A while back, someone mentioned Fontainebleau State Park, Louisiana, with that kind of hushed reverence reserved for hidden gems. I filed the name away, and when spring rolled around and my bones started itching for something new, I booked the trip.

I’d grown up road-tripping through Louisiana’s wild corners, but I had never made it to Fontainebleau.

I drove in from Baton Rouge on a warm Friday afternoon, traffic thinning as I approached the Northshore. Fontainebleau Park (no, it’s not spelled ‘Fountain Blu’ or ‘Fountain Bleau’) sits just outside Mandeville, right on the shore of Lake Pontchartrain, an easy drive and a dreamscape for anyone searching for camping near New Orleans.

I’d planned a long weekend stay: two nights in a tent at the North Campground and one night in one of the Fontainebleau cabins.

Spoiler: I may never ‘camp’ without a screened-in porch again.

Fontainebleau State Park Cabins and Campgrounds

I arrived at Fontainebleau State Park camping with gear crammed into the back of my SUV and a grocery bag filled with marshmallows and local sausage. What awaited me was a weekend I would not soon forget.

North and South Campground

Most of the campsites were well-shaded, with full hookups for water, sewer, and electricity. They were spacious enough that I didn’t feel wedged in, and a short walk brought me to clean, well-maintained restrooms.

There was a nice mix of tent campers and RVs, plus a few long-haul cyclists whose sense of adventure I truly admired.

Fontainebleau Cabins

After two nights of roughing it, I upgraded. The Fontainebleau State Park cabins sit on stilts right over Lake Pontchartrain, and walking into mine felt like entering a rustic lake house dream.

Mornings were spent with coffee on the rocking chairs, watching the herons dip into the water.

The cabin had a full kitchen, cozy beds, solid wood furniture, fresh towels and soaps, and thoughtful touches that made it feel like a true retreat.

It was heated well enough that a cool night breeze off the lake didn’t matter. Plus, the beautiful porch they feature is the centerpiece of Fontainebleau cabins!

Park staff were helpful and friendly, even helping me carry a heavy cooler up the stairs. I’m already planning to return, maybe in the fall.

Visiting the Fontainebleau State Park Beach

The Fontainebleau State Park beach is where the crowds tend to gather at midday, especially on the weekends.

The shoreline isn’t massive, but it’s ideal for families and folks just looking to sunbathe or wade in the water. It’s sandy with enough space to toss down a towel, and there are nearby restrooms and picnic pavilions.

Waves on Lake Pontchartrain are gentle, making it a safe place for kids. There’s also a beautiful boardwalk nearby for people who want to take a sunset stroll without getting sandy.

Fontainebleau Beach isn’t just scenic; it’s also a hub of activity.

Top Trails in Fontainebleau State Park, Louisiana

The moment I pulled out the Fontainebleau State Park map and saw the network of trails, I knew I needed good walking shoes. Fontainebleau State Park photos don’t do justice to the lush variety of terrain.

Cane Bayou Trail

This 4.4-mile round-trip trail runs through brackish marsh and gives you a real sense of the area’s wild beauty. With just 56 feet of elevation gain, it’s an easy walk, but the wildlife makes it spectacular.

I spotted ospreys, egrets, and even a young alligator sunning on a log.

Cane Bayou Trail is one of those routes that reminds you Louisiana is more than just New Orleans (and one of the near-to-New Orleans campgrounds).

Sugar Mill Nature Trail

Short and sweet, the 1.2-mile Sugar Mill Trail loop was a highlight. It only takes about 20 minutes to walk, but you’re treated to boardwalk views of marshland and the moss-covered ruins of an old sugar mill.

It’s great for birdwatching and a gentle way to wind down your afternoon. It was also dog-friendly, and I passed several happy pups along the path.

Tammany Trace

A section of the 31-mile Tammany Trace runs right through Fontainebleau State Park. I walked about 3 miles of it toward Lacombe before turning back, but the whole 9-mile stretch from Mandeville to Lacombe is excellent for cyclists or long-distance runners.

This trail is paved and flat, making it ideal for families or solo travellers looking for a safe and scenic route.

Fontainebleau State Park – FAQs

Before heading out, a few questions came up that I had to find answers to along the way.

Are pets allowed?

Yes, dogs are welcome on most trails and in campgrounds, but not in the cabins or on some beaches.

Do I need to bring firewood?

You can, but there’s also some available at the park.

How’s the cell service?

Spotty at best, which was honestly a blessing.

Why I’d Do It All Over Again

There’s something deeply restorative about Fontainebleau camping: the combination of quiet trails, waterfront sunsets, and a cabin porch that becomes the backdrop for deep thoughts and hearty BBQs.

Fontainebleau State Park, Louisiana, is one of those rare places that satisfy your need for both stillness and activity. Whether you’re snapping Fontainebleau State Park photos at golden hour, flipping pancakes in a cabin, or lacing up your boots to walk Cane Bayou Trail, this place has a little magic.

If you’re thinking about camping near New Orleans or hunting for a low-key weekend retreat with real soul, make Fontainebleau Park your next stop. Fontainebleau State Park prices are reasonable, the experiences are rich, and it’s the kind of trip you’ll want to return to.