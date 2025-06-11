For years, I’d heard Detroit was a city that had been misunderstood.

It wasn’t just about the cars, the Tigers or Motown legends, though all those threads still pulse through its streets. It was the stories that friends came back with—about art blooming from alleyways, five-star meals hidden behind brick walls and the kind of character that’s only forged when a city rises, falls and then refuses to quit.

So, when I finally began to visit for holidays and my work with MetroTimes, I promised myself to take in every sight, sound and scent the Motor City could offer as much as I could.

Top Things to Do in Detroit, MI

Detroit doesn’t waste time impressing you. From the moment you land at the airport, you will feel like you’re stepping into a living museum. The skyline is peppered with Art Deco masterpieces and industrial-era buildings that whisper stories.

However, no matter your interests, these top things to do in Detroit, MI, are perfect for both first-time visitors and locals alike.



Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation

If you have even a passing interest in history, technology or how everyday life in North America evolved, this museum is essential.

Yes, there are cars (dozens of them, from the first Model T to sleek, futuristic prototypes), but this place is about so much more than automobiles. It’s about the American imagination: the boldness to dream, invent and disrupt.

I found myself utterly captivated by the scope of the exhibits, from early aviation to modern design.

The moment that floored me, however, was standing in front of the actual bus where Rosa Parks made her stand by refusing to give up her seat. I sat inside it, hands in my lap, picturing that moment in 1955. Goosebumps rippled up my arms.

This wasn’t just a museum; it was a shrine to turning points.

The museum has a knack for putting you face-to-face with historical reality in a way that makes it impossible to remain indifferent. You leave with a renewed sense of how innovation and courage often go hand-in-hand.

Motown Museum

It’s easy to forget how world-changing music can come from such humble beginnings until you step into the modest house on West Grand Boulevard that birthed the Motown sound.

The Motown Museum, affectionately known as Hitsville U.S.A., is where legends like Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross and Marvin Gaye got their start.

The original Studio A is preserved almost exactly as it was during those iconic recording sessions. The creaky wood floors, the well-worn piano and even the same soundproofing are all still there. When I walked into that space, it felt like time folded in on itself. I could almost hear the harmonies of The Supremes bouncing off the walls.

The tour is a must. Our guide was electric, a blend of historian, storyteller and superfan. They cared deeply about preserving the soul of the music and its impact on Detroit and beyond. I left with a playlist in my head and a lump in my throat.

Walk the Detroit Riverfront

After a packed day of museums and historical moments, I always need a little air, and Detroit’s Riverfront delivers every single time that I visit. I didn’t know what to expect during my first trip, but it turned out to be one of the loveliest surprises (and a place I come back to whenever I can).

The walkway is wide and clean, dotted with green spaces, art installations and little pop-up cafés. You’ll spot couples strolling hand-in-hand, kids whizzing by on scooters and musicians strumming guitars near the park benches. Typically, I’ll grab a coffee from a cheerful riverside truck and find a spot to sit.

Detroit Institute of Arts

If you visit Detroit and miss this museum, you’ve done it wrong. The Detroit Institute of Arts is a world-class collection nestled in a city often overlooked on the cultural map.

The Diego Rivera murals alone are worth the visit: massive, layered and utterly hypnotic. I stood in that courtyard for ages, just soaking in the complexity of it all.

The rest of the museum? Equally stunning. European masters, American classics, contemporary pieces and African art collections, beautifully curated and emotionally resonant.

This museum reminds you that even when a city’s economic tides turn, its cultural heartbeat can not only stay strong, but grow louder.

Comerica Park

I went to a Tigers game on a whim during one of my visits to Detroit for MetroTimes, and Comerica Park turned me into a temporary superfan. There’s something undeniably magnetic about the lights, the roar of the crowd, the smell of grilled onions on hot dogs.

This isn’t just a stadium; it’s a community hub. Families in jerseys, diehards in the front row, tourists like me squinting at the scoreboard and asking strangers to explain the rules.

I was lucky enough to catch a home run inning and found myself jumping up and cheering like I’d been a fan forever. Even if sports aren’t your thing, give Comerica Park a shot.

Hidden Places to Visit in Detroit



Detroit is full of iconic spots, but the soul of the city is found in its lesser-known corners. These aren’t tourist traps; they’re places locals love, and proud Detroiters hope you’ll appreciate, too.

Eastern Market

A must-do in Detroit on Saturday mornings, the Eastern Market is nothing short of a full-on sensory experience.

From the moment I arrived, the air buzzed with energy between the clatter of crates being unpacked and the scent of herbs and freshly brewed coffee wafting through the air. I weaved through rows of vendors selling everything from organic kale to spicy pickles, handmade soaps, beeswax candles and vintage vinyl.

Local chefs were set up near the central shed, handing out samples; one had a maple-glazed pork belly that nearly brought tears to my eyes. I even ended up in a deep conversation with a woman who made small-batch hot sauce using peppers from her backyard garden.

I left with a bottle of this sauce, some lavender soap, a tote bag I didn’t plan to buy and a half-dozen apple cider donuts that I still think about.

Guardian Building

One of the things to do in downtown Detroit, ducking into the Guardian Building might just be the best detour you’ll ever make. From the outside, it’s an impressive Art Deco skyscraper, but it’s the lobby that takes your breath away.

As soon as I stepped inside, I was floored by the explosion of color: geometric patterns, bright mosaics and Aztec-inspired details reaching up the vaulted ceilings.

I ended up spending almost an hour here, wandering the mezzanine level and taking in the handcrafted details. I chatted with a knowledgeable tourist who was also visiting, who told me about the building’s history.

This is how I discovered that it was built in the 1920s as a symbol of financial optimism and how it’s still considered one of the crown jewels of Art Deco design in North America!

Dabls MBAD African Bead Museum

One of the most unexpected and striking places I visited in Detroit was the Dabls MBAD African Bead Museum. It’s not your typical museum; the outdoor art installation spans an entire city block, with buildings and fences covered in an eclectic mosaic of beads, iron, mirrors and salvaged objects.

Inside, the museum space is small, but powerful. The bead collections tell deep stories about African culture, history and identity.

Belle Isle

One of the ​​best things to do in Detroit is make the short drive or bike ride across the MacArthur Bridge to Belle Isle, a lush island park that feels worlds away from the city.

I parked and wandered over to the Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory, where towering palms and fragrant orchids greeted me. Afterwards, I walked along the trails near the Detroit River, watching sailboats drift past and kids laughing near the fountains.

There was a gentle hush over the island, the kind that soothes your brain after a day of overstimulation. It felt like a breath I didn’t know I needed.

Heidelberg Project

The Heidelberg Project is Detroit’s open-air love letter to resilience and imagination. Imagine an entire neighborhood turned into an ongoing art piece.

Houses painted with polka dots, mannequin limbs jutting out from windows, clocks nailed to trees and messages scrawled across salvaged materials. It’s weird, yes, but it’s also a fiercely creative form of social commentary.

Where to Eat When Visiting the Detroit Attractions

Detroit’s food scene is booming, and I take full advantage of it each and every time that I’m in the city. Every place below came recommended by locals I know, and each is worth the hype.



Parc

I ducked into Parc on my way to the airport, not expecting anything in particular, but was blown away. Set in Campus Martius Park, it offers stunning views of downtown through floor-to-ceiling windows.

The shrimp cocktail was beyond memorable, and the truffle fries? It’s worth a return trip alone.

Selden Standard

This place is a celebration of seasonal cooking. I went with two friends, and we shared nearly a dozen small plates.

The Walleye and Agnolotti were standouts, and the lemon bread pudding sent me into a daze. The atmosphere was relaxed yet sophisticated, and the service was exceptional.

Leña

I stumbled into Leña thanks to a friend’s tip. It’s warm, flavorful and full of personality.

We shared olives, paella and some of the best cheesecake I’ve had in years. The Spanish wine list is impressive, and the chefs know their stuff.

Grey Ghost Detroit

It’s a hip spot with serious culinary chops. I went with high expectations and left even more impressed.

The short rib and snapper were cooked to perfection, and their cocktail list was fun and bold. The service team was incredibly knowledgeable, and the space is intimate yet stylish.

Freya

I came to Freya with a coworker who swore this was one of her favorite restaurants in the city, choosing the tasting menu and settling in for a multi-course experience. Each plate was a story.

From an oyster accented with white chocolate to the lamb served with a flaky spinach pie, everything was intentional and innovative. It’s a destination meal, no question.

Where to Stay While Detroit Sightseeing

Detroit has no shortage of hotel options, but these three truly captured the spirit of the city and offered a welcome retreat at the end of each day.



Frederick Stearns House

Staying in this historic bed and breakfast felt like visiting family, the kind that makes you pancakes in the morning and pours you a nightcap at the end of the day. The rooms are elegant and warm, and I slept like a rock on what may be the most comfortable mattress ever made.

Hollywood Casino at Greektown

If you want to be where the action is, this hotel nails it. Just steps from dozens of bars and restaurants and minutes from Ford Field and the Riverwalk, the location is unbeatable. The room had floor-to-ceiling windows and a luxurious bathroom that felt like a spa.

Shinola Hotel

This hotel encapsulated luxury with personality. I loved everything about this hotel, from the Bluetooth speakers in the room to the Italian restaurant downstairs. It’s within walking distance of everything, and the high ceilings and sleek design make it feel like a private retreat in the middle of the city.

Frequently Asked Questions About Visiting Detroit

Thinking about a Detroit getaway? Here’s what you should know before you go.

Is Detroit walkable for tourists?

Yes, especially downtown and Midtown. Many Detroit attractions are within walking distance, and others are easily accessible by rideshare or the People Mover.

Is Detroit safe for visitors?

Like any big city, it has its rough patches, but the main sightseeing areas are well-patrolled and filled with other travelers. I felt safe the entire time, day and night.

When is the best time to visit Detroit?

Late spring through early fall is ideal for visiting. The weather is excellent, and you’ll catch outdoor markets, concerts and ball games in full swing.

Do I need a car to get around Detroit?

It’s not necessarily. If you’re staying downtown and sticking to the city’s core, you can manage the things to see in Detroit with transit and ride share. If you want to explore further, consider renting a car.

I’d Do It All Over Again

While in Detroit, Michigan, things to do are always plentiful. It challenges my expectations with every visit, exceeds them and leaves me wanting more.

It’s gritty, proud and full of hidden corners that reward curiosity. That said, there’s still more to taste, more to see and more stories to uncover.

If you’ve been wondering what to do in Detroit or searching for fun things to do in Detroit for adults that blend culture, food and charm, this is your sign. Book the ticket. Come for the cool things to do in Detroit, Michigan, and stay for the unforgettable vibe.