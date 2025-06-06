The scent of andouille sausage wafted through an open kitchen. A jazz quartet crooning under a balcony bathed in golden evening light. Spanish moss draped over quiet bayous like nature’s lace. These were the sensations that made me fall hard for Louisiana.

I’d always heard whispers from fellow travelers about the energy and depth tucked into the state’s every corner. So, when I finally had the chance to explore it myself, I dove in headfirst, armed with an overflowing itinerary and an even fuller heart.

What I found was a kaleidoscope of culture, food, and natural beauty that inspired me to compile this guide to the most memorable things to do in Louisiana.

Whether you’re a foodie, a nature lover, or simply someone looking for fun places to go in Louisiana, there’s something here waiting for you.

So, are you curious about what to see in Louisiana? I’ve got you covered!

Fun Things to Do in Louisiana

This trip gave me a fresh appreciation for just how many Louisiana attractions are tucked into both its small towns and vibrant cities. Here are some Louisiana things to do that particularly stood out to me.



Explore the Gothic Beauty of the Old State Capitol

Among the best things to do in Louisiana, the Old State Capitol in Baton Rouge looks more like a castle than a government building.

Perched on a bluff overlooking the Mississippi River, this Gothic Revival landmark pulled me in with its ornate stained glass dome and spiraling staircase. I wandered its halls, imagining the debates and dramas that unfolded here and left with a deeper understanding of Louisiana’s layered political past.

Discover Nature and History at Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve

A short drive outside New Orleans, I found myself ankle-deep in marsh grass at Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve.

Named after the famous pirate, the park feels like a living storybook. Walking its trails, surrounded by cypress trees and chirping birds, gave me a sense of quiet that city attractions often lack.

Plus, I learned more than I expected about the region’s Indigenous history and Cajun roots. The ability to immerse yourself in nature and culture here makes it one of the top places to see in Louisiana!

Take It All In on Bourbon Street

Yes, it’s touristy. Yes, it can be loud. However, there’s no denying that Bourbon Street is one of the most fun places in Louisiana to let loose.

I spent an evening weaving through the lively crowds, sipping on a (strong) Hurricane, and dancing to a brass band that seemed to appear out of thin air.

Even if you’re not a party person, the architecture and people-watching alone are worth it.

Hike Through Kisatchie National Forest

Central Louisiana surprised me with its natural beauty. Kisatchie National Forest offered a refreshing break from the urban bustle.

I chose a trail near the Longleaf Scenic Byway, and between the whispering pines and occasional deer sightings, I found exactly the kind of off-the-grid peace I’d been craving.

Browse the French Market in New Orleans

New Orleans’ French Market is a mix of open-air stalls, fragrant spices, and bustling vendors. I couldn’t resist picking up locally made hot sauce, fresh pralines, and some handmade jewelry.

If you’re wondering what to do in Louisiana that combines culture, shopping, and cuisine in one stop, this is it.

Stop by the Mardi Gras Museum

In Lake Charles, I stumbled into a burst of color and feathers at the Mardi Gras Museum.

It’s a bit hidden away, but packed with elaborate costumes, interactive exhibits, and the kind of festive spirit Louisiana is famous for. You don’t have to visit during Carnival to feel the joy of the season here!

What to Do in Louisiana for Foodies

If flavor were a language, Louisiana would be poetry.

Every stop on my route offered something unique, and I quickly realized that food isn’t just sustenance here; it’s a way of storytelling.



Brennan’s in New Orleans

I started with a reservation at Brennan’s, a New Orleans landmark known for its decadent breakfasts and famed Bananas Foster.

My steak was seared just right, and the tableside performance of flaming dessert was enough to silence our table in awe.

Yes, the fountain on the first floor does have real turtles. It’s details like that that make Brennan’s such an unforgettable place.

Mansurs on the Boulevard in Baton Rouge

In Baton Rouge, I joined a colleague for dinner at Mansurs on the Boulevard. The pianist in the dining room created a romantic and classy atmosphere that felt both timeless and grounded.

The crab cakes practically melted on my fork, and our server went above and beyond with personal attention that made the whole evening feel like an occasion.

Scratch Farm Kitchen in Lafayette

Scratch Farm Kitchen might be my favorite food stop on the trip. The moment I walked in, the riot of color, leafy plants, and comforting aroma of fresh cooking made me feel like I’d come home.

I devoured a hash bowl and burger that tasted like they were made with love, and I’m still dreaming about that lavender lemonade and ginger cookie.

This is one of those fun places in Louisiana that you stumble upon once and never forget.

La Truffe Sauvage in Lake Charles

Elegant without being stuffy, La Truffe Sauvage offered one of the most refined meals I’ve had in ages.

From the opening sip of my French 75 to the final bite of berry soufflé, each dish balanced comfort with creativity. I’ll admit: I hesitated to finish my entrée because it was that good.

The Royal Onion in Alexandria

Who knew a Caribbean restaurant in Alexandria would be one of the top things to do in Louisiana for my taste buds?

The Royal Onion delivered massive flavor and even bigger portions. The jerk chicken tacos had just the right amount of heat, and the owners’ warmth made me feel like family.

If you’re into discovering fun places to go in Louisiana that serve soulful, unexpected cuisine, this is your spot.

Hotels That Are a Must-See in Louisiana

Whether you’re sleeping off a food coma or planning your next stop, Louisiana’s hotels offer way more than just a place to rest your head.

These were a few standouts that added comfort and character to my journey.



Hotel Monteleone in New Orleans

Hotel Monteleone feels like stepping into a storybook. It’s grand without being overwhelming, and the historic carousel bar, though crowded, lived up to the hype.

I especially loved relaxing in the rooftop pool after a long day of exploring the French Quarter.

Housekeeping deserves a shoutout for their thoughtful touches every evening.

WATERMARK Baton Rouge

Set in a historic bank building, WATERMARK oozes sophistication. My room was sleek and spacious, with modern touches that nodded to the building’s Art Deco roots.

Breakfast was smooth, and the service was friendly. Plus, its downtown location made it easy to check out more Louisiana tourist attractions without needing to drive far.

Louisiana Cajun Mansion Bed and Breakfast

In Lafayette, I checked into the Louisiana Cajun Mansion for a cozier vibe. The tour they gave us upon arrival, the warm welcome from the hosts, and the peaceful setting made this feel like a hidden gem.

The rooms were charming, the breakfasts hearty, and the atmosphere exactly what I needed after a few hectic days.

Traveling in Louisiana – FAQs

Before setting off, I had plenty of questions, and I found answers to most of them along the way.

Is Louisiana Safe for Solo Travelers?

Yes, generally speaking. I visited solo for part of the trip and found locals to be friendly and helpful. Use typical urban travel sense and stay aware of your surroundings, especially at night.

When Is the Best Time to Visit?

Fall and spring are both fantastic. The weather is milder, and you’ll catch events like Jazz Fest or early Mardi Gras parades. Summer can be hot and humid, but it’s also less crowded in some areas.

Do You Need a Car to Get Around?

In cities like New Orleans, you can walk or take public transit. However, for visiting things to see in Louisiana beyond city limits (such as Kisatchie or the Cajun Mansion), a car is essential.

Should I Bring Cash to Louisiana?

Credit cards are widely accepted, but cash comes in handy at smaller roadside stops, markets, or festivals. I always kept a little on me just in case.

Is It Easy to Find Vegetarian or Diet-Specific Foods in Louisiana?

Many restaurants are accommodating, especially in bigger cities. Just let your server know, and they’ll often have options or tweak dishes for you.

Final Thoughts About the Top Things to Do in Louisiana

​​If you’re looking for exciting things to do, Louisiana is a state you must visit.

The music, the food, the people, and nature all weave together into something richer than the sum of its parts. I’d happily do this trip again and again, tweaking the route, trying new dishes, and discovering more hidden corners.

If you’re looking for fun things to do in Louisiana for adults, families, or anyone in between, you’ll find something that fits your spirit.