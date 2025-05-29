As someone who lived in the Free State for years, I know the best corners to tuck into a bowl of crab dip, the quiet trails where waterfalls sing, and the hidden pockets of culture waiting beyond the big tourist signs.

Whenever I have the opportunity to go back to Maryland, I jump at it.

Most recently, I carved out six days, rented a hybrid SUV (gas prices won’t get the best of me), and mapped a loop touching everything from seafood shacks to Civil War battlefields. Maryland may be compact, but don’t underestimate the punch it can pack in a handful of days.

So, what’s in Maryland, you might be asking?

From natural wonders to world-class museums, here’s the ultimate local guide to the top 10 places to visit in Maryland—and why they’re the heart of any great trip.

My Favorite Things to Do in Maryland

National Aquarium: Stunning underwater exhibits

Stunning underwater exhibits Ocean City Boardwalk: Classic beach boardwalk

Classic beach boardwalk Oriole Park: Beautiful ballpark with great skyline views

Beautiful ballpark with great skyline views Sailing in Annapolis: A Peaceful way to see the bay

A Peaceful way to see the bay Swallow Falls State Park: Gorgeous hiking trails with waterfalls

Gorgeous hiking trails with waterfalls Assateague Island: Quiet beaches and wild horses

Quiet beaches and wild horses B&O Railroad Museum: Cool historic trains and interactive exhibits

Cool historic trains and interactive exhibits The Walters Art Museum: A big collection of impressionist art

A big collection of impressionist art Harris Crab House on Kent Island: Laid-back crab feast spot

Laid-back crab feast spot Antietam National Battlefield: Quiet, vast, and deeply historic

1. National Aquarium

The National Aquarium in Baltimore isn’t just a place; it’s an experience that still weaves its way into my dreams in the best way imaginable. I first visited years ago, and stepping back into the dim blue glow of its coral reef exhibit as an adult was like jumping into a memory.

You wind your way up a spiral ramp surrounded by glowing tanks that showcase everything from puffins to electric eels. The Amazon River Forest exhibit is humid and alive, with sloths lazily stretching in the canopy above.

Don’t miss the Australia section, where a shy little wallaby might peek out just for you. You can also touch jellyfish at the Living Seashore touch pool (don’t worry, they’re friendly).

With a huge focus on conservation, this spot isn’t just one of the best things to do in Maryland, but also a journey into why our planet matters.

2. Ocean City Boardwalk

Three miles of nostalgia, carnival snacks, and Atlantic breeze: that’s the Ocean City Boardwalk in a nutshell.

I stayed nearby one night at the Hilton’s Oceanfront Ocean City Hotel, and every morning, I’d walk to the boardwalk to grab coffee from The Dough Roller.

The boardwalk is a full-body experience. You’ll hear old-school arcade machines chiming, smell the sweet kettle corn mingling with salty air, and see skateboarders weave through crowds like street performers.

Thrill-seekers can hit Trimper’s Rides, and foodies, do not leave without trying the Thrasher’s French Fries (with vinegar, of course).

It’s the kind of place where adults feel like kids again. Whether you’re biking at sunrise or dancing to a local band near the inlet, this is one of those Maryland vacation spots where memories practically make themselves.

3. Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Even if you’re not a sports person, go. Trust me. I’ve been to stadiums nationwide, and Oriole Park is hands down the most beautiful I’ve seen.

The red-brick backdrop of the B&O Warehouse, the views of downtown Baltimore, and the way the crowd hums with pride are a love letter to baseball and to Baltimore itself.

Tickets can run anywhere from $20 to $80, depending on the matchup, but I usually go for the $30 range and still get an incredible view. Grab a local craft beer and the famous ‘Warehouse Dog,’ a foot-long hot dog in a pretzel bun and topped with horseradish-infused brick sauce, pit beef queso fundido, pickled pico, and onions.

I sat next to a grandmother who’d been a season ticket holder since the ’80s, and her stories made the game even richer.

If you’re wondering what to do in Maryland on a warm spring night, this is it.

4. Sailing in Annapolis

When I decided to take a sailing course in Annapolis, I thought I was signing up for a lesson. Instead, what I got was a slice of local soul.

Annapolis is the state capital and one of the most charming places to go in Maryland, especially if you’re drawn to the water.

I booked a two-day course with the Annapolis Sailing School. You don’t need any experience; the crew teaches you everything from tacking to trimming the sails, and by the end, you’re navigating the Chesapeake Bay like you’ve lived there forever.

The water glitters under the late afternoon sun, and the skyline of the church steeples behind you feels like a painting.

Bring layers, as the bay wind has teeth even in summer, and plan to have a post-sail drink overlooking the harbor. This isn’t just a class; it’s one of the most iconic Maryland attractions for a good reason.

5. Swallow Falls State Park

Some people find peace in a spa. I find it on mossy trails under ancient hemlocks in western Maryland.

Swallow Falls State Park is one of those hidden gems, located just outside Oakland, where the air is so clean it feels like you’re breathing for the very first time.

I packed a thermos of coffee, laced up my waterproof boots, and started the 1.25-mile Canyon Loop Trail.

You pass three waterfalls, the most dramatic being Muddy Creek Falls; this is a 53-foot stunner that drowns out your thoughts in the best way possible.

It’s also one of the best things to do in Maryland for adults who need a reset: no cell service, no rush, just water, sky, and your own heartbeat.

6. Assateague Island: Wild Ponies and Windswept Beauty

If you’ve ever dreamed of seeing wild horses galloping along the beach, Assateague Island will be a dream come true. It’s a barrier island straddling the Maryland-Virginia line and is wildly underrated.

I camped on the Maryland side and woke to ponies grazing near my tent. The beaches here are pristine, and the marsh trails are alive with herons and crabs. Bring bug spray; those mosquitoes are no joke, but the views are worth every itch.

Whether you’re kayaking in the bay or beachcombing at sunset, this is one of those places to visit in Maryland that feels like a different world.

7. B&O Railroad Museum

I didn’t expect to have a railroad museum bring tears to my eyes, yet walking through the roundhouse of the B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore did exactly this.

Maybe it was the sense of American history or the childhood memory of playing with toy trains in my grandfather’s basement, but this place hit home.

The museum houses some of the oldest and most significant pieces of railroad history in the United States. The locomotives are massive, detailed, and impeccably restored. You can even ride a real train on weekends for a small additional fee.

This is one of those Maryland tourist attractions that really surprises you.

8. The Walters Art Museum

The Walters Art Museum in Baltimore is one of the most enriching things to do in MD, and it won’t cost you a dime. That’s right: admission is free!

I spent an entire afternoon wandering from Ancient Egyptian tombs to Renaissance masterpieces, completely absorbed. The museum is manageable in size, but rich in content, making it ideal for both art newbies and aficionados.

It’s also beautifully designed, with quiet nooks for sketching or reflecting. I grabbed a coffee at The Walters Café afterward, located on-site, and felt like I’d traveled through time and space in just two hours.

Without a doubt, this is one of the top 10 places to visit in Maryland.

9. Harris Crab House on Kent Island

Every Marylander has their favorite crab spot, and Harris Crab House is mine.

Located right on the water on Kent Island, it’s everything you want in a crab house: paper-covered tables, wooden mallets, cold beer, and steamed blue crabs coated in Old Bay.

What made my visit special was chatting with locals at the next table. They shared cracking tips and even passed over a few claws they’d ‘accidentally’ over-ordered. These kinds of moments make Maryland things to do more than just a checklist—they become stories.

Pro tip: Don’t wear white. Crab juice has a mind of its own.

10. Antietam National Battlefield

I ended my trip at Antietam, and there couldn’t have been a more grounding finale. This hallowed ground in Sharpsburg was the site of the bloodiest single-day battle in American history, and walking through it brings a reverent silence.

While you can take a self-guided driving tour or join a ranger-led talk, I opted to do both. The landscape is peaceful now, but markers and preserved structures remind you of what happened here.

The Dunker Church. Burnside Bridge. Bloody Lane. Their names alone give you chills.

For those seeking meaningful places to go in Maryland, this one humbles and educates all at once.

Fun Activities in Maryland – FAQs

What’s the best time to visit Maryland?

Late spring (May to early June) and early fall (September to October) are ideal for exploring Maryland. You’ll enjoy mild weather, fewer crowds at popular Maryland tourist attractions, and stunning natural scenery, especially in the state parks and waterfront areas.

Summer can be great for beach towns like Ocean City, but expect higher prices and more visitors.

Do you need a car to get around Maryland?

Yes, especially if you want to experience the best things to do in Maryland beyond the major cities.

While Baltimore and parts of the D.C. suburbs have public transit, getting to places like Swallow Falls State Park, Kent Island, or crab shacks along the Eastern Shore requires a vehicle.

If you’re planning a road trip, Maryland is very drivable, with scenic byways and short distances between attractions.

Is Maryland good for solo travel?

Absolutely! Maryland is considered safe, friendly, and full of opportunities for independent travelers. Whether you’re wandering through museums in Baltimore, hiking solo in the western part of the state, or chasing sunsets on the Eastern Shore, there are countless fun things to do in Maryland for adults going it alone.

Plus, the diversity of experiences, from nature to nightlife, makes it easy to curate your adventure. There are so many things to see in Maryland for solo travelers!

Are there any good places to visit in Maryland with kids?

The National Aquarium, Port Discovery Children’s Museum, the Maryland Science Center, and family-friendly beaches like Sandy Point State Park make it easy to plan a kid-approved itinerary.

There are also plenty of seasonal festivals and amusement parks like Jolly Roger in Ocean City. Maryland is packed with family-friendly attractions and places to go.

Is Maryland expensive to visit?

It can be, depending on where you go and when. Baltimore and Ocean City tend to have a broader range of budget options, while Annapolis and certain waterfront towns may be pricier.

There are many free or low-cost Maryland attractions, including museums, state parks, and scenic hiking trails.

How long should I stay to see the best of Maryland?

A long weekend (3 to 4 days) lets you hit several highlights—a mix of cities, small towns, and outdoor spots. If you want to dive deeper into the top 10 places to visit in Maryland, plan a whole week for a relaxed and well-rounded trip.

What food is Maryland known for?

Crabs! Steamed blue crabs with Old Bay are a rite of passage. However, don’t miss out on crab cakes, pit beef sandwiches, Smith Island Cake (the state dessert), and fresh oysters from the Chesapeake Bay. Any solid Maryland vacation needs at least one crab feast.

Are there fun things to do in Maryland for adults?

Yes! Think brewery tours, wine trails, historic taverns, live music venues, and romantic sailing excursions in Annapolis. Whether you’re into nightlife or nature, there are countless fun things to do in Maryland for adults, from laid-back getaways to full-on adventures.

What’s in Maryland for nature lovers?

From waterfalls in the west, salt marshes in the east, and 75 state parks in between, there are many things to do in Maryland for nature lovers. Whether you’re birdwatching on the Eastern Shore or hiking the Appalachian Trail segment in western Maryland, the state is a dream for outdoor enthusiasts.

These are just some of the most scenic Maryland places to visit.

Ready to Have Fun in Maryland?

If I had more time, I’d loop back through every one of these Maryland places to visit (maybe with a few friends next time, maybe solo again). There’s something for every mood here: joy, wonder, reflection, and a healthy appetite for seafood.

If you’re looking for fun things to do in Maryland for adults, couples, or families, this guide is your jumping-off point.

These aren’t just tourist spots; they’re part of the rhythm of the state. Whether you’re a weekend wanderer or a full-blown road-tripper, Maryland will be an excellent choice. It doesn’t matter if you’re into history, food, nature, or just a good boardwalk breeze; there are endless fun things to do in Maryland that are waiting for you.

Ready to plan your trip? Maryland is calling, and trust me, it answers with waterfalls, wild ponies, sizzling crab feasts, and a whole lot of heart.

So, pack your bags, bring your appetite, and get ready to fall in love with the Old Line State.