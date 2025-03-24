Since I first saw images of the iconic San Antonio Riverwalk, it’s always held a special place on my bucket list. The idea of gliding past historic buildings on a boat feels both sublime and romantic, like stepping back into the Victorian Era.

So, when I decided to explore Texas this year, I made it a priority to experience this majestic spot. My stroll along the 15-mile downtown river was filled with picturesque views, vibrant culture, and the rich history of San Antonio. Everything around me was memorable – the colorful boats, elegant bridges, towering cypress trees, and historic buildings.

That trip made me understand why the Riverwalk is such a beloved spot for tourists in San Antonio.

How to Get There

It was a breeze to reach the famous Riverwalk. At the San Antonio Airport, I rode a taxi for $11. It’s a bit pricier than taking a shuttle or public transit, but the convenience is worth the price, especially for a first-time tourist visiting San Antonio.

The journey took about 15 minutes so I had ample time to gaze around the city. San Antonio’s unique vibe sets it apart from other American cities. It’s not like those typical metropolises with towering skyscrapers like New York, Chicago, or LA. San Antonio feels like a small town with its charming colonial architecture and slow-paced, laid-back atmosphere.

And as someone who always navigates the stress of big cities, I love the mellowness of San Antonio.

Highlights of My San Antonio Riverwalk Tour

My Trip Begins – The Crockett Street

The cab dropped me somewhere along Crockett Street, and this is where my Riverwalk journey began. The place was enchanting and lively! The river runs alongside banks lined with restaurants, cafes, and large, colorful umbrellas shading outdoor dining areas. There were many tourists when I arrived, but the atmosphere was still serene, with only the sound of birds chirping.

Behind the vibrant umbrellas is the historic Clifford Building, constructed in the late 19th century. The building has a turret-like appearance due to its cylindrical shape, and unlike other establishments that often face the street, the Clifford Building actually faces the San Antonio River.

The Charming Village of La Villita

My next stop was La Villita, just a one-square-block area south of the Riverwalk. This small village began as barracks for historic missions in the 18th century and later became one of San Antonio’s first neighborhoods.

Touring the village felt like stepping back in time to Colonial America. I walked along cobblestone streets surrounded by limestone buildings. Almost every corner had boutique shops showcasing pottery and textiles, and there were art galleries displaying beautiful paintings and sculptures.

La Villita is known for its artsy atmosphere, with most establishments focusing on artistic endeavors. Many restaurants and shops are designed with Hispanic aesthetics. There are also souvenir tents around the village offering wonderful handicrafts made by local artisans. I bought a couple of gifts for my friends.

Exploring the San Antonio Museum of Art

There’s no better place along the San Antonio Riverwalk to appreciate art and culture than the renowned San Antonio Museum of Art (some locals also call it SAMA). This museum is housed in a brewery downtown along the banks of the Riverwalk’s museum reach. It was always mentioned as a top destination on the Riverwalk, so I decided to visit and see what it’s about.

Contrary to Houston Space Center’s futuristic aesthetics, the four-floor museum looks elegant outside and somehow resembles some European infrastructure. But the highlight of my visit here is its exhibits.

The museum features 5000 years of global art and culture. So, almost every civilization in human history has some sort of “representative” in this place. For instance, the first floor features Egyptian sculptures of the pharaohs and their mythical gods. There are also wings for Asian, Mediterranean, and Latin American paintings, sculptures, potteries, and other artworks.

Perhaps my favorite among the collections is the Portrait of Miss Jackson, a European painting on the fourth floor, as well as the blue and white Chinese vessels that were made as early as 1270.

Enjoying Some Drinks Along the San Antonio Riverwalk

A good walk deserves some good drinks. I made a few stops along my stroll to enjoy some cold beverages in San Antonio.

There are dozens of bars, taverns, and clubs around the area, so it was a bit overwhelming to decide which one to try. The first place I visited was the Esquire Tavern, a cozy spot with a breathtaking view of the riverside. I tried their Cowboy Carajillo—a bonded bourbon that danced on my palate with a unique blend of vanilla, rich espresso, and tangy morello cherry.

Another favorite of mine was Boudro’s Texas Bistro. Their prickly pear margarita stood out with its vibrant color and perfect balance of sweet and tangy flavors. The place also has an intimate, romantic vibe, making it a great spot for couples to unwind (after their trip to the Love Lock Bridge).

Top Spots I Visited During the Walk

The San Antonio Riverwalk is a sprawling 15-mile stretch, so I encountered countless stunning views of hotels, restaurants, and historical buildings along my trip. Below are some of my favorite spots:

River Center

This mall sits on the man-made extension of the Riverwalk and features plenty of box stores, shops, dining areas, and family attractions. The architectural design was fascinating, with colonial-style walls complemented by modern glass windows.

Arneson River Theater

This outdoor theater is built along a natural bend in the San Antonio River. It can seat around 800 audience members on the grass-covered steps. From here, you get to enjoy performances with the majestic river as the backdrop. Cultural events are often held here, though there was no performance when I visited.

Rosita Bridge

Near the Arneson River Theater is the Rosita Bridge, named in honor of Tejano singer Rosita Fernandez, who helped with its construction. This stone bridge provides passage to the theater for those on the opposite bank of the river.

Hilton Palacio Del Rio

A 21-story hacienda-style hotel located right on the Riverwalk and just a short walk from the Alamo. Built in the late 1960s, it stands near an arched stone bridge that connects the riverbanks.

Tower Life Building

Along the path, there was a perfect view of the Tower Life Building, a 404-foot neo-Gothic skyscraper. This eight-sided structure was unlike anything I had seen before. I was particularly drawn to its Gothic-styled ornaments, which reminded me of St. Patrick’s Cathedral and London’s Big Ben.

Love Lock Bridge

This bridge looks like something from a romantic movie. Lovers fill the bridge with locks as a symbol of their eternal love. They write their names on the locks, share a kiss, and throw the keys into the river, hoping to make their love everlasting.

A Walk Like No Other: My Spectacular Tour Along San Antonio Riverwalk

From its picturesque waterways to its charming art galleries and colonial buildings, the San Antonio Riverwalk is truly a unique destination. With every step I took, I found myself closer to marvelous spots with fascinating stories. The tranquil atmosphere of the place reminded me of the joy of savoring life’s simple pleasures.

This trip has left San Antonio with a special place in my heart, and I can’t wait to explore its Riverwalk again soon.

San Antonio Riverwalk: FAQs

Why Was the San Antonio Riverwalk Built?

The San Antonio Riverwalk was constructed as a flood control measure following a devastating flood in 1921 that killed 51 people. After eight years of planning, Robert Hugman, a San Antonio native, proposed building the Riverwalk. His plans were tested in 1946, paving the way for the construction of the Riverwalk we know today.

Can You Swim in the San Antonio River?

For safety reasons, swimming in the San Antonio River is prohibited. Studies have shown that the river contains high levels of Escherichia coli (E. coli), which indicates potential fecal contamination and poses serious health risks to humans.

Is the San Antonio Riverwalk Free?

Yes, entrance to the San Antonio Riverwalk is free. Some areas also offer free parking. However, boat rides and certain attractions may have associated costs depending on the business.

Is the San Antonio Riverwalk Open 24/7?

Technically, the San Antonio Riverwalk is open all the time. However, since the city of San Antonio is not as “lively” during the night, many businesses start to close as early as 9 or 10 PM.

Are Pets Allowed On the Riverwalk?

Leashed pets are allowed on the Riverwalk, and most businesses also welcome pets inside their establishments. Just be sure to clean up after your pets before visiting.