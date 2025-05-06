I still remember the moment I booked my first trip to Europe. I was curled up on the couch in my tiny apartment, surrounded by travel books, maps, and the kind of hopeful anticipation that only comes when you’re about to do something life-changing.

I’d spent years collecting stories from fellow travelers: late-night chats in hotel lounge areas, journal entries swapped like secrets over wine. That’s how this itinerary was born: a mix of beloved classics and lesser-known gems that came highly recommended and were then personally tested.

Some places surprised me, and others completely stole my heart. With a mix of luxury stays and budget-friendly finds, there’s something for every type of traveler.

That’s what this guide is all about: my favorite picks, based on real experiences.

Why You Need to Plan a Trip to Europe

Europe is an extraordinary continent to visit because it offers an unparalleled blend of history, culture, and natural beauty, all within relatively short travel distances. Where else can you sip espresso beneath the Eiffel Tower in the morning and enjoy tapas in a Spanish plaza by night?

The diversity of experiences packed into this corner of the world is staggering. One moment, you’re walking cobbled streets in a medieval village in the Czech Republic, and the next, you’re cruising through the fjords of Norway or sunbathing on the Amalfi Coast.

The continent’s layered history, from Roman ruins and Renaissance art to Gothic cathedrals and World War II sites, makes every destination feel like stepping into a living museum. Europe also champions walkability and public transit, making exploring cities like Paris, Amsterdam and Vienna without a car easy.

Whether you’re chasing the Northern Lights in Finland, eating your way through a food market in Lisbon, or losing track of time in a Tuscan vineyard, Europe offers something for every kind of visitor.

Wondering where to go in Europe during your next visit? Let’s get started.

My Top Countries to Visit in Europe

While I could never pick just one ‘best country to visit in Europe,’ there certainly are some top contenders!

When it comes to the best countries to visit in Europe, plenty stand out for their food, history, architecture, and landscapes. These are the ones that made me fall in love with the continent, and I suspect they’ll do the same for you.



Italy

Italy is one of the best countries in Europe to visit, and for good reason. The romance of Venice, the food culture of Bologna, and the ruins of Rome; every region has a unique charm. I spent two weeks traveling from the Amalfi Coast to Florence and never once ate a bad meal.

The national train system makes hopping between cities easy, and even the smallest towns feel cinematic. Don’t skip the aperitivo hour; it’s not just a drink, it’s a ritual.

France

There’s something about France that feels inherently luxurious, and that makes it one of the best places to travel in Europe. I stayed in a tiny apartment near Montmartre once and would start each day with a croissant from the bakery on the corner.

Paris is a must, but regions like Provence and Alsace offer that picture-perfect countryside escape. France is one of those top European destinations where even doing nothing feels like an event.

Albania

Albania is quickly climbing the list of Europe’s must-visit destinations thanks to its stunning coastline, affordability and rich cultural heritage. The Albanian Riviera rivals more popular Mediterranean spots with crystal-clear waters and charming seaside villages like Himarë and Dhërmi.

Inland, the Ottoman-era town of Gjirokastër and the UNESCO-listed ruins of Butrint offer a step back in time. With fewer crowds and a welcoming spirit, Albania is ideal for adventurous travelers seeking authenticity and natural beauty.

Poland

Poland might not be the first place that comes to mind when considering the best places to go in Europe, but it deserves a spot.

Kraków’s Old Town is enchanting, with street performers and pierogi stalls adding to the atmosphere. I learned so much from a day trip to Auschwitz, which was sobering but necessary.

It’s a country with layers of history, and the people I met were among the warmest in Europe.

Scotland

Scotland will win you over if moody skies, craggy castles, and whisky tastings sound appealing. Edinburgh’s gothic charm is undeniable, and I’ll never forget the drive through the Highlands, an endless stretch of rolling green hills that made me feel small in the best way.

Pack a raincoat and good boots; you’ll want to explore every inch of it.

Serbia

Serbia is a captivating blend of old-world charm and modern energy, making it an under-the-radar gem in the Balkans. The capital, Belgrade, pulses with nightlife and creative culture, set against the backdrop of historic fortresses and the confluence of the Danube and Sava rivers.

Outside the city, travelers can explore the picturesque towns of Novi Sad and Niš, one of Europe's oldest cities. Don’t miss the rolling vineyards of Fruska Gora or the natural beauty of Tara National Park!

Finland

Finland was unlike anywhere I’d ever been. The calmness of the countryside, the forest walks and the design-forward culture of Helsinki all contribute to a different pace of life. I visited in winter and stayed in a glass igloo under the Northern Lights in the northern part of the country.

It’s also one of the best places in Europe for sustainability-minded travelers. Saunas are a way of life here, and after trying one in the snowy wilderness, I get the appeal.

My Top Cities to Visit in Europe

Cities in Europe are like time machines, each one transporting you into a different century, cultural moment, or architectural style.

These are some of the best cities to visit in Europe, whether you’re chasing history, nightlife or incredibly delicious pastries.



Vilnius, Lithuania

Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, blends baroque architecture, lush green spaces, and a laid-back creative vibe that sets it apart in the Baltics region. Its Old Town is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, filled with cobblestone streets, Gothic churches, and cozy cafés.

Must-sees include Gediminas Castle Tower for panoramic views and the quirky Republic of Užupis, an artist-run micronation within the city.

Paris, France

You can’t talk about the best places in Europe to visit without mentioning Paris. I’ve been multiple times and still find something new with each visit.

Climbing the steps of Sacré-Cœur at sunrise, picnicking by the Seine, shopping the vintage stalls at Marché aux Puces—there’s magic everywhere. Book a table at Septime or Clamato for some of the city’s best dining, if you can.

Rome, Italy

Rome is chaotic, romantic, and completely unforgettable. You can’t walk five minutes without bumping into something ancient. I once watched the sunset from the Orange Garden, listening to street musicians as the city’s domes lit up.

Make time for the Vatican, but don’t ignore the trattorias in Trastevere or the local espresso bars where you drink standing up, like a true Italian.

Tavira, Portugal

Tavira, a picturesque town in Portugal’s Algarve region, is a tranquil coastal escape with authentic Portuguese character. Known for its whitewashed buildings, Roman bridge and the slow-flowing Gilão River, Tavira feels worlds away from the bustling tourist hubs nearby.

Explore the remnants of its Moorish past at Tavira Castle or unwind on Ilha de Tavira, a sandy barrier island just a short ferry ride away. With its relaxed pace, fresh seafood and old-world charm, Tavira is a true hidden gem.

London, England

London is where old and new co-exist most excitingly. I stayed in Shoreditch and walked through Brick Lane’s street art maze before catching shows in the West End.

There are endless free museums, beautiful parks and enough international cuisine to please any palate. It’s one of the best places for first-timers to travel in Europe, thanks to its diversity and accessibility.

Berlin, Germany

Berlin is edgy and gritty in the most fascinating way. Street art covers entire buildings, clubs are open until sunrise and the history (particularly around the Berlin Wall) is profoundly affecting.

I stayed in Kreuzberg and loved the Turkish markets and riverside cafés. Don’t skip the East Side Gallery, and be sure to make time for currywurst at least once!

Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona is where I learned the art of late dinners and even later nights. From Gaudí’s surreal architecture to the beachy vibes of Barceloneta, it’s a city full of contrasts. The Gothic Quarter is impossibly romantic, and the tapas scene is unbeatable.

I stayed near El Born and ended every day with sangria and a sea breeze. It’s one of the top places to visit in Europe because of its culture and coastline combined.

The Most Unique Hotels in Europe

Staying somewhere special can make a trip unforgettable.

These are not your average hotels; they’re destinations in their own right, and some of the best places to stay in Europe for immersive travel.



Parco dei Sesi (Pantelleria, Italy)

This hotel sits on a volcanic island off Sicily’s coast and feels like a secret paradise. I stayed here in October and fell into a dreamy routine of slow mornings, sound baths and communal dinners under the stars.

The minimal aesthetic is full of character; think vintage finds, open-air showers and no front desk. You’ll want to watch the sunset every night. Trust me.

You and Me Suites (Santorini, Greece)

With its boho-meets-Cycladic style, this spot in Santorini became one of my favorite hideaways. My suite had a private hot tub with views that didn’t seem real. Breakfast arrived every morning like a love letter: fresh fruit, pastries and strong Greek coffee.

Sofia, the host, was a highlight in herself: warm, attentive and full of local tips to make the stay unforgettable.

Wirts’ Hochalm (Kitzbühel, Austria)

Perched high in the Alps, this cozy hotel is a dream for skiers and mountain lovers. I visited during ski season, and waking up to snow-covered peaks felt like living in a snow globe.

The food was hearty and homemade, and evenings were spent by the fire with a mug of mulled wine—a true winter wonderland.

Schlössle Hotel (Tallinn, Estonia)

Staying here felt like time travel. Housed in a medieval building in Tallinn’s Old Town, the hotel oozes charm. My room had wood-beamed ceilings and antique furniture, but all the comforts of a modern stay.

The on-site restaurant was surprisingly contemporary; Estonian cuisine with a gourmet twist. Location-wise, it couldn’t be better for exploring the city.

Burghotel Auf Schönburg (Oberwesel, Germany)

Yes, this is an actual castle. Yes, you can stay in it. My room overlooked the Rhine River and had a four-poster bed with heavy velvet curtains.

The entire place is straight from a fairytale, down to the cobbled courtyard and ivy-draped towers. If you’re after romance and history, this is it.

The Coolest Restaurants in Europe



Europe is a feast—literally.

Here are some of the most incredible, unforgettable places I’ve ever dined, from caves in Malta to floating art installations in Norway.



Azurmendi (Bilbao, Spain)

This three-Michelin-star experience is a culinary theater. The dishes were plated like works of art, each telling a story. The tomato course alone was worth the trip to Bilbao.

Sustainability is a big focus here, which makes luxury feel even more meaningful. It’s easily one of the best places in Europe to eat.

Iris (Rosendal, Norway)

Dining here felt like an expedition. It began with a boat ride to a floating sculpture, followed by an immersive underwater experience and then a tasting menu with views of fjords.

The whole evening felt like something out of a dream. If you’re into experiential dining, this one is unbeatable.

Osteria Francescana (Modena, Italy)

I am still smiling at this one. I did the full tasting menu with wine pairings, and each course was a tiny universe of flavor.

It’s intimate, world-renowned and surprisingly unpretentious. There’s no denying that it is a culinary pilgrimage worth every euro.

The HR Giger Bar (Gruyères, Switzerland)

Imagine drinking green beer on an alien throne. This place is as bizarre as it is fascinating, designed by the artist behind the Alien films.

It’s part museum, part bar, but all weirdly wonderful. Not to worry: the drinks are actually really good.

Grotto Tavern (Rabat, Malta)

Dining inside a natural cave lit by candles? Sign me up.

The vibe here is underground-chic, and the tasting menu was creative and memorable. Bonus points for the secret bunker passage and the floral cocktails. Malta never looked so cool.

Things to Consider While Exploring Top European Destinations

Planning a trip to Europe? Whether it’s your first time or your fifth, navigating the ins and outs of European travel can be overwhelming.

This quick FAQ covers the essentials, from visas and transportation to safety and seasonal tips, so you can confidently explore the best places to visit in Europe.

What’s the most efficient way to travel around Europe?

Europe has an excellent transportation network. Trains are fast, efficient and scenic, especially in countries like France, Germany and Switzerland. Budget airlines (like Ryanair and easyJet) can be great for longer distances.

However, for flexibility, renting a car is ideal in rural areas like Tuscany or the Scottish Highlands.

Do I need a visa to visit Europe?

It depends on your nationality. Canadians, Americans, Australians and many others can travel visa-free for up to 90 days within the Schengen Area.

Ensure your passport is valid for at least six months beyond your travel dates.

What’s the best time of year to visit Europe?

Spring (April to June) and fall (September to October) offer mild weather, smaller crowds and lower prices.

Summer is popular, but can be crowded and hot, especially in southern countries like Spain and Italy.

Winter is perfect for festive markets and skiing in places like Austria or Switzerland.

How much does it cost to travel in Europe?

Costs vary by country. Western Europe (like France, Germany and the Netherlands) tends to be more expensive than Eastern Europe (like Poland, Hungary or Romania).

On average, budget travelers spend $50 to $100 USD daily, while mid-range travelers could spend $150 to $300 daily.

Is English widely spoken in Europe?

Yes, especially in tourist areas and major cities. However, learning a few basic phrases in the local language is always appreciated and can enhance your travel experience.

Is Europe safe for solo travelers?

Generally, yes. As you’re traveling around seeing the best places to visit in Europe, you can feel safe knowing that it is one of the safest regions to travel, including for solo female travelers.

Just stay aware of your surroundings and watch for pickpockets in crowded areas.

Do I need travel insurance?

As travel insurance covers medical emergencies, trip cancelations, lost luggage and more, it’s worth investing in for peace of mind!

It’s Time to Discover Your Favorite Travel Destination in Europe

If I could make this trip again tomorrow, I wouldn’t change anything—except maybe staying longer.

Europe is vast, layered and endlessly inspiring. From the best countries to visit in Europe, like Italy and Finland, to the best cities, like Berlin and Barcelona, there’s no shortage of adventure, beauty and unforgettable food.

It’s a place that stays with you long after your passport has cooled down.