'

By on Thu, Jun 23, 2022 at 11:03 am

click to enlarge Mixologist Travis Fourmont and sommelier Joseph Allerton. - ANTHONY MORROW / BUREAU DETROIT
Anthony Morrow / Bureau Detroit
Mixologist Travis Fourmont and sommelier Joseph Allerton.

Bar Pigalle has been a long time in the making. The French-inspired restaurant in Detroit’s Brush Park that was announced in late 2021 is finally opening its doors today.

Craft cocktails and French cuisine with a modern spin await visitors at the new spot located inside the Carlton Lofts. To give you an idea, menu highlights include bison tartare, lobster tortellini, frog legs, and a Detroit-esque coney style steak and frites.

Bar Pigalle is helmed by hospitality veterans mixologist Travis Fourmount and sommelier Joseph Allerton who met while working at Michael Symon's Roast in Detroit before it abruptly closed earlier this year.

The restaurant gets its name from a trip Fourmont took to the Quartier Pigalle district of Paris in 2017. It’s also a nod to Brush Park’s history as “Little Paris.”

Bar Pigalle is located at 2915 John R St in Detroit. Hours are Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m to midnight; closed Monday and Tuesday. Check barpigalle.com for more info.

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
Food & Drink Slideshows

Tonys I75 Restaurant 8781 Main St., Birch Run; 989-624-5860; tonysi75restaurant.com If you have a thing for bacon, Tonys I75 Restaurant is the place you need to go. While Tonys serves everything from breakfast and burgers to Mexican inspired dishes, the one-pound BLT is the standout item.

20 small town Michigan restaurants worth a drive
Charminar Biryani 111 W. Warren Ave., Detroit; 313-974-6236; charminarmi.com Charminar Biryani Express opened in Detroit early this spring bringing Indian cuisine right across the street from Wayne State University.

20 restaurants that have opened in the Detroit area so far in 2022
Jim’s Frostie Treats 1528 E. Eleven Mile Rd., Royal Oak; 248-399-7919; jimsfrostietreats.com Jim’s Frostie Treats has been a Royal Oak favorite since 1969, serving traditional soft-serve flavors, shakes, Dole whip, and more.

20 essential Detroit area ice cream shops you should have tried by now
Hops & Barley Bar & Grill 18561 Allen Rd., Melvindale; 313-586-3125; hopsandbarleybar.com If you’re looking for a great dive bar, with great food, good drinks and better people, look no further than this Melvindale neighborhood bar.

The essential Downriver restaurants that you should have tried by now

The Mushroom Hub is spreading the gospel of fungi in Midtown Detroit

By Randiah Camille Green

Calling all shroomsters, The Mushroom Hub is open.

Anyway, here are photos of Detroit Zoo animals eating Buddy’s Pizza

By Lee DeVito

Anyway, here are photos of Detroit Zoo animals eating Buddy’s Pizza (2)

Long-standing Rangoli Indian Cuisine in Auburn Hills lives up to its hype

By Tom Perkins

Chettinadu chicken and malai kofta.

Homegrown Greek fast-food chain Estia is a hit

By Jane Slaughter

Homegrown Greek fast-food chain Estia is a hit

Long-standing Rangoli Indian Cuisine in Auburn Hills lives up to its hype

By Tom Perkins

Chettinadu chicken and malai kofta.

Swim-up bars are now legal in Michigan

By Randiah Camille Green

Who's gonna have the first spot for us to get pool drunk?

Homegrown Greek fast-food chain Estia is a hit

By Jane Slaughter

Homegrown Greek fast-food chain Estia is a hit

BrisaBar brings a beach vibe to the heart of downtown Detroit

By Lee DeVito

Downtown Detroit's new BrisaBar is outdoors in Campus Martius Park, surrounded by sand.
