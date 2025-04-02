To experience the ultimate road trip across America is a dream. Well, it has been, and it’s even life-changing. If anyone is thinking about taking a road trip around the USA, I’d immediately say go for it.

If you’re thinking about it, get ready because I've mapped out a 3-month USA road trip itinerary that allowed me to see some of the most iconic places you should see at least once in your lifetime.

Week 1-4: Starting Off

My cross-country road trip itinerary started off in New Jersey. I figured I should begin close to home base. I have to admit that even if I travel a lot, I seem to be less interested in places that are way too familiar.

It’s probably because I think I always have time for it. Well, that time has come, and I decided I should act like a tourist when visiting certain places like Liberty State Park, the Great Falls in Paterson, and even Princeton.

Pennsylvania, Washington D.C., and Virginia

I then drove to Philadelphia, about a 2-hour drive on I-95 South. I spent a day checking out the historical sites. Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell are worth seeing.

After PA, I went to D.C., a three-hour trip on I-95 South. I spent a few days there, and I visited the Smithsonian museums and monuments.

I also took a side trip to Virginia, which was about a two-hour drive on I-95 South from PA. I drove through the Blue Ridge Mountains, where I started to do some hiking. It felt right. Blue Ridge is beautiful, especially if you camp in the area to watch the sunrise.

Maryland, Delaware, and Connecticut

From D.C., I took a quick detour into Maryland, driving to Baltimore. It was about an hour on I-95 North. I spent a day there, exploring the Inner Harbor and checking out the National Aquarium.

The city has a cool mix of history and modern attractions. Then, I crossed over into Delaware. It's a small state, but I stopped in Rehoboth Beach, about a 2-hour drive on Route 1, for a quick beach break. The boardwalk was lively, even in the early spring.

After that, I decided to head north, skipping some of the larger cities for a bit. I drove through parts of New York and went straight to Connecticut. The drive was about 3 hours on I-95 North. I spent a couple of days in New Haven and visited Yale University.

Week 5-8: Going South

From Virginia, I headed west to Tennessee. The drive to Nashville was about 8 hours on I-81 and I-40. Nashville's music scene is something else. I went to the Country Music Hall of Fame and caught a show at the Bluebird Cafe. I also tried the hot chicken, and it lived up to the hype.

Next was Memphis. I took I-40 for this, and it was a 3-hour trip from Virginia. Beale Street, with its blues clubs, was something. Even if I wasn’t a big fan of blues, that was still quite a pleasant experience.

Tennessee, Mississippi, and Louisiana

I also visited Graceland, which, honestly, was a bit of a surreal experience. I just never thought I’d get to picture Elvis’s life and style so personally and up close, even without him. The memorabilia I saw was quite overwhelming, but I still had a great time.

After that, I drove through the Mississippi Delta. The landscape was flat and kind of...different. It was a long stretch, but it gave me a feel for that part of the country. I saw plenty of cotton and soybean fields.

Next on my itinerary was New Orleans. The drive from Memphis to New Orleans was about 6 hours on I-55 South. The French Quarter was lively, and the food was amazing.

I tried the gumbo, rich and spicy, at a little place called Coop's Place, and the beignets, warm and sweet, at Cafe du Monde, and they were both worth the wait. The whole vibe of New Orleans, with the live music spilling out onto the streets and the old buildings, is just something else.

Alabama and Georgia

From New Orleans, I decided to loop through Alabama and Georgia to get a taste of the deeper South. I drove to Montgomery, Alabama, on I-65 North.

Once there, I visited the Civil Rights Memorial and the Rosa Parks Museum. The history there is heavy but important. I also checked out the local food scene. I just had to try some proper Southern comfort food.

Then, I headed to Atlanta, Georgia, about a 2-hour drive on I-85 North. Atlanta had a different vibe; it was a big, modern city with a lot going on. I visited the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park, which was another deeply moving experience.

I also explored the city's diverse neighborhoods and tried some of the local soul food. The people in both states were incredibly friendly, and the hospitality was genuine. It was a good contrast to the more tourist-focused cities I’d visited earlier in the trip.

Week 9-12: Midwest and Mountain States

Leaving the South behind, I was finally off to the Midwest with Chapell Roan, mostly playing during the whole drive. One thing I immediately noticed when I got there was that the locals were incredibly friendly, and most of the cities and towns I visited had a strong sense of community.

Missouri and Kansas

My first major stop was in St. Louis, Missouri. The drive from Nashville was a solid 6 hours on I-64 West. I spent a day exploring the city and checking out the Gateway Arch. It's a massive structure, and the views from the top were worth the trip.

I also went to the City Museum. It was surprisingly fun, like a giant playground for adults. For food, you have to try some St. Louis-style BBQ. It's got a sweet, tangy sauce, and it was pretty good.

From there, I drove to Kansas City, Missouri, on I-70 West. Kansas City is known for its jazz and its BBQ. One night, I went to a jazz club, and the music was fantastic. I also tried some of the famous Kansas City-style burnt ends. They were melt-in-your-mouth delicious.

Colorado and Utah

For my next 4-week road trip across America, I headed west to Colorado. The drive to Denver was a long one, about 9 hours on I-76 West, but the views of the Rockies as I approached made it worthwhile.

I find Denver a cool city with a mix of urban and outdoor activities. I spent a day hiking in Rocky Mountain National Park. It was a pleasant experience because the trails were well-maintained, and the views made the hike easier.

I drove south to Colorado Springs, about an hour from Denver on I-25 South. I visited the Garden of the Gods. The rock formations were incredible, like something out of a movie.

I then crossed over into Utah, driving to Moab on US-191 South. Moab is a gateway to several national parks, and I spent a few days there to explore Arches and Canyonlands. Hiking through these parks was an unforgettable experience.

Tips to Make the Most Out of Your USA Road Trip Itinerary

Many probably think that mapping out the ultimate 50-state road trip is easy as long as you look at the map, but I wouldn’t really agree. A perfect US road trip isn’t just about figuring out your way to visit as many states as possible because it’s all about the experiences in between.

Here are some tips to truly maximize your adventure:

Embrace the Unexpected Detours: Forget rigid schedules. If a sign points to the "World's Largest Whatever" or a quirky roadside attraction, take the detour. While I already had an itinerary, I made sure to have an extra day or more to truly enjoy each place I visited.

Dine Like a Local: Skip the chains and hunt down family-owned diners, food trucks, and local specialties. Ask locals for recommendations. You'll not only eat better but also get a real taste of the region's culture.

Connect with Communities: Instead of just passing through towns, stop and engage with the locals. Chat with people at gas stations, diners, or local events. That’s when you'll hear amazing stories and get insights you won't find in any guidebook.

Off-Season Exploration: If possible, consider traveling during the shoulder seasons (spring or fall). This way, you'll avoid the peak crowds, enjoy milder weather, and potentially save on accommodation.

National Park Passes: If you plan on visiting multiple national parks, invest in an America the Beautiful pass. It's a significant cost-saver, encouraging you to explore more of America's natural wonders. You can also plan your trip around the national parks you want to visit.

Ultimate US Road Trip: Reflections

After three months and countless miles, my road trip across America came to an end. Some of the states were for quick stops, while I felt like staying longer in others.

I can truly say that going on a US road trip is an eye-opener. There were moments of quiet reflection as I watched a sunset paint the sky in hues I didn’t even know existed. There were also moments of pure awe, like when I’d stand at the edge of a canyon during a hike.

Overall, it's a humbling reminder of how much this country has to offer and how much we take for granted when we don't slow down to really see it.

USA Road Trip – FAQs

What is the best time of year to realize my cross-country road trip itinerary?

The best time for a cross-country road trip in the United States depends on the regions you want to explore. Summer is usually great for visiting northern states, while fall is best for scenic places like New England. Winter is best for exploring southern states like Florida and Texas if you don’t like the heat.

How much should I budget for a United States road trip?

If you’re budget-conscious, daily costs for essentials like food, gas, and accommodations can range from $50 to $100 per person. Longer trips can cost as much as $10,000. Generally, the factors you should always consider for your budget include accommodations, activities, and fuel.

What vehicle is best for the ultimate road trip USA?

When going on a US road trip, it’s best to use vehicles known for their fuel efficiency. Hybrids like the Honda CR-V Hybrid or Toyota Prius tend to save on gas while covering long distances. Cars like the Subaru Outback provide roomy interiors. If you’ll mostly drive on rugged terrains, the Ford Bronco Sport or the Jeep Grand Cherokee are also good to use.

