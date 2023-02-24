Avalon’s new Canfield location is opening soon with 25-cent cookies

The Midtown staple is sharing space inside Jolly Pumpkin after closing its flagship Willis store

By on Fri, Feb 24, 2023 at 2:37 pm

click to enlarge A worker at Avalon International Bread’s former Willis Street flagship. - Avalon Bakery/Facebook
Avalon Bakery/Facebook
A worker at Avalon International Bread’s former Willis Street flagship.

Avalon International Bread is finally ready to reopen in Midtown.

The beloved bakery’s new spot inside Jolly Pumpkin, 411 Canfield, is set to open on Wednesday, March 1 at 7 a.m.

Avalon left us shook when it announced the closing of its flagship cafe in Midtown back in January.

The bakeshop had been at 422 W. Willis St. since the 1990s, and although it’s new location is just around the corner, it’s gonna take us a minute to get used to saying “Avalon on Canfield.”

It will offer the pastries, coffee, and breakfast we’ve come to love plus a new brunch menu. Lunch, dinner, beer, and drinks will be available from the Jolly Pumpkin side of the business starting at 11 a.m. each day.

On opening day, Avalon will offer its famed Sea Salt Chocolate Chunk Cookies for 25 cents with a limit of two per customer. Hours for Avalon on Canfield will be Monday-Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

