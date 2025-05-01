The best European betting sites are accessible all across the continent. They deliver the best odds, biggest bonuses, and exciting sports betting options to European bettors.

MyStake is the top-rated EU sportsbook overall, with all new customers entitled to a 120% welcome bonus. You can play on any device and bet on over 25 sports, while locking in the best odds.

But it’s just one of the few sites that are worth your time and attention. In this article, our team of experts will be giving you the lowdown on the best sports betting sites in Europe you can join today.

Let’s go.

Best European Betting Sites

MyStake : Best EU overall

Best EU overall Rolletto : Biggest bonuses

Biggest bonuses GoldenBet : Top pick for mobile betting

Top pick for mobile betting FreshBet : Recommended for props

Recommended for props DonBet : Best for live betting

Best for live betting JackBit : Top crypto betting site

Top crypto betting site Gxmble : €2,500 welcome bonus

€2,500 welcome bonus Winstler : Best for futures betting

Best for futures betting Seven Casino : Weekly reload bonuses

Weekly reload bonuses Prive Casino : Top pick for football betting

Ready to find what the best European betting sites have to offer? Let’s dive into the reviews.

1. MyStake – Best European Betting Site Overall

120% up to €600 welcome offer

25+ sports to bet on

Alternative lines

Available in over 10 languages

35% weekly reload bonus

Live chat feature

Cons:

No weekend withdrawals

Doesn’t have a referral bonus

Sitting at the top spot on our list is the highly regarded MyStake. It’s available in over 20 European countries, offers markets on more than 25 sports, and all new players are entitled to a 120% welcome bonus.

Online Sports Betting: 5/5

Whether you want to bet on English Premier League soccer matches, Serbian basketball games, or you want to try your luck on major sports like the NBA, MyStake covers everything and anything.

You can bet on the moneyline, explore alternative lines, or find value via combo bets like ‘both teams to score and match result’.

Live betting is available alongside pre-match betting, with MyStake consistently offering the best odds on over 25 sports. Niche sports include speedway, floorball, and cycling, with MyStake catering to every single European taste. Ski jumping, along with other niche sports, is also offered here.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

MyStake recently increased its welcome offer from a 100% matched bonus to a 120% matched bonus. It’s worth up to €600 wherever you’re located, and you only need to deposit €20 or more to claim it.

Wagering requirements are set at 10x, but it’s worth noting that tennis and baseball bets don’t contribute to them.

As a regular player, you’ll be able to claim a free bet anytime you place 3 consecutive bets at qualifying odds, while other offers include a 35% reload bonus and 10% crypto cashback each month.

Payment Methods: 4.85/5

As a top-rated European online sportsbook, it makes sense that MyStake supports a wide variety of continental payment options. These include Interac, AstroPay, Jeton, PaySafeCard, and Skrill, as well as VISA and MasterCard.

The €20 minimum deposit and withdrawals should suit everyone. You’ll benefit from higher limits if you play with crypto.

Withdrawals are a little on the slow side, a fact not helped by the lack of weekend payouts. On the flip side, you can cancel a withdrawal within the first 24 hours.

User Experience: 5/5

MyStake is a super forward-thinking European sports betting site that’s stacked with tools and features. You can cash out your bets early on specific markets if you’re starting to get a little nervous, while a Bet Builder tool lets you customise your wagers.

MyStake has active Telegram and Discord groups, where you can make new friends and share your bets with other bettors. You can also enter social media contests for cash prizes.

Customer support is limited to 24/7 live chat and email, with no phone support available.

>> Grab your 120% welcome bonus

2. Rolletto – Best EU Online Sportsbook for Bonuses

150% up to €1,500 welcome bonus

5% weekly cashback

€100 reload bonus each Tuesday

Fast-response live chat feature

Low minimum deposit

Cons:

Help Centre could be improved

Cluttered sportsbook interface

Rolletto’s bonuses are non-stop and give you the chance to place more bets with what is essentially free money.

The fun begins with a 150% welcome bonus and includes weekly cashback and free bets.

Online Sports Betting: 4.9/5

At Rolletto, you can bet on almost 30 sports, including football, basketball, tennis, golf, and F1. You can also bet on combat sports, niche sports like table tennis, as well as volleyball and eSports.

We were impressed by the wide variety of betting markets on offer. If you’re a soccer fan, for example, you can bet on props, such as first and last goalscorer, draw no bet, first half handicap, and much more.

Coverage of leagues and tournaments is commendable, too, with Rolletto giving you ample opportunity to dive into a wealth of competitions from around the world.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

If you deposit at least €20 as a new player anywhere in Europe, you can instantly opt-in to a 150% matched deposit welcome bonus at Rolletto. This is worth up to €1,500 and comes with 15x wagering requirements, but it’s worth noting that only accumulators count towards the wagering requirements.

5% cashback worth up to €100 is then available for all regular bettors each week at Rolletto, with the maximum bet set at a reasonable €100.

You can also claim a €100 weekly free bet here if you deposit at least €50 each Tuesday, while odds boosts are available on major football leagues, including the English Premier League and the German Bundesliga.

Payment Methods: 4.85/5

There’s no shortage of banking options at Rolletto, with the likes of VISA, MasterCard, Interac, AstroPay, Jeton, and MiFinity all supported. You can also play with crypto, with options including Bitcoin and Litecoin.

The minimum deposit for each method is €20, but maximum deposits vary considerably depending on the specific banking option.

Withdrawals are capped at €7,500 per week and €15,000 per month, which should satisfy most bettors.

User Experience: 4.9/5

Rolletto is one of the best gambling sites that boasts a user-friendly interface. All the day's sporting events, odds, and main markets are packed into the homepage, meaning there’ll be times when you can place your bets with just a few clicks.

We like the ‘time filters’ feature that makes it easy for you to view live events, upcoming events, as well as future events.

Our only complaint is that the ‘Help Centre’ is more to do with terms and conditions than answering key questions bettors might have about topics like payments and bonuses, although live chat and email support are extremely helpful here.

>> Lock in your 150% welcome offer

3. GoldenBet – Best Mobile Betting Site in Europe

100% up to €500 welcome offer

Exclusive in-app bonuses

Bet Builder tool

Low minimum deposit

Low wagering requirements

Cons:

Limited withdrawal methods

No VIP program

You can download GoldenBet’s app directly from the website and start betting on all your favourite sports. It works 3x faster than the desktop version and is our top choice for mobile betting.

Online Sports Betting: 4.85/5

Like all the top European sports betting sites, GoldenBet gives you the opportunity to bet on a wide range of leagues and competitions. From lower league football like the English League One to Six Nations rugby, World Championship snooker, and beyond, coverage is excellent.

Moneyline odds are especially competitive here. GoldenBet also offers alternative lines, a series of props bets for all the top sports, as well as in-play betting.

You can play futures bets, too, with GoldenBet releasing early lines so that you’ve got plenty of time to assess your options.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.75/5

GoldenBet’s welcome bonus is a 100% matched deposit offer that’s worth up to €500. You need to deposit at least €20 to claim the offer, and no code is necessary. And the super low 10x wagering requirements make it an attractive offer.

GoldenBet recently introduced a €20 free bet every Saturday. This is available to anyone who deposits €40 and enters the code “FREE20.” You can use it to win up to €500 betting on sports, and there are no wagering requirements.

Other offers include €500 worth of cashback on every bet you place.

Payment Methods: 4.55/5

While GoldenBet supports a large variety of popular deposit methods, including VISA, MasterCard, Neteller, Skrill, Jeton, and bank transfer, their list of withdrawal options is much slimmer.

When it’s time to process a payout, regular banking options are limited to Jeton and SEPA, with the latter coming with a €50 minimum withdrawal. On the plus side, there are plenty of crypto alternatives.

The minimum deposit is just €10 for all banking methods.

User Experience: 4.85/5

Downloading and installing the GoldenBet only takes a minute or two. It’s slick, intuitive, and loads and works faster than the desktop version. What’s more, it comes with exclusive in-app bonuses.

Betting tools on either version include a Bet Builder, as well as an early cashout feature that’s available on specific betting markets.

Customer support doesn’t include telephone, but you can contact the team via live chat and email.

>> Cash your 100% sign-up bonus

4. FreshBet – Best European Betting Site for Props Bets

100% up to €1,500 welcome offer

Huge range of props bets

5-tiered VIP program

Low minimum deposit

25+ sports to bet on

Cons:

Fewer payout options

€50 minimum withdrawal

If you’re looking to bet on specific details of a sports game, such as the first scorer in a football match, FreshBet is the best choice for props betting.

New European players are also entitled to a 100% welcome bonus worth up to €500.

Online Sports Betting: 4.8/5

The number of betting options at FreshBet is almost endless. Using a football match as an example, you can bet on goals, assists, cards, corners, and even offside.

There is an array of props available for sports like tennis, the NBA, and the NFL, too, with FreshBet giving you the freedom to bet how you want. If you need to customise your bets further, you can use the Bet Builder tool.

You can stick to traditional betting markets if you prefer, or mix and match by building your own accumulators. eSports and virtual sports are available alongside ‘real’ sports, and there’s a separate section for horse racing.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.85/5

As a European bettor, you only need to deposit €20 to unlock FreshBet’s 100% up to €500 sports welcome bonus. It comes with 20x wagering requirements, though handicap bets, as well as bets on tennis and baseball, don’t contribute to them.

Regular offers include a free bet each time you place 3 qualifying bets on the spin, while a 5-tiered VIP program gives you access to exclusive deals.

These include 10 - 15% cashback, appreciation chips worth up to €500, as well as higher bet limits.

Payment Methods: 4.75/5

Like some of its sister sites in Europe, FreshBet lets you deposit via the likes of VISA, MasterCard, Neosurf, Interac, and Skrill, but its list of withdrawal options is much thinner.

You can’t withdraw via credit or debit card, with SEPA and Jeton the only realistic options for most bettors unless you’re playing with crypto.

We like the low €10 minimum deposit, though a €50 minimum withdrawal is in place for all banking options, including Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Payouts are usually processed within 1-3 business days.

User Experience: 4.8/5

You can switch between 9 European languages, including English, Russian, Spanish and Turkish. Creating an account is easy enough, and you just need to fill in a single-page form before you’re up and running.

The interface is neat and tidy, though a criticism is that the menus are a little too small on all versions of the site and could prove especially cumbersome for mobile devices.

Live chat and email make up the customer support channels, with the former available to answer your queries 24/7 in multiple languages.

>> Opt in to a 100% welcome bonus

5. DonBet – Best European Sportsbook for Live Betting

120% up to €600 welcome offer

Excellent live streaming features

Low wagering requirements

Solid VIP program

20% cashback on all top leagues

Cons:

Tight withdrawal limits

No dedicated mobile app

No other European sports betting site can top DonBet when it comes to the thrill of live betting. You can bet in play on over 20 sports, enjoy live streaming, and clinch the best odds in real time.

Online Sports Betting: 4.7/5

DonBet’s live betting experience lets you bet in play on a huge range of markets. You can place live moneyline bets, handicaps, totals, and props bets.

Live streaming is available on some sports, and when it isn’t, you can keep up with the action via an in-game match animator. There is also a lot of data at your fingertips to help you place better bets, including head-to-head records.

You can bet pre-game at DonBet, too, as well as place futures bets. All the major and minor sports are covered across Europe and the rest of the world, while eSports and horse and greyhound races are also available.

If you want a break from sports betting, Donbet is also one of the best blackjack sites you can join.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

DonBet’s 120% matched deposit bonus is a little bigger than many other welcome offers. It’s worth up to €600, comes with a €20 minimum deposit, and 10x wagering requirements.

Like a lot of these welcome offers, tennis and baseball bets don’t contribute towards the wagering requirements.

20% cashback is available on the top leagues, such as the English Premier League and the Spanish La Liga, while 50% cashback is available on Champions League betting, with DonBet especially worth using if you’re into football. There’s also a VIP program here.

Payment Methods: 4.75

You can easily fund your account wherever you are in Europe using your credit or debit card at DonBet. Other banking options include bank transfer, SEPA, AstroPay, Neteller, Skrill, and cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin.

All deposits are processed instantly, with the minimum deposit for each banking option set at €10.

A €20 minimum withdrawal is in place, and while each banking method has a maximum withdrawal, you can raise your limits by becoming a VIP.

User Experience: 4.75/5

Like a lot of multilingual European online betting sites, you can easily switch your language with just one click of a button. 10+ European languages are available here, including English, German, and French.

Site load time is excellent on all devices, and we had no issue with site navigation. Each menu is clearly laid out, and locating the different markets is easy. All you have to do is pick a sport and scroll from left to right to see the different betting options.

You can join DonBet’s Telegram and Discord groups and get chatting to other bettors, while 24/7 live chat and email support are the best ways to contact the team.

>>Score a 120% welcome bonus

How We Chose the Best Betting Sites in Europe

It was non-conditional that any sportsbook we added to our list was available in Europe. However, there were 4 other crucial benchmarks that helped us determine which online bookmakers really are the best in Europe:

Sports Coverage

We made sure to add EU betting sites that cover a huge range of bases, from football and tennis to snooker, skiing, volleyball, and beyond. You can choose from a huge array of sports markets, grab the best odds, and bet pre-game or in-play.

Bonuses and Promotions

All the European bookies that made the final cut offer generous bonuses to bettors all around Europe. You can claim matched deposit welcome bonuses, claim cashback, as well as reload bonuses, free bets, and much more.

Payment Methods

It was super important that we included Europe betting sites that support secure payment methods everyone will recognise. Transactions are swift and safe, there are minimal-to-no fees, and deposit and withdrawal limits should suit all types of bettors.

User Experience

Lastly, we wanted to include European sportsbooks that are multilingual, easy to reach via 24/7 customer support, and that simplify the sign-up process. Navigation shouldn’t be a problem, and we tested each sportsbook for site speed, too.

We used the same set of benchmarks for picking the best Florida sports betting sites .

Why MyStake is the Best Site for Sports Betting in Europe

With so many EU betting sites available these days, picking a standout option that’s head and shoulders above the rest isn’t always easy. MyStake, though, consistently impressed us on a number of crucial fronts:

Best Odds: If there’s one thing every sports bettor wants, it’s locking in their bets at the best price possible. MyStake delivers when it comes to moneyline, handicap, and totals markets.

Unlimited Free Bets : We were stoked to be able to claim a fourth bet free anytime we placed 3 consecutive bets at qualifying odds. The stake for the free bet is the mean average of your previous 3 bets, and it’s always available.

Interactive Feel : MyStake’s Telegram and Discord groups connect with bettors all over Europe and beyond, giving you the chance to make new friends and share your bets.

Advanced Betting Tools : MyStake is at the forefront of European sports betting. You can personalise your bets with a Bet Builder tool, cashout early via the early cashout feature, as well as switch between European and Asian lines at the click of a button.

Why Bet on Sports Online in Europe?

The great thing about living in Europe is that you can generally find a land-based sportsbook in any town or city. So why should you bet online instead?

Compare the Odds: Betting online means you can quickly compare the prices at different EU betting sites.

Cash Out Anytime: If you bet at a land-based bookie, you have no option but to ride all your bets out. Online, you can take the early cashout whenever you want.

It’s Safer: If you’re worried about safety, all the best betting sites protect your details via state–of–the–art security measures.

European Betting Sites – FAQs

Are Europe Betting Sites Safe?

Europe betting sites are perfectly safe as long as you join licensed sportsbooks that are regulated in Europe. Licensed bookies keep you and your details safe with SSL encryption and two-factor authentication, as well as anti-fraud measures.

Is Betting on Sports Europe Legal?

Betting on sports is legal in many parts of Europe, although each country has its own specific gambling laws. Some, for example, permit pre-game sports betting but not live betting, which is why it’s essential to do your research before you start betting.

What Sports Can I Bet On at Top EU Sportsbooks?

You can bet on all the top sports in Europe, including football, tennis, rugby league, golf, cricket, basketball, and ice hockey. Horse racing is also available, as are combat sports like boxing and MMA.

Other sports include volleyball, snooker, and darts, with some sportsbooks providing markets for skiing and handball.

What Payment Methods are Available at EU Sportsbooks?

Many of the best bookies support popular payment methods that everyone uses across Europe, including credit and debit cards, eWallets, and prepaid cards. Banking options typically include VISA, Skrill, Neteller, Interac, and Jeton.

You can also use bank transfers at some bookmakers, while many also support cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Litecoin.

How Long Do Withdrawals Take at European Betting Sites?

Withdrawals vary depending on the specific payment method, as well as whether or not the sportsbook wants to perform additional security checks. They can take just a few minutes or up to 7 business days.

A general rule of thumb is that crypto payouts are the fastest, while eWallet payouts are often completed the same day. You might be waiting a little longer for credit card withdrawals, though bank transfer payouts are always the longest.

What is the Best EU Sportsbook?

The best EU sportsbook right now is MyStake. It’s available in over a dozen EU countries, you can bet on more than 25 sports, and grab the best odds. New players are entitled to a 120% up to €600 welcome bonus, while regular offers include unlimited free bets.

Comparison of the Best European Online Betting Sites

MyStake: Best European bookmaker overall. You can take advantage of the best odds on more than 25 sports, lock in a 120% welcome bonus, and claim unlimited free bets.

Rolletto: Huge bonuses are the biggest draw at Rolletto, including a 150% welcome bonus, boosted odds, 5% weekly cashback, and a €100 reload bonus every Tuesday.

GoldenBet: You can download the GoldenBet app and enjoy a 3x faster betting experience that comes complete with sophisticated betting tools and swift payouts.

FreshBet: Perfect for anyone who prefers to dodge the ‘usual’ betting markets, FreshBet is packed with props betting opportunities. A Bet Builder tool helps you refine your wagers more.

DonBet: Recommended for live betting, DonBet comes with live streaming, superb odds that are updated by the second in real time, and a slick interface that makes in-play betting easy.

How to Get Started with Sports Betting Europe Sites

Whichever European bookmaker you join, creating an account is stress-free and can be done in just 4 simple steps.

Let’s walk you through the registration process at our top pick, MyStake:

1. Start the Registration

Head to MyStake’s website

Click the red ‘Register’ button at the top of the screen

2. Complete the Form

A single-page form should pop up on your screen

It has 7 mandatory fields, including your first and last name, and email address

3. Accept the T&Cs

Tick the box at the bottom of the form to confirm you agree to the terms

Click ‘Register’ to launch your account

4. Make a Deposit

Login to your new MyStake account

Find the cashier tab and pick your preferred payment option

Deposit at least €20 to activate the 120% welcome bonus

Tips & Tricks for Online Sports Betting in Europe

Online betting is full of a few pitfalls that can reduce the fun a little. To help you get off to a good start, let’s see what tips and tricks experts have to share with you:

Join Different Betting Sites

Each online betting site excels at different things. Some are good for European football betting, others offer better mobile experiences, while others have the best live betting section.

A smart idea, then, is to join different ones to see which online casinos have the best payouts of which sportsbooks you prefer the most.

Claim the Welcome Bonus

While you’ll need to make a minimum first deposit in order to claim a welcome bonus, we always think it’s worth doing. A welcome offer is a great way to increase your betting opportunities as a new customer because it arms you with additional bonus funds.

Compare the Odds

While you might think that you’ve secured a great price at a betting site, there’s every chance that another one has even better odds that day.

Before you place a bet, make sure to compare the odds at different sites.

Keep Checking the Promotional Offers

Promos change all the time at betting sites, with many of the top bookmakers coming up with seasonal bonuses based around a major sporting event.

So you don’t miss out, keep checking the promos page to see what’s on offer.

Explore the Props Betting Markets

Even if you always prefer to place moneyline bets, you might find that there’s more value in the props betting section. These types of bets let you bet on specific events in a game, such as the first scorer in a football match or a total number of points an NBA player will score.

Props bets are available at all the best European bookies and can be a great way to beat the bookies. It’s also a popular bet type among New York sports betting sites .

Ready to Place Bets at Top European Sports Betting Sites?

These are the best places you can bet on sports in Europe. They’re available in 20+ countries and offer multilingual customer service as well as a wide range of betting markets and competitive odds.

MyStake is the best EU bookmaker overall as rated by our experts, who praise it for having the best odds, the most advanced betting tools, as well as an easy-to-claim 120% welcome bonus.

Whatever you decide to do, please remember to always bet responsibly and to have fun.







DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Always remember to approach gambling with caution and never bet more than you can afford to lose.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Problem Gaming Helpline to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer.

All gaming websites in this guide are intended for people aged 18 and above (unless otherwise indicated by your local laws).

Some of the casino sites featured on our site may not be available in your location. Check your local regulations to see if Internet gambling is permitted in your area.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations:

https://www.gamblersanonymous.org/