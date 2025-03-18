Best THCv Gummies of 2025 for Weight Loss, Focus & Energy

When you're on a weight loss journey, you might crave sweets at night, feel unmotivated while exercising, and constantly think about your favorite snacks.



While losing weight can be hard, THCv gummies can make it a lot easier. Unlike regular THC, THCv is famous for its energizing and sometimes appetite-suppressing effects – perfect for those who want to lose weight without feeling sluggish.

You can take these gummies to stay alert and productive. They come in mouth-watering flavors that will satisfy your sweet tooth without the guilt. Let’s check out some of the best THCv gummies that can help you crush your weight loss goals!

Where To Buy THCv Gummies

Binoid - Buy potent THCv gummies

DiamondCBD - Best THCv gummies for energy

Exhale Wellness - Best THCv gummies for focus

Best THCv Gummies

2018 Farm Bill-compliant formula

Promotes focus and energy

May help with appetite control

100% natural and non-GMO ingredients

Available in two different strengths

Specs:

THCv Content: 10 mg per gummy

Flavor Options: Assorted fruit flavor

Size: 30 gummies per bottle

Exhale Wellness THCv gummies are made with hemp-derived Delta 9 THCv distillate. Unlike other THC edibles that are often packed with artificial additives and synthetic ingredients, these pure THCv gummies offer a clean and natural experience, so you won’t be overwhelmed with fake flavors and extra sugar. The best part? They’re also gluten-free and vegan-friendly – perfect for any diet!

With Exhale Wellness THCv Gummies, you get a boost in focus and energy that'll keep you engaged without the overwhelming buzz of Delta-9 THC.

Trying to cut down on snacking? These THCv gummies interact with the body’s endocannabinoid system to help reduce appetite, so you won’t feel like raiding the fridge at odd hours.

Since these edibles are way milder than other THC compounds with similar molecular structures, you don’t have to worry about being couch-locked or dealing with brain fog during the day.

Available in assorted fruit flavors, each gummy hits you with a surprise mix of tangy citrus, sweet berries, and tropical vibes that keep you guessing in the best way.

The price of these THCv gummies depends on their strength. For instance, a 300 mg pack is available for $69.95 while 750 mg can be purchased for $84.95. If you’re ordering for the first time, you’ll get $20 off your purchase.

Exhale Wellness is one of those brands that provide the best vegan-friendly and gluten-free products made with all-natural ingredients for safe consumption.

The brand offers discreet free shipping for over $80. When shopping, check out the deals section to buy premium products at reasonable prices.

2. DiamondCBD 15 mg THCv Gummies - Most Energizing

Supports healthy weight management

May improve energy levels

Lab-tested formula for safe consumption

Optimal strength for balanced effects

Free from any psychoactive compound

Specs:

THCv Content: 15 mg per gummy

Flavor Options: Blueberry

Size: 30 gummies per bottle

DiamondCBD THCv Gummies contain 15 mg of hemp-derived THCv along with a range of ingredients such as sugar, tapioca syrup, corn syrup, water, pectin, citric acid, and natural flavors. Plus, they are third-party lab tested and come with a Certificate of Analysis to check product quality.

DiamondCBD THCv gummies can help regulate your metabolism which not only helps you shed those extra pounds naturally but also improves your energy levels.

This way, you might be tempted to go for a brisk walk around the neighborhood, catch up on your favorite workout routines, or even run that extra mile to reach your goal. These THCv gummies can also increase satiety, making it easier to say no to unnecessary snacking and stick to your mealtime.

DiamondCBD THCv Gummies are bursting with blueberry flavor that’s sweet and tangy but not overpowering. These gummies are slightly sugar-dusted, adding to their overall appeal.

DiamondCBD can be a bit on the pricier side with a 30-pack at $76.49. If you plan on stocking up, you can purchase 2 packs for $58.50 (35% off) or get 3 packs of 30 gummies at $44.99 (50% off) which is an absolute bargain.

If you can’t resist a good deal, DiamondCBD has got your back. The brand offers different CBD and THC products made with American-grown hemp, and all their products come with lab test results to ensure quality and safety.

Whether you feel drained, unfocused, or just need a little pick-me-up, you can filter your choices to find the perfect product for your needs. While shopping, you'll get up to a 55% discount on various items, helping you save big. Plus, they have a 100% Make it Right guarantee for risk-free purchases.

Different cannabinoids for enhanced effects

Heavy mental and body buzz

May increase the feeling of happiness

Soft and chewy texture

Available in different THCv rich strain

Specs:

THCv Content: 5 mg per gummy

Flavor Options: Strawberry lemonade

Size: 20 gummies per pack

Binoid CBD True Strain Gummies contain a unique blend of cannabinoids including 10 mg Delta 9, 5 mg THCv, 2 mg CBC, 2 mg CBN, 50 mg Delta 8, and 30 mg CBD, offering a range of health benefits.

With these diet weed gummies, you’ll feel waves of happiness that’ll make you alive and inspired. This makes them perfect for those days when you need that extra boost to get creative, take on a tough workout, or just need a pick-me-up to get through your afternoon slump.

Strawberry Lemonade True Strain Gummies perfectly balance fruity sweetness with a citrusy twist. Originally priced at $49.99, you can purchase these THCv gummies for $37.99, making them a budget-friendly option.

Binoid CBD is a California-based brand that has been manufacturing premium CBD products using unique phytocannabinoid-rich hemp plants with superior genetics, high cannabinoid concentrations, and beneficial terpenes since 2018.

From Delta 8 vapes to tinctures and HHC products, this brand has different CBD products that can make you happy, energized, uplifted and totally relaxed. Plus, each product is lab-tested for purity and safety.

4. Cheef Botanicals THCv Gummy Cubes - Best for Anxiety Relief

Reduce unhealthy munching

Energizing and focus-enhancing effects

May ease stress and panic attacks

Free from artificial flavor and color

Easy to consume

Specs:

THCv Content: 25 mg per gummy

Flavor Options: Assorted natural fruit flavor

Size: 30 gummies per bottle

Crafted with hemp-derived Delta 9 THCv distillate, these gummies contain 0.3% or less THC. They also incorporate MCT oil which helps with rapid absorption for maximum benefits. These gummies also contain pectin which is a plant-based alternative that gives them a perfect chewy texture without any animal by-products.

If you need a serious mental lift, Cheef Botanicals THCv Gummy Cubes might do the trick. These THCv-derived gummies provide a clear-headed high that keeps you relaxed during those stressful and anxious moments. Thanks to their appetite-relieving properties, these gummies might keep your hunger in check, making it easier to stick to your fitness plan.

These Cheef Botanicals THCv Gummy Cubes come in assorted natural fruit flavors that include hints of apple, mango, berry, and citrus.

You can get 300 mg THCv gummies for $69.95, which is perfect for those starting out their weight loss journey. If you’re looking for something a bit more potent, get 750 mg gummies for $109.95. Did we mention that you get reward points with every purchase? Stack those up for future discounts.

Featured in popular publications like Forbes, Vice, Newsweek, and High Times, Cheef Botanicals is a relatively new brand that offers different THCv products including gummies and other CBD tinctures, carts, pre-rolls, and mushroom products to improve your wellness journey and deliver potential benefits.

While their commitment to quality is nothing short of exceptional, they also have an informative blog that educates customers about the benefits and uses of CBD products. You can even download the free CBD recipe guide to sharpen your focus, improve sleep, and soothe pain.

Did we mention that they offer free shipping on orders over $80? Now that's a deal that’s hard to pass up!

5. Moonwlkr THC-V + ACV Gummies - Best Appetite Suppressant

Boost focus and energy

May reduce hunger and cravings

Potential neuroprotective properties

All natural plant-based ingredients

Lab tested purity

Specs:

THCv Content: 10 mg per gummy

Flavor Options: Strawberry Acai

Size: 20 gummies per pack

Each gummy is packed with 10 mg of THCv and 500 mg of apple cider vinegar. Thanks to its low level of psychoactivity, you won’t get high but stay clear-headed and uplifted.

If you are tired of keto diets that leave you craving all sorts of snacks or taxing workouts that drain your energy, Moonwlkr’s THCv + ACV Gummies might be just what you’re looking for. Unlike traditional THC that gives you munchies, these gummies suppress appetite so you won’t have to deal with sudden hunger pangs.

These gummies offer an energizing lift that enhances your focus and mood, making mundane days just a little bit more easier. Research also states that these THCv edibles have anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective properties for maximum health benefits.

MoonWlkr’s THC-V + ACV Gummies mix the classic sweetness of strawberry with the exotic hint of acai. While the flavor combo is spot-on, you’ll also feel a little tang from the apple cider vinegar.

MoonWlkr THC-V + ACV Gummies are available for $39.99. If you subscribe, it will save you 25%, bringing your total to $29.99.

MoonWlkr is one of the most reputable brands offering 100% legal THC products including THCP blend gummies, Delta 8 tincture, THC-free health gummies, and CBD: CBG pain relief products. With your purchase, you’ll get 20% off on the first order, a money-back guarantee, and 24/7 customer service.

What Is THCv?

THCv, short for tetrahydrocannabivarin, is a lesser-known cannabinoid found in cannabis plants. While it shares some similarities with THC, the compound responsible for the “high” in cannabis, THCv interacts with the body in unique ways.

At low doses, THCv is non-intoxicating and provides a range of potential therapeutic benefits, making it an exciting option for those seeking natural wellness solutions.

Unlike THC, which is known for its appetite-stimulating effects, THCv has shown promise in suppressing hunger and supporting energy levels, focus, and weight management.

What Are THCv Gummies?

THCv gummies are an easy and enjoyable way to consume this cannabinoid. These gummies are infused with THCv, often combined with other cannabinoids or natural ingredients to enhance their benefits. Designed for convenience, they offer precise dosing and come in various flavors to suit your preferences.

THCv gummies are a great option for those who want to incorporate THCv into their routine without the need for vaping or smoking. Whether you’re looking for a boost in energy, help managing weight, or a calmer mindset, these gummies provide a tasty and discreet solution.

Benefits of THCv

THCv offers a variety of potential benefits, making it an appealing option for those seeking to improve their overall quality of life. Here’s how THCv may support your wellness goals:

Energy and Focus

THCv is known for its energizing properties , helping to enhance mental clarity and focus [1]. Unlike THC, which can sometimes create a sedative effect, THCv boosts productivity and alertness, making it ideal for tackling busy days or creative projects.

Anxiety Reduction

For those dealing with stress or anxiety, THCv may provide relief by promoting a sense of calm without sedation [2]. Its unique interaction with the body’s endocannabinoid system can help regulate mood and reduce anxious feelings, offering a balanced approach to relaxation.

Weight Loss Management

One of THCv’s most intriguing benefits is its potential role in appetite suppression [3]. Unlike THC, which is famous for causing the “munchies,” THCv may help reduce hunger and support healthy eating habits.

Combined with its energy-boosting effects, THCv could play a role in weight management and overall health improvement.

THCv vs. THC: What’s the Difference?

Although THCv and THC share structural similarities, they interact with the body in distinct ways, leading to very different effects. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is well-known for its psychoactive properties that produce the “high” associated with cannabis. It stimulates appetite, promotes relaxation, and can sometimes cause sedation.

THCv, or tetrahydrocannabivarin, has a unique profile. At lower doses, it does not cause a high and instead offers stimulating effects. It’s known for boosting energy, enhancing focus, and suppressing appetite—essentially the opposite of THC in some cases.

However, at higher doses, THCv may exhibit mild psychoactive effects, but they are typically much less intense and shorter-lasting than those of THC. This makes THCv appealing to individuals looking for a functional cannabinoid that complements their active lifestyle.

Factors to Consider When Choosing THCv Gummies

When selecting THCv gummies, several key factors can help you make the best choice for your needs. Here’s what to look for:

Third-Party Lab Testing

Ensure the product has undergone third-party lab testing to verify its potency, purity, and safety. Lab results, often provided as a Certificate of Analysis (COA), confirm that the gummies are free from harmful contaminants like pesticides, heavy metals, and residual solvents. This transparency is crucial for ensuring a high-quality product.

Extract Type

Check whether the gummies contain full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, or isolate THCv. Full-spectrum products include other cannabinoids and terpenes for the entourage effect, while broad-spectrum excludes THC but retains other beneficial compounds.

Isolates contain pure THCv, offering a focused experience. Choose the extract type based on your personal preferences and desired effects.

Source and Quality

High-quality THCv starts with responsibly sourced hemp. Look for products made from organically grown, non-GMO hemp to ensure they are free from harmful chemicals and additives. A clean and sustainable source contributes to the overall safety and effectiveness of the product.

Brand Reputation

The reputation of the brand is an important indicator of product quality. Opt for brands with positive customer reviews, clear manufacturing practices, and a commitment to transparency. Established companies often prioritize customer satisfaction and uphold high standards for their THCv products.

Recommended Dosage of THCv Gummies

Determining the right dosage of THCv gummies depends on your experience level, body weight, and desired effects. For beginners, it’s always best to start with a low dose, such as 5–10 mg of THCv, to assess how your body reacts. Intermediate users might find 10–20 mg effective, while experienced users may opt for higher doses, depending on their tolerance and goals.

THCv’s effects vary based on the dose. Lower doses are more stimulating, helping with energy and focus, while higher doses may have mild psychoactive effects. Always follow the product’s recommended dosage and gradually increase only if needed.

How Quickly Does THCv Take Effect?

THCv gummies typically take 30–60 minutes to kick in, as they need to be digested and metabolized first. The onset time can vary depending on your metabolism and whether you’ve eaten recently.

For faster effects, taking gummies on an empty stomach may be helpful, but be cautious to avoid overconsuming while waiting for the effects to set in.

Potential Side Effects of THCv Gummies

While THCv is generally well-tolerated, it can cause some side effects, especially at higher doses or if you’re new to cannabinoids. Common side effects of THCv gummies include:

Dry Mouth: You may experience a decrease in saliva production, so staying hydrated is important.

Nausea: Taking too high a dose can sometimes cause mild nausea, particularly for first-time users.

Digestive Discomfort: The gummy format and ingredients may cause bloating or stomach upset in sensitive individuals.

Mild Psychoactive Effects: At higher doses, THCv can produce subtle psychoactive effects, though these are typically less intense than THC.

Interaction with Medications: THCv may interact with certain medications, so consult your doctor if you’re taking prescription drugs.

FAQs

Are THCv Gummies Legal?

Yes, THCv gummies are legal in many regions, including the United States, as long as they are derived from hemp and contain less than 0.3% THC, in compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill. However, laws can vary by state or country, so it’s essential to check your local regulations before purchasing.

Can THCv Gummies Make You High?

THCv gummies are not typically intoxicating at lower doses, but at higher doses, they may produce mild psychoactive effects. These effects are usually much less intense and shorter-lasting than those of THC, making THCv a more functional option for energy, focus, and appetite control.

Will THCv Fail a Drug Test?

While THCv itself may not be tested for in standard drug screenings, full-spectrum THCv products containing trace amounts of THC could lead to a positive result. If you are subject to drug testing, consider opting for THCv products labeled as THC-free or broad-spectrum.

What Is the Best Time of Day to Take THCv?

The best time to take THCv depends on your goals. For energy and focus, take THCv gummies in the morning or early afternoon to boost productivity without interfering with your sleep. If using THCv for appetite control, take it shortly before meals to help manage hunger.

Do I Need a Prescription for THCv Gummies?

No, you do not need a prescription to purchase THCv gummies in most regions. As long as the product complies with legal requirements and is derived from hemp, it is available for over-the-counter purchase from reputable vendors.

What Are the Strongest THCv Gummies for Pain?

For managing pain, Binoid CBD True Strain Gummies stand out as a powerful option. These gummies combine THCv with other cannabinoids like CBD and CBG for a synergistic effect that enhances pain relief while promoting relaxation. With their high-quality, lab-tested formula, Binoid gummies are designed to provide effective support for pain management and overall wellness.

The Takeaway

THCv gummies provide an innovative and enjoyable way to complement your weight management journey by potentially curbing your appetite while delivering a boost of energy. Unlike THC, which can sometimes leave you feeling lethargic, THCv is designed to keep you energized and focused throughout your day.

After evaluating numerous options, Binoid CBD True Strain Gummies emerged as the top choice for their exceptional quality and effectiveness, with DiamondCBD 15 mg THCv Gummies coming in as a close runner-up.

As you explore the benefits of THCv, always consume responsibly and pay attention to how your body responds. Remember, mindful consumption leads to the best experience—so enjoy your gummies with lots of care!

References: