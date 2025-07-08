Need psychic guidance but not sure where to start? Purple Garden promises easy access to real psychics specializing in tarot readings, astrology, dream analysis, and more. But is Purple Garden legit, and is it really worth your money?

In this Purple Garden review, we’ll dive into what makes this psychic site stand out, how accurate its readings are, what you can expect to pay, plus any deals, alternatives, and real user feedback. Let’s see if Purple Garden is the right place to find the answers you’re looking for!

A Quick Overview of Purple Garden

Before we dive deep, let’s check out the pros and cons of this psychic platform.

What We Like

Almost 1,000 online psychics are available

A wide menu of psychic readings

Chat, voice, and video formats

$30 free credit for new customers

Easy to search for a psychic

Transparent reader profiles

A comprehensive blog on psychic and spiritual subjects

Free daily and weekly horoscopes, plus monthly free love and career forecasts

Bilingual English and Spanish platform

User-friendly app for iOS and Android

What We Don’t Like

No satisfaction guarantee

No direct customer support telephone number

Exploring the Purple Garden Platform

Find out how to begin your journey on this psychic site through this simple process.

How to Sign Up and Get Started

All you have to do to sign up is click on “Join” and add your email address, Google, or Facebook account. Then, you will be asked to create a password.

Setting up an Account

Once you’re signed in to your new account, you can start browsing psychics.

However, you won’t be able to talk to a reader until you make a selection, choose your preferred format, and provide a valid form of payment. Purple Garden accepts most major credit and debit cards, as well as PayPal.

You’ll then need to decide on the length of your session, which can run anywhere between 5 and 60 minutes in length. The total cost of your reading will be displayed in advance, so there will be no surprises as to how much it will cost.

Psychic Readings Available on Purple Garden

Wondering what kinds of readings you can get on this platform? Check out your options below!

Love Readings

Whether you’re looking for new love, working on an existing relationship, or trying to survive a breakup, Purple Garden psychics can help you see the forest for the trees in the land of love.

They won’t simply tell you what you want to hear but also what you need to hear to find the love that’s right for you.

General Psychic Readings

If you don’t have a specific question, the psychics will share whatever they pick up about your energy or see around you for the future. A general reading can open a door you hadn’t been thinking of, yet may just make perfect sense when you hear it.

Tarot Readings

The tarot is a deck of 78 picture cards that contains a wealth of ancient spiritual wisdom. As the most popular oracle used by modern psychics, the cards are flexible and comprehensive enough to answer just about any question.

Astrology and Horoscope Readings

If you want to know what the stars have in store, Purple Garden offers readings using both the Western and Vedic methods. Find out who you’re compatible with, the best time to start a new project, or what new planetary cycles are coming into your life.

There are also free daily and weekly horoscopes available, as well as monthly love and career reports.

Angel Insights

Using both angel cards and angel numbers, the clairvoyants at Purple Garden can provide you with comforting affirmations from the divine about your current troubles and future hopes.

Oracle Guidance

Oracle readers use both oracle cards and their clairvoyance abilities to help you get a better picture of your future. They do this by sensing your energy and communicating with the higher spirits.

Dream Analysis

Both the ancient mystics and modern psychologists believe that your dreams hold the key to your future. Let a trained and talented dream analyst at Purple Garden help you find the hidden truth and messages in your dreams.

Spiritual Medium

Have you recently lost a loved one or seek to gain closure from the past? The spiritual mediums at Purple Garden can help connect you to the other side to help you heal and let go.

Purple Garden Psychic Communication Methods

Readings are available on Purple Garden via voice, online chat, and video call.



There is also a Purple Garden app for both iOS and Android that’s free to download from either the App Store or Google Play Store.

These two versions are highly rated by users, with the iOS version having an overall 4.8 out of 5 rating based on over 4,300 reviews, and the Google Play version having a 4.2 out of 5 rating based on more than 1,270 reviews [1] [2].

Both Purple Garden app versions grant you quick access to thousands of Purple Garden psychics. Another cool feature of the app is that it will send you pop-up notifications for the latest deals and features.

Cost of Psychic Sessions, Deals, and Promotions

What is the cost of psychic sessions on Purple Garden? Readings with Purple Garden psychics start as low as $1.99 per minute.

Better yet, every new customer is eligible for a free $30 credit with their first reading. If you become a VIP client, you might have the chance to earn a free reading through the Tryout feature.

What Are Customers Saying About Purple Garden?

Is Purple Garden legit? Here are some Purple Garden psychic reviews from some satisfied (and not-so-satisfied) users from Reddit, the official site, and Trustpilot who explored this question.

A Reddit user felt her Purple Garden psychic reading was a lot more personal and insightful than other readings she’s had before. She liked it because it was very interactive [3].

Another Reddit user described her Purple Garden psychic reading as a pretty solid experience. The numerous customer ratings and videos of the psychics made her feel much more confident in her choice [4].

On the other hand, one user on the official site said the reader couldn’t really answer any questions effectively, plus he made a lot of spelling errors in the chat [5].

Another user on the Purple Garden official site highly recommended her reader, saying that she was superb and has always been on point in every reading she’s had [6].

One more Trustpilot user also had good things to say in her Purple Garden psychic reviews. According to her, each of the four readers she spoke with said the same thing and knew what they were talking about [7].

On the flip side, another Trustpilot user shared she had to try two different readers before she found a Purple Garden psychic who could give her worthwhile and accurate answers [8].

What Are Some Top Alternatives to Purple Garden?

Curious to know how other psychic sites stack up to Purple Garden? Take a look at these worthy alternatives!

Founded in 1999, Keen has over 25 years of experience connecting people with skilled, vetted psychics for insightful and enlightening psychic readings.

With over 2,000 active psychics offering all types of readings from astrology to tarot, the readers at Keen can help you sort out whatever is weighing you down so you can see the possibilities ahead more clearly.

Phone and chat readings are available through the official site and Keen’s mobile app. It allows you to connect with psychics 24/7 from wherever you happen to be.

Pricing and Promos

Psychic readings on Keen start as low as $1.99 per minute. Plus, all new customers get a special introductory discount of 5 minutes for just $1.

User Reviews

Available as a free download for either iOS or Android, the Keen app has an overall rating of 4.7 from Apple customers based on over 8,500 reviews and a 4.5 rating on Google Play according to more than 3,200 reviews [9] [10].

Kasamba is another member of the 25-year club of online psychic sites, offering quality readings with an army of highly screened professional psychic readers.

What distinguishes Kasamba from other psychic sites is its legendary expertise when it comes to psychic advice on love and relationships. Whether you’re hot to trot for a new love, trying to get through a rough patch in a relationship, or ending it with someone, Kasamba can help.

Kasamba’s love psychics know all the sneaky tricks Cupid can play, and you can access their heart-centric wisdom via call or chat sessions.

Pricing and Promos

For new customers seeking love advice, Kasamba will let you have 3 free minutes with 3 different psychics. When you find a psychic you click with, you’ll get 50% off your first scheduled reading. As for the regular rates, these begin at $1.99 per minute.

User Reviews

The Kasamba app garnered a 4.2 out of 5 rating in the Apple App Store according to nearly 300 reviews, while it scored 3.9 out of 5 on the Google Play Store based on more than 4,200 reviews [11] [12].

Founded in 2020, Everclear features carefully vetted psychics whom you can call or chat with.

A brief questionnaire at the onset is designed to take the guesswork out of selecting a psychic, so you will probably end up with the reader who matches your energy.

Aside from the initial screening, every psychic on Everclear also has an informative and revealing profile, including customer reviews, so you can see just how good (or not) they are.

Pricing and Promos

Every new customer gets 3 free minutes with their first scheduled reading. Once that grace period is over, the prices for readings start at just $1.99 per minute.

User Reviews

Everclear’s app gained 4.7 out of 5 stars on the Apple App Store based on more than 1,100 reviews [13]. Its ratings are currently not available on the Google Play Store.

Purple Garden FAQs

Interested to learn more about Purple Garden psychics? Our Q-and-A might come in handy!

How Does Purple Garden Work?

Purple Garden is an online psychic platform where users can connect with a vetted professional psychic via online chat, video call, or voice reading and ask for life advice. Readings are available 24/7, and various types of reading techniques, such as astrology, tarot readings, and dream analysis, are offered.

Is Purple Garden Free?

All first-time customers who visit Purple Garden are offered a free $30 credit with their first scheduled reading. After that, the prices for readings start at $1.99 per minute.

What Is the Purple Garden App?

The Purple Garden app is a mobile application that connects users with psychic readers on the Purple Garden site for live psychic sessions. It’s available to download for free on either iOS or Android from both the App Store and Google Play Store.

What Is the Difference Between Purple Garden and Purple Ocean?

Both Purple Garden and Purple Ocean are part of the larger Bitwine psychic network. Purple Garden provides live psychic readings with over 1,000 online psychics via online chat, voice, and video call. Purple Ocean draws from the same stable of psychics to provide 3-minute pre-recorded video sessions in answer to written questions from customers.

Who Is the Most Accurate Psychic?

There is no way to prove who is the most accurate psychic. It depends on how well each reader connects with the customer’s energy and how well their vibes match with each other. This will influence how accurate each reading is. To get a better idea, check out the ratings and reviews to see which psychics the customers have voted most accurate on the site.

Final Thoughts on Purple Garden

Are you curious about getting a psychic reading, yet don’t know where to go to find a real psychic? Hopefully, this review has helped you decide whether Purple Garden is a legitimate place to go.

Its combination of experience, professionalism, affordable prices, and real Purple Garden reviews from customers is all testament to this site’s trustworthiness.

If you’re looking for guidance or even a hint of enlightenment, perhaps a stroll through Purple Garden will yield the same wisdom proposed by the legendary Oracle at Delphi: “Know thyself.”

