Where to Get a Psychic Reading in 2025? See Here

Feeling stuck but can’t seem to figure out what’s holding you back? Perhaps a psychic reading by a top psychic advisor will help.

After all, things like astrology readings, tarot readings, spiritual readings, and other types of readings have been known to change people’s perspectives and luck.

Curious? Keep reading to discover the best psychic reading services from sites like Purple Garden, as well as top deals online.

A Quick Look at Where You Can Get a Psychic Reading in 2025: Top 5 Websites

Purple Garden – Best online psychic readings overall (free $30 credit) Keen – Best phone psychic readings (5 minutes for $1) Kasamba – Best love psychic readings (50% off on your first reading) California Psychics – Highly-screened psychic readers ($1/minute) Sanctuary Psychic Readings – Best for online chat readings (5 minutes for $4.99)

Top Psychic Reading Sites – Our Ranking Criteria

We want you to get the best psychic reading experience. Because of this, we took several factors into account when selecting websites that offer the best online readings. These factors include:

Psychic Experience & Expertise

All the psychic reading services listed provide in-depth profiles and transparent reviews, so you’ll only be talking with the best readers available.

Discounts and Promotions

Since most psychic readings cost $1 per minute and more, we ensure all the psychic reading sites offered discounts and promotions for new customers.

Satisfaction Guarantee

Since psychic readings online can sometimes go wrong, the sites we included have a satisfaction guarantee if you’re dissatisfied with the quality of your online psychic reading.

Cost of Readings

Once you’ve used up your new customer discount, what’s next? We sought out sites that have normal prices starting as low as $0.99 per minute and rewards programs for repeat customers.

User Reviews and Ratings

With customer awareness in mind, all the psychic reading sites in our round-up provide transparent reviews and testimonials for each of their psychic readers.

Verification and Screening Process

To ensure the legitimacy of the psychic reader you’re considering, we made sure to check that the psychic websites we included screened and verified readers’ abilities.

Range of Services

All the websites we rated offered a wide selection of psychic services, such as aura readings and tarot, and subjects ranging from career, love, family, and more.

Communication Methods

All the online psychic reading sites we reviewed offer multiple contact methods, including chat, video, psychic readings by phone, and other voice options via smartphone, tablet, and laptop.

Best Websites for Psychic Reading in 2025: Reviewed in Detail

Now that you’re interested in getting an online psychic reading, the next question is, where should you go? After extensive research, we curated a list of what we feel are the best psychic reading websites for accurate readings. If you’re ready for an accurate reading by the best psychic reader for your specific needs, you’re in for a treat. Just keep scrolling and see what we mean.

1. Purple Garden – Best Psychic Readings Overall

Pros

1,000+ online psychics

$30 credit on your first purchase

Transcripts for text and voice readings

Offers readings in English and Spanish

Voted by its customers as having the most accurate readings

Cons

Different prices for video, online call, and chat sessions

According to their customers, Purple Garden provides the most accurate psychic readings online. Purple Garden Specialties

Purple Garden specializes in the most important thing that should concern you about your online psychic reading: accuracy. If you’re looking for useful guidance and actionable advice, Purple Garden is the all-purpose psychic reading website that can get to the bottom of your problems.

How It Works

Signing up is easy and can be done via your Google account, Facebook, or email. There are also easy-to-browse lists of the most accurate, trending, and top-rated psychics and a weekly staff pick.

Features We Like

Purple Garden is a bilingual psychic reading website that allows you to switch from English to Spanish with one easy click.

Promotions and Deals

Normal prices for online readings via multiple formats start as low as $0.99 per minute, and new customers receive a $30 credit.

User Reviews

On Trustpilot, Purple Garden’s user reviews are generally enthusiastic, like this one: “Received real help, helped me through a rough patch” [1]. However, occasionally, there’s also some lukewarm praise, such as one but this user: “I am only pretty impressed getting readings from one advisor.” [2].

Summary

With accurate psychic reading services, a bilingual platform, multiple formats, a $30 credit, and a user-friendly site, it’s clear why Purple Garden is a top psychic reading site.

2. Keen – #1 for Phone Readings

Pros

5 minutes for $1

Over 2,000 Keen psychics

Offers the “Ultimate Guide to Psychic Readings.”

Dependable mobile app

Comes with a “Keen Rewards Program.”

Cons

The satisfaction guarantee doesn’t apply to promotions.

With more online psychics than any other psychic reading site, a wide selection of psychic readings by phone, and the best mobile app, Keen is not to be underestimated.

Keen Specialties

Free to download from the Apple Store or Google Play, Keen’s mobile app gives you 24/7 access (including callbacks) to Keen psychics and the best phone psychic readings online.

How It Works

The “Ultimate Guide to Psychic Readings” in the “Articles” section explains everything you need to know. From how to choose a top psychic reader to the right questions to ask, it’s all there.

Features We Like

All the deals on Keen aren’t just for new customers. The Keen Rewards program lets you earn points and discounts based on your number of purchases and things like signing up for the Keen app.

Promotions and Deals

All new customers get 5 minutes for $1 with their first reading. Keen psychics can also award you free 14-day psychic reading minutes for any future readings.

User Reviews

This Trustpilot reviewer was impressed by Keen and shared that "the advisors are so down to earth and patient with you.” [3]. Another was okay with the psychics but was disappointed: " The connect fees cut into my time” [4].

Summary

The most psychic readers, the best phone psychics, a top mobile app, and ongoing free psychic reading minutes all make Keen one of the top psychic sites online.

3. Kasamba – Best Love Psychic Readings

Pros

Over 20 years online

Most experienced psychics for love

50% off your first reading

3 free minutes with 3 different psychics

Their satisfaction guarantee goes up to $50

Cons

Email readings take 24 hours.

Love is the subject everyone wants to know about, and Kasamba has been the place for over 20 years to explore everything love-wise, from finding new love to surviving a breakup.

Kasamba Specialties

If Cupid has been picking on you, Kasamba has a full menu of online psychic advisors who can advise you on everything from seduction to healing a broken heart. Whether they look at the stars or use tarot cards, Kasamba’s psychic advisors will show you what you need to know.

How It Works

After selecting a psychic advisor, you’ll be walked through the registration process. Kasamba accepts all major credit and debit cards, as well as PayPal.

Features We Like

Our Kasamba review found that the site has a massive “Articles” section with info on everything psychic and spiritual. From horoscopes to essays explaining all you need to know about psychics, it’s your one-stop paranormal research center.

Promotions and Deals

All new customers get 3 free chat minutes with 3 different psychics, plus 50% off their first reading up to $50.

User Reviews

Over 79% of the Trustpilot reviews by Kasamba customers are 4 and 5 stars, like this one: “My life has been easier thanks to her guidance.” [5]. Then there’s also the occasional 3-star review. “It’s really hit or miss. Sometimes I get conflicting information” [6].

Summary

Featuring the most free psychic reading minutes and the most gifted psychics for love readings, Kasamba is a site that heals your heart without going above your budget.

4. California Psychics – Highly Screened Psychic Readers

Pros

Online since 1995

$1/minute packages

Best-screened psychic readers

Chat and phone psychics

Karma rewards program

Cons

No video option

Since 1995, this platform has been one of the top psychic reading websites, featuring a large menu of readings, fair prices, and the most highly-screened online psychics anywhere.

California Psychics Specialties

If you’re looking for reliable psychic readings, this is the site to be because every online psychic here has been tested and screened to guarantee you’ll get the best reading online.

How It Works

Simply browse and select a psychic reader that feels right, click the phone or chat button, and you’ll be walked through the registration process.

Features We Like

In addition to their gifted advisors, California Psychics has an extensive blog featuring articles on a wide variety of spiritual subjects and a psychic dictionary to explain what it all means.

Promotions and Deals

New customers get a trio of 20-minute deals starting at $1 per minute and offering up to $170 in savings. There’s also a “Karma Rewards” program for repeat customers that awards discount points based on your purchases.

User Reviews

From some of the reviews on Trustpilot, you can see why California Psychics has been around since 1995: “California Psychics are the real deal. Always amazed at the accuracy” [7].

Even the mediocre reviews are good, with one user saying, “I can’t speak highly enough of the psychics, but the payment method is unreliable” [8].

Summary

When it comes to experience, dependability of psychics, and fantastic discounts, this is a site that is sure to be around for a lot longer.

5. Sanctuary Psychic Readings – Best for Online Chat Readings

Pros

135+ psychic advisors

#1 for online chat readings

First 5 minutes for $4.99

30-day reading credits

Free daily tarot card and horoscope features

Cons

Only psychic chat readings are available

If you live on your phone and need the best online psychics to chat with you through your fast-paced life, then Sanctuary Psychics is the online psychic reading site for you.

Sanctuary Psychic Readings Specialties

Sanctuary specializes in four types of in-depth psychic chat readings: astrology, tarot reading, psychic sessions, and energy healing. All its chat psychics have been screened and bring years of experience to their craft.

How It Works

Signing up is easy with an email, Apple, or Google account. Plus, reader profiles are easy to access and informative, with backgrounds, pricing, and anything else you need.

Features We Like

Free daily horoscopes let you know what’s in store with simple explanations of planetary transits and more.

Promotions and Deals

All new customers to Sanctuary will get 5 minutes for just $4.99 with their first online psychic reading session.

User Reviews

On Google Play, the Sanctuary app has a 4.7 out of 5 overall rating based on 12.7 K reviews. Yet one user was less than enthusiastic, asking, “Please consider reducing the amount of ads” [9]. On the official site, this user had a bit more enthusiasm, feeling their reader was “clear and to the point” and the user enjoyed their reading.” [10].

Summary

If you are looking for the best chat psychic readings online, head over to Sanctuary Psychic Readings. They only offer chat readings, and you’ll get the first 5 minutes of your initial psychic reading online for only $4.99.

Advantages of Online Psychic Readings

A psychic reading online offers many more advantages compared to in-person readings. We’ve listed some of them below.

Flexible Payment Options

In-person psychic readings may be cash-only. Psychic websites generally accept most major credit and debit cards, as well as PayPal and other online payment services.

Global Accessibility

A typical psychic service online employs readers from all over the world. Some even provide versions of their sites in multiple foreign languages.

Record and Reflect

Most sites offering psychic readings by phone also allow you to obtain transcripts of chat sessions and recordings of voice readings that can be reviewed later.

24/7 Accessibility

Because many sites employ psychics from various countries around the globe, it’s usually possible to schedule a session, no matter where you are, 24/7.

Convenience

It used to be necessary to travel to where psychics were. Now, online psychic sessions can be had via chat, phone, or video from the comfort of your home.

Wide Range of Options

Through the internet and apps, psychic sites can offer numerous psychics, a wide array of reading types, subject matter, and communication methods.

Anonymity and Privacy

Every psychic service we’ve listed keeps your personal information private from their readers. In addition, all transactions are monitored securely, and nothing is ever shared with a third party.

Access to User Reviews and Ratings

Every site we’ve covered provides informative reader profiles and transparent reviews so you can easily see what customers think of each reader.

Technological Tools

All the sites we reviewed provide their customers with the best industry technology. These include sophisticated mobile apps, multiple communication formats, and automated payment methods.

Frequently Asked Questions on Psychic Readings

The following are some of the questions asked by customers interested in finding the best psychic reading site online.

How Can You Tell If Your Psychic Reader Is Legitimate?

Here are a few tips to help you know if you’re with a legitimate psychic:

They get right to the point without needing you to tell them much.

There’s a strong sense of connection, and you feel they really “get” you.

They don’t go off on long and vague metaphysical explanations.

The advice they give you seems like something you’ve always known deep inside.

What Types of Topics Can You Discuss With a Psychic Advisor?

Any topic that causes you concern can be discussed with a psychic. Some of the reading subjects offered by top psychic readers online include love and relationships, career, family, finances, and more.

Psychic Readings vs. Tarot – What’s the Difference?

The difference between a pure psychic reading and a tarot session is a matter of method, not validity or accuracy.

Pure psychic readings are those done without tools that rely solely on the psychic powers of the individual psychic, such as clairvoyant or medium readings.

A tarot session is when someone with extrasensory abilities uses the cards to stimulate their natural psychic talent.

Both types of readings can be very accurate and useful.

Are There Psychics That Offer Free Readings?

Yes, all the major online psychic reading sites offer promotions for new customers in the form of introductory free minutes that help to keep the per-minute cost of the reading down.

How Accurate Are Online Psychics?

You can trust that an online psychic will be accurate if they work on a site that screens readers ahead of time to verify their abilities. Another way to confirm a reader's accuracy is what customers say in their reviews.

How Long Does an Average Psychic Reading Session Last?

An average psychic session online is usually between 10 and 20 minutes, but it can often go longer depending on the question that the customer has asked.

How Much Do Online Psychic Readings Cost?

The cost of an online session with a psychic can begin as low as $0.99 per minute or less. A session can also go as high as $30 per minute or more.

When Is the Best Time to Get a Psychic Reading?

The best time to get a psychic reading is when it feels right. That means that deep down inside, you’re sensing it’s something you should do.

This is important because it will make it much easier for the psychic to read your energy, which will then improve the chances of them tapping into exactly what you need to know.

Can the Best Psychics Online Be Trusted, and Are Psychics Real?

Yes, an online psychic can be trusted if you find them on a site that screens all its readers in advance. This verifies that the reader in question is actually psychic, so you can be sure that what they are telling you is legitimate.

Final Thoughts on Online Psychic Reading

Nowadays, many people feeling cornered by life and its challenges are routinely turning to psychics for insights, advice, and guidance about their problems.

But are psychics legit? Can they really know all and see all about the past, present, and future?

By delving into the world of psychic readings online, we hoped to show why so many people not only engage in readings but swear by them. It was clear to us (and hopefully to you as well) how affirming it is to have Purple Garden users praise the site’s accurate readings.

Hopefully, you were as impressed by the data as we were, and you’ve already selected the specific sites that interest you!

