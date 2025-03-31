After visiting a few Australian cities, I quickly realized there’s more than the outback and its unique wildlife in the land down under. They also have some of the most stunning beaches, one of them being Airlie Beach in Queensland.

What Makes Airlie Beach So Appealing?

So, what is it about Airlie Beach? During my visit to other Australian cities, I heard from locals and other tourists that Airlie Beach is all about a laid-back atmosphere. Some have said that if I’m after relaxing and socializing, I should be able to enjoy Airlie Beach activities.

Since I’ve heard these things from both locals and tourists, I felt like I had to be there. I eventually found myself researching more about the things to do at Airlie Beach.

Booking the Hotel and My Arrival

I decided to book a stay at Airlie Beach Hotel through its official website. The website was easy to use, and I found their rooms inviting. I booked an ocean-side king room for a few days, which I paid A$1,305 for.

The website will also show you room rates for the dates near your preferred travel date, so if you have room for adjustments to get a cheaper rate, you can do so. I was happy with the rates I got, considering the rooms still looked modern and new in the pictures they posted.

Arriving at Airlie Beach

My arrival at Airlie Beach was smooth and welcoming. I flew into Proserpine Airport, and from there, a pre-booked shuttle took me directly to the hotel. The drive to the hotel already made me excited for what was to come.

When I arrived at the hotel, the check-in process was quick and efficient. The staff was friendly and helpful and gave me all the necessary information about the hotel and the surrounding area.

My ocean-side king room exceeded my expectations. When I stepped inside, I was greeted by a spacious, well-lit room with a modern, coastal-inspired décor. The king-size bed was incredibly comfortable, and the living area provided ample space to relax.

The room is more than enough for solo travelers like myself and would also fit those traveling with maybe one or two more companions. My Favorite part of the suite was the balcony because of its overlooking view of the beach.

Things to Do in Airlie Beach

If you’re more of a holiday person who prefers staying in when vacationing, that’s alright. Hotels like the one I booked are great for that, but if you’re wondering what to do at Airlie Beach aside from that, you’re pretty much spoiled for choice.

Airlie Beach Whitsundays

The highlight of my trip was undoubtedly exploring the Whitsunday Islands and the Great Barrier Reef. I booked a full-day boat tour that took us to some of the most stunning locations in the area, including Whitehaven Beach.

I also did some snorkeling in the Great Barrier Reef, which was truly an unforgettable experience. If you’re a tourist, you have to try it at least once.

Airlie Beach Lagoon

For a more relaxed day, I spent some time at the Airlie Beach Lagoon. This man-made lagoon is a fantastic place to cool off and sunbathe. The lagoon is surrounded by lush greenery and offers surreal ocean views.

It’s an excellent spot for families and solo travelers alike. I enjoyed swimming and lounging by the pool, soaking up the laid-back atmosphere. The lagoon is also conveniently located near the town center, so it was easy to access shops and restaurants if you wanted to grab a bite.

National Conway Park

Some probably don’t see hiking as a relaxing activity because it can be strenuous, but that’s what I love the most. So, if you’re a fellow hiker, find the time to hike at the National Conway Park.

This national park offers a variety of trails for different types of hikers, so even if you’re not fond of hiking, you should still be able to enjoy the area. I took the Mount Rooper and Swamp Bay Loop, a 6.5 km circuit that has rainforest trails and coastal views.

For those who prefer shorter trails, you can take the Coral Beach and The Beak Lookout, and Wompoo Way trails.

What to Do in Airlie Beach for Foodies

While there are many activities Airlie Beach can offer, you should also make sure you try different restaurants in the area.



The Belvedere Food and Wine Bar

For a fine dining experience, I visited The Belvedere on Golden Orchid Drive. The restaurant offers views of the ocean and a sophisticated atmosphere. I ordered the seafood linguine, and it was absolutely delicious.

The pasta was perfectly cooked, and the seafood was fresh and flavorful. The restaurant also has an extensive wine list, and the staff was knowledgeable and helpful in recommending the perfect pairing.

Anchor Bar

Anchor Bar is a casual dining restaurant located on Golden Orchid Drive. I had some mini tacos and loaded fries. I wanted to try their burgers, too, but I had a snack before my visit here, so my stomach had no room. This is unfortunate because their burgers look amazing.

Sandbar Airlie Beach

Sandbar Airlie Beach was another great find. I decided to have a seafood platter, which I highly recommend. It’s also a cocktail bar with fun options. I ordered multiple drinks, including an Espresso Martini, Frozen Mango Daiquiri, and Aperol Spritz.

The Pub at Airlie Beach Hotel

I should also say that Airlie Beach Hotel’s Pub has been my go-to. If I didn't feel like going outside, I’d just drop by The Pub and order snacks like pizza and oysters.

Will I Visit Airlie Beach, Queensland, Again?

I have to say that when given the opportunity, I’ll definitely visit Airlie Beach again, as it exceeded my expectations. My few days there allowed me to relax and enjoy different activities.

I’d even go as far as saying that Airlie Beach attractions are world-class. Consider staying there if you’re planning to visit the Great Barrier Reef. It will be worth it. But do keep in mind that access to this place is for members only, so as soon as you check in, ask the staff about it.

Things to Do in Airlie Beach – FAQs

What are the best things to do in Airlie Beach?

Some of the best Airlie Beach things to do include visiting the Whitsunday Islands, snorkeling at the Great Barrier Reef, and hiking at the Conway National Park. You can also enjoy the nightlife as there are enough pubs and restaurants open until late.

How much should I budget for a trip to Airlie Beach?

A trip to Airlie Beach mostly depends on your traveling style. If you’re a backpacker, you can expect to spend around $80–$150 AUD per day. Meanwhile, luxury travelers will have to pay more, especially when it comes to accommodations.

Can I Stay at Airlie Beach to Visit the Great Barrier Reef?

Yes, Airlie Beach is an ideal base for those who’d like to visit the Great Barrier Reef. There are different tours you can take that depart from Airlie Beach.

