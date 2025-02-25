Trusted Psychics in 2025: Where to Find Them & What Users Say

Need guidance about your career, love, or relationships with friends and family? Trusted psychics may just be who you need to help you connect the dots in your life.

If you’re wondering where to get an accurate reading, let’s explore the different psychic platforms to find the best ones. Purple Garden is our favorite, but there are plenty of options to fit your needs.

Let’s get started!

A Quick Look at the Most Trusted Psychics in 2025

Purple Garden - Overall most trusted psychics (free $30 credit on your first reading) Keen - Trusted psychics on spiritual readings (5 minutes for $1) Kasamba - Ideal for love readings (3 free minutes + 50% off on your first purchase) Everclear - Personalized readings by trusted psychics (3 minutes free) California Psychics - Fantastic loyalty program ($1/minute) Sanctuary - Best chat readings (5 minutes for $4.99) Psychic Source - Trusted psychics for newbies ($1/minute) AskNow - Trusted psychics via phone (5 minutes free )

How We Evaluated Sites With the Most Trusted Psychics Online

To make it simpler for you to pick a legit psychic online, we’ll show you what mattered most in our quest to compare the top sites:

Pricing

Who says psychic insights have to cost a fortune? We found platforms like Purple Garden, which offers readings starting at $1.49 per minute. Others, like Kasamba, even give a sweet 50% discount for newbies.

Satisfaction Guarantee

We get it; sometimes things don't click. That's why we prioritized sites with a money-back guarantee. Think of it as psychic insurance. If your reading wasn't what you hoped for, you’ll get your money back or even another shot with a different psychic.

Screening Process

We made sure each platform had a tough screening process to weed out the fakers. Only the most gifted psychics make the cut, keeping things legit and the readings top-notch.

User Reviews and Ratings

We also dug into what actual users were saying. Customer reviews were our treasure map—leading us to the most accurate, authentic psychics and the best overall service.

Psychic Experience and Expertise

We sought out seasoned pros with a proven track record. Years of experience mean these psychics have honed their skills, ensuring insightful and precise readings.

Specialties

Life throws curveballs, so we wanted options. The best platforms offer a variety of specialists with different psychic abilities. Whether it's love, career, or finding your inner zen, there's a psychic perfect for your unique situation.

Communication Methods

Not everyone likes talking on the phone, so we prioritized platforms with flexible communication methods. More comfortable with phone calls, video chats, or texts? Just choose the one you prefer.

Discounts and Promotions

We know finances matter. That's why we found platforms with awesome discounts and promos for new customers. This way, you can try before you buy and see if a psychic reading is your thing.

Detailed Reviews of the Best Psychic Websites With Trusted Psychics

We sifted through everything on these sites—separating the real deal from the not-so-real to find the most trusted psychics online. We're talking about 8 top-notch platforms that promise accurate readings, a safe space to explore, and some seriously insightful guidance.

1. Purple Garden - Overall Best Trusted Psychics

Pros

Readings are available via video, chat, or voice

Nearly 1,000 psychics

Free $30 credit for your first session

English and Spanish-speaking psychics

Voted as having the most precise readings

Cons

Different rates for different communication types

Purple Garden stands out thanks to its highly accurate and reliable psychic predictions. Plus, if you speak Spanish, you'll be pleased to know that some advisors are bilingual. It offers readings in both English plus Spanish.

Why Should You Trust Purple Garden?

Purple Garden connects you with almost 1,000 verified professionals—like tarot readers, spiritual advisors, and even life coaches.

What’s more, you're not going in blind. You can read reviews from other people who've used the platform. Check out the profiles of the trusted psychics as well to see if they’re a good fit for you.

Purple Garden also takes your privacy seriously. The platform has security measures in place to keep your chats and any other information confidential. And guess what? If it’s your first time on the site, you’ll get a $30 credit on your first purchase.

Trusted Psychics at Purple Garden

Mikashaman's readings are super insightful; many clients rave about how compassionate she is, especially for love.

Then there's Matt Warren—a pro on love, career, and life guidance. He's been doing it for several years, and lots of people love how accurate and kind he is.

User Reviews

Even Purple Garden reviews on forums like Reddit can't stop talking about how great it is. In r/psychicreadings, for instance, a reviewer recommends it for someone looking for a psychic medium and on r/psychicsonline a reviewer gives it a high rating among the most remarkable psychic sites [1].

While one user on r/Psychic has yet to take the plunge into the site, he does express interest in the platform’s partner app, Purple Ocean [2].



>>Get a reading from trusted psychics on Purple Garden

2. Keen - Trusted Psychics for Their Reliable Spiritual Readings

Pros

Convenient mobile app

Refund guarantee

Various pricing options for various budgets

5 minutes with an expert for just $1

2,000+ psychics

Cons

No video readings

Keen has been around for over 20 years and has over 2,000 trusted psychics, so you're bound to find someone who meets your needs. The best part? These readings are super affordable and cover all sorts of things—from cleansing your aura to peeking at your past lives.

Why Should You Trust Keen?

Keen has a strong reputation and has proven to be reliable. It doesn't just pick any psychic; it screens them carefully to ensure they're the real deal.

Keen is so sure you'll love its service that it offers a money-back guarantee. Plus, the platform is super easy to use, so finding the perfect psychic advisor is a breeze.

Better yet, new customers are welcomed with a $1 for every 5 minutes deal.

Trusted Psychics at Keen

Russell is among the talented and trusted psychics on Keen. Some people love him for his on-point insights and incredible psychic abilities. Moreover, Kimberly Ortiz offers a package that is your one-stop shop for love, relationships, work, and the spirit world.

User Reviews

Many Keen reviews swear by this site, and psychic enthusiasts on forums like r/psychics can't stop recommending it.

As for Trustpilot feedback, it’s a mixed bag. One reviewer noticed that the platform had its ups and downs [3]. Another user praised her three Keen advisors as being very accurate, kind, honest, and consistent. Even better, she was impressed by how their predictions always happened [4].



>>Get a reading from trusted psychics on Keen

3. Kasamba - Ideal for Love Readings

Pros

Handy app

Specialists in love readings

Beyond 20 years in the field

50% off on your first purchase

Free 3-minute session

Cons

Lacks video readings

Kasamba has been focusing on love readings for more than twenty years now. It’s like the ultimate wingman (or wingwoman) of the psychic world. However, the site doesn't just have the best love psychics; it also has many psychics who can also use tarot cards or do astrology readings online.

Why Should You Trust Kasamba?

Kasamba has been around since 1999 and claims to have over 4 million happy customers, so it must be doing something right. Kasamba reviews also highly recommend this site for tarot readings.

Furthermore, it takes the screening of experts seriously, carefully evaluating each psychic before he or she can offer readings on the platform.

If you’re a newbie, you’ll get 3 minutes at no extra cost so you can get a free psychic love reading to test the waters. Plus, you can enjoy a discount of 50% off up to $50 when you pay for your first reading.

And with various advisors and specialties, you might just find the perfect person to help you navigate whatever life throws your way.

Trusted Psychics at Kasamba

One of Kasamba's trusted psychics, Divine Princess, is seen by many customers as super empathetic and intuitive. As your love guru, she's ready to guide you through relationship woes.

Looking for someone with a proven track record? Love Specialist Isabelle has loads of reviews from many happy clients! She's known for her deep, accurate insights, making her a potential love life lifeline.

User Reviews

Kasamba has the virtual approval of many customers online. To illustrate, a client vouched for the site’s psychics' consistent readings in his Trustpilot review [5].

Although one customer thought it leans a bit too much towards relationships and love, that’s actually a perk if romance is your main concern [6].





>>Get a reading from trusted psychics on Kasamba

4. Everclear - Personalized Readings by Trusted Psychics

Pros

Customized search results

7 criteria for psychic applicants

Chat and phone readings

3 minutes free

Satisfaction guarantee

Cons

Video sessions aren’t available

Why Should You Trust Everclear?

Everclear double-checks all candidates before hiring them so you can look forward to legit readings from trusted psychics.

The platform provides a questionnaire for you to fill out, which allows you to find customized matches among its readers.

As a first-timer, you’ll receive 3 minutes that you can use for free during phone or chat sessions. Additionally, the app features virtual tarot and astrology tools, too.

Trusted Psychics at Everclear

Thanks to guided conversations powered by tarot cards, Yaya J got many thumbs up from folks seeking clarity.

As a mystic of native ancestry, Athena is popular among clients interested in exploring love’s true intentions and making major decisions.

User Reviews

Many customers confirm that Everclear is a dependable psychic site. For example, one customer shared in a Trustpilot post that he received helpful information during the readings regarding his business and marriage [7].

A Reddit user wrote on r/tarot that it wasn’t easy to apply as a psychic on the site due to the various requirements. Nevertheless, this shows that the platform is serious about screening candidates and picking only the most trusted psychics [8].



>>Get a reading from trusted psychics on Everclear

5. California Psychics - Fantastic Loyalty Program

Pros

Karma Rewards program for loyal customers

Well-screened, trusted psychics

Over 28 years of experience

Phone and chat readings available

Budget-friendly packages at $1 for each minute

Cons

No video readings

The California Psychics platform has been around for more than 28 years, making it a big name in the world of psychic reading. It offers all sorts of readings—from tarot to astrology—so you're bound to find something that interests you.

Why Should You Trust California Psychics?

California Psychics has been in business for almost 30 years, so these experts know their stuff! The site has built a rock-solid reputation for being reliable and giving high-quality readings. It also screens psychics carefully to ensure they're top-notch and ethical.

California Psychics is also generous to its customers, offering new customers psychic reading sessions at a low rate of $1 per minute.

Better yet, there’s a program called Karma Rewards for repeat customers, which encourages loyalty to the platform through attractive perks.

Trusted Psychics on California Psychics

With near-perfect reviews, Mattie is among the best online psychics for love, money, and career. She also uses tarot cards to reach out to loved ones who've passed on.

Pilar is another advisor with thousands of readings. She excels in love, career, and readings that involve helping you get in touch with the departed.

User Reviews

Many satisfied customers talk about their positive experiences in California Psychics reviews. In one Trustpilot post, for instance, someone wrote that the readings offer her positive reinforcement [9]. Although another customer thought the rates were quite pricey, he still believes it’s worth it since the readings provide him clarity on some issues [10].



>>Get a reading from trusted psychics on California Psychics

6. Sanctuary - Best Chat Readings

Pros

Great for chat readings

$4.99 for 5 minutes

30 days of reading credits

Free horoscopes every day

135+ psychics on the platform

Cons

Offers only chat readings

Feeling stuck and need some guidance but want to keep it private? Sanctuary is the place to go. This app lets you chat with 130+ psychics anonymously. Plus, the site will throw in complimentary horoscopes, forecasts, and even compatibility checks with your boo (or future boo!).

Why Should You Trust Sanctuary?

Sanctuary’s psychics are known for being accurate and empathetic, and they take your privacy seriously.

Plus, the supportive environment helps you feel empowered on your journey and watch out for your wallet, too.

If it’s your first time on the platform, Sanctuary will welcome you with 5 minutes for only $4.99.

Trusted Psychics on Sanctuary

As a clairvoyant and energy healer, Kinnaree sees things others miss. And with a decade of experience, she has the knowledge to back it up.

Zoe comes from a family of mystics; she's an astrologer, tarot reader, and psychic. Her astrological alignment suggests she has some seriously insightful readings in store.

User Reviews

Many tarot lovers on forums like r/astrology subreddit shared glowing reviews on Sanctuary. One example is a client who shared that they thought it was a decent astrology app. Even though another Redditor on the same thread likes a different platform better, she still appreciated it when someone recommended Sanctuary to her [11].



>>Get a reading from trusted psychics on Sanctuary

7. Psychic Source - Trusted Psychics for Newbies

Pros

Affordable readings as low as $1 per minute

Get video readings

Many experienced advisors

More than three decades in the field

3-minute reading for free

Cons

Not all psychics offer video readings

Psychic Source is the best place to be if you’re a beginner. You can easily search for the right advisor thanks to the handy "Find a Psychic Tool.” There are also lots of tarot psychics providing free podcasts to ease you in. Plus, you can read articles and view infographics to boost your psychic knowledge before your first reading.

Why Should You Trust Psychic Source?

Psychic Source’s compassionate readers offer a personalized approach to every customer. It also screens psychics to guarantee quality readings.

The platform uses filters to help you find the perfect reader. Moreover, a satisfaction guarantee means you can relax, get the guidance you need, and feel empowered–all risk-free.

On Psychic Source, you won’t have to break the bank. The platform welcomes new customers with $1 per minute packages.

Most Trusted Psychics on Psychic Source

Seraphina uses tarot cards and psychic powers like aura reading to guide you on finances, career, and finding your path.

Therese is also one of the most trusted psychics on the platform. This experienced pro uses tarot, dream interpretation, and also psychology to give you insightful, accurate readings.

User Reviews

Users of the platform have great things to say about it on review platforms such as Trustpilot. One of them, for example, said that she liked how the advisor understood her right away [12].

While one user encountered a miscommunication issue, she still described the psychic as “positive” and wished she could continue the reading [13].



>>Get a reading from trusted psychics on Psychic Source

8. AskNow - Trusted Psychics via Phone

Pros

Begins at $1 every minute

Free email question

Refund guarantee

Free 5 minutes for first-timers

Quality vetting for applicants

Cons

Elite psychics have expensive rates

Want the psychic red carpet treatment? There’s a VIP club program at AskNow for $36 per month. You’ll get top-notch reading sessions, guided meditations, self-help videos, and more.

Plus, you can talk to psychics nationwide by phone or chat at your convenience. There’s even something for every budget with different levels of psychic advisors—master, elite, or top-rated.

Why Should You Trust AskNow?

AskNow has a nationwide network of pre-screened advisors. So, whether you need love advice, career insights, or a spiritual tune-up, a gifted expert is waiting to connect with you on this user-friendly platform.

To sweeten the deal, the site offers a free 5-minute reading with a master psychic. In addition to the satisfaction guarantee, you can also count on reliable customer service.

Trusted Psychics at AskNow

Selena is a licensed healer and a tarot whiz who can even do remote viewing. That’s three times the charm!

Miss Kim is another psychic veteran on the platform, with 15 years of experience. She uses a unique blend of chakra cards, angel cards, and psychic gifts to understand your situation.

User Reviews

Many reviewers on Trustpilot love AskNow, such as one user who said that her first reading on the platform was accurate [14]. Another customer shared that she is overwhelmed with the registration process, though this isn’t the case for everyone [15].



>>Get a reading from trusted psychics on AskNow

What Is a Psychic Reading All About?

A psychic reading is a consultation with someone believed to have extrasensory perception (ESP).

The psychic might use tools like tarot cards, palm readings, or even the stars to pick up on what's going on in your life—love, work, health, or career. Each reader’s goal is to give you some insights into your life and maybe a nudge in the right direction.

Signs of a Trustworthy Psychic

With many online readers offering psychic advice these days, it's tough to know who's the real deal. To help you choose trusted psychics, we’ll talk about the top 5 traits to look out for:

Clear Communication

A good psychic will speak clearly, ditch the fortune cookie riddles, and make sure you understand everything.

Integrity and Honesty

Let's face it: sometimes the truth stings. However, a trustworthy psychic will shoot straight and let you know what the deal is… even if it's not what you want to hear. An honest advisor is not here to sugarcoat things but to guide you with integrity.

Offers Free Introductory Deals

A legit psychic isn't afraid to show you his or her skills. Many sites offer free introductions or consultations. This lets you see if you are compatible with each reader and whether the style works for you before you dive in.

Respect for a Client's Privacy

A reputable psychic will treat your secrets like Fort Knox. The platform should have strict privacy policies and keep your info under lock and key. So, you can speak freely and reveal intimate details without fear of judgment.

Empathy and Compassion

A good psychic is there to listen! The reader must approach you with kindness and understanding, like a supportive friend. On top of hearing your worries, a compassionate advisor offers guidance that fits your unique situation.

>>Get a reading from trusted psychics on Purple Garden

Frequently Asked Questions on Trusted Psychics

Here are some of the most frequently asked questions about psychics and their credibility:

What Is the Difference Between Online and Offline Psychic Reading?

It's all about communication channels. Online readings happen by phone, chat, or video call, while offline ones are face-to-face.

How Do I Choose a Psychic?

Wondering which reader to select after searching for a “psychic near me”? Consider each reader’s specialties, experience, and communication style. It's all about finding someone you feel comfortable and safe with and can trust.

How Often Should I Get a Psychic Reading?

It's a personal journey, but many find that getting a reading every few months brings valuable clarity and fresh perspectives on life's challenges and opportunities.

What Actually Happens During a Psychic Reading?

During the reading, a psychic taps into your energy using intuition to offer insights, guidance, and potential glimpses into the future. Some psychics may use tools like tarot cards or crystals, while others don’t need these to use their skills.

How Can I Prepare for My Reading?

Take a moment to reflect on your goals and approach the reading with an open mind and heart. Writing down specific questions or topics can be your personal spyglass to guide the session.

What Questions Can I Ask During My Online Psychic Reading, and What Should I Avoid?

You can ask questions about love, career, or relationships… whatever matters to you. Just avoid getting too specific or expecting a guaranteed glimpse into the future. Think of a psychic reading as giving a general direction rather than all the answers.

How Accurate Are Psychic Readings?

Accuracy can vary depending on a psychic’s expertise and experience. Yet, many find psychic readings surprisingly insightful for navigating life's tricky currents. To ensure accuracy, it’s advisable to seek psychic reading services from trusted psychics on platforms like Purple Garden.

How Can I Tell That My Online Psychic Is Competent?

Look for positive reviews and testimonials, and trust your gut! Choose someone who resonates with you. It’s also a good idea to try a free psychic reading to test the waters before committing to a paid session.

Can I Get a Psychic Reading for Free?

Yes, some psychic platforms offer free psychic reading services. For instance, Kasamba offers a 3-minute free psychic consultation for new customers.

Final Word on Trusted Psychics

Trusted psychics are like a personal GPS for your life, offering guidance and insights to help you navigate those tricky situations.

We checked out several different psychic platforms, and Purple Garden really stood out. It’s committed to ensuring that its psychics are the real deal—giving accurate readings and helpful advice. Additionally, it offers English and Spanish readings and an enticing $30 discount.

However, no matter which platform you choose on our reviewed list of psychic platforms, you can rest assured of accurate readings. So, why not give it a shot? See what a dependable psychic can reveal. You might be surprised by what you learn!

>>Get a reading from trusted psychics on Purple Garden

References