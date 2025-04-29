The top places to visit in California never stop surprising me.

Having spent my entire life here, I’ve had the chance to explore its diverse landscapes, from the sun-drenched beaches to the towering redwoods.

This is the state that I call home, but that always offers something new to discover.

My deep connection to this state has given me an insider’s perspective on its best destinations, and I’m excited to share them with you.

Each place I visit, whether for the first or the hundredth time, allows me to uncover something new.

If you’re planning a trip, these are the places to visit in California that you simply can’t miss.

Best Places to Visit in California for Nature Lovers

Sequoia National Park: Nature’s Cathedral



Home to the world’s largest trees, Sequoia National Park is pure magic.

If you love nature, this is one of the best places to visit in California. The peacefulness of the towering sequoias creates a sense of wonder that’s hard to find elsewhere. For example, standing beneath the General Sherman Tree, which towers at 275 feet, is incredibly humbling.

The park is also home to stunning trails, the marble-carved Crystal Cave, and scenic drives that wind through groves of ancient giants.

That said, hiking enthusiasts will also love trails like the Congress Trail, which takes you through a forest of massive trees. It’s strenuous, yes, but a rewarding trek to the top of Moro Rock results in breathtaking panoramic views.

The park transforms into a snowy wonderland in the winter, offering snowshoeing and cross-country skiing opportunities. I’ve visited Sequoia National Park during every season, and there’s a charm about seeing it in all weather conditions.

Pro local tip: Don’t miss driving through Tunnel Log, a fallen sequoia you can drive under! It makes for a great picture to post on social media, and tourists love it.

Whale Watching in Monterey Bay: A Local’s Favorite Tour



Monterey Bay is one of the best places in the world to see whales, and Discovery Whale Watch offers an incredible experience. Their naturalists provide fascinating insights as you cruise through the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary.

While I’ve gone whale-watching in different spots around the world, spotting humpback whales, dolphins, and even orcas during peak seasons is unique in California. The wildlife, in combination with the scenery, is otherworldly.

The abundance of marine life in these waters makes every tour different, with surprises ranging from playful sea otters to majestic blue whales, the largest animals on Earth.

I promise that seeing one of these creatures up close will bring tears to your eyes; our planet is truly incredible!

For an even closer look at the marine environment, visit the Monterey Bay Aquarium, one of the best aquariums in the country. Located on Cannery Row, the aquarium showcases sea life native to the Pacific Ocean, including mesmerizing jellyfish, lively sea otters, and open-sea exhibits featuring tuna and sharks.

Pro local tip: Bring a jacket - it gets chilly on the open water, even in summer.

San Diego Zoo: A World-Class Wildlife Experience



No list of must-visit places in California is complete without the San Diego Zoo, one of the most renowned zoos in the world. Located in Balboa Park, this massive 100-acre zoo is home to over 3,700 animals representing more than 650 species.

Known for its conservation efforts and naturalistic habitats, the zoo offers incredible experiences like the Skyfari aerial tram, which provides breathtaking views of the park, and the Safari Park, where visitors can see animals roam in expansive, open-air enclosures.

If you want, they even offer the possibility, on occasion, for zoo sleepovers!

Whether you’re exploring the lush aviaries (personally, I can easily spend hours watching their beautiful birds interact with one another), watching playful polar bears swim, or learning about ongoing wildlife conservation programs, a visit to the San Diego Zoo is both educational and unforgettable.

Pro local tip: Arrive early to see the animals at their most active before the afternoon heat sets in.

Cultural and Historic Landmarks in California

Hearst Castle: California’s Coastal Crown Jewel



Hearst Castle isn’t just a mansion - it’s a full-blown, over-the-top dream brought to life on a hilltop overlooking the Pacific.

Built by newspaper tycoon William Randolph Hearst and designed by pioneering architect Julia Morgan, this San Simeon estate is what happens when you mix European elegance with California boldness.

From the moment you wind up the scenic road and catch your first glimpse of the Neptune Pool, you’ll feel like you’ve been dropped into a Mediterranean fairytale.

Inside, the opulence continues with gilded ceilings, massive tapestries, and a collection of global antiques that could rival any museum.

Unlike anything else on the West Coast, Hearst Castle offers a rare peek into the lavish life of the 1920s elite - we're talking Hollywood stars, politicians, and even Winston Churchill lounging in the grand rooms.

Pro local tip: Tours can book up fast, especially on weekends, so snag your tickets online in advance to lock in your visit. And don’t forget your camera - the sunsets here are unreal.

Alcatraz Island: One of the Top Places to Visit in California



A visit to Alcatraz Island is an unforgettable experience that blends history, mystery, and stunning views of the San Francisco skyline.

Once home to the infamous federal prison that held criminals like Al Capone and 'Machine Gun' Kelly, the island now serves as a National Park site.

Here, you can take their amazing self-guided audio tours narrated by former inmates and guards. Walking through the eerie cellblocks, hearing stories of daring escape attempts, and standing in the solitary confinement cells gives a haunting yet fascinating glimpse into life on ‘The Rock.’

Beyond its prison history (which I loved to learn about), Alcatraz Island is also home to beautiful gardens, bird colonies, and historic military structures. Whether you’re drawn to its criminal past or breathtaking views of the Golden Gate Bridge, this is a must-visit spot in California.

Pro local tip: Book your tickets well in advance - tours, especially night tours, sell out quickly.

Bodie State Historic Park: A Ghost Town Time Capsule



While it wouldn't be considered one of the California cities to visit, per se, Bodie is one of the best-preserved ghost towns in America. Once a booming gold rush town, it’s now a frozen-in-time relic with original buildings and artifacts left as they were decades ago.

Walking its deserted streets gives you a glimpse into California’s rugged past, with weathered saloons, a silent schoolhouse, and abandoned homes offering a haunting yet fascinating look into 19th-century life.

Unlike many ghost towns that have been commercialized, Bodie retains an authentic and eerie atmosphere.

The town’s preservation in a state of ‘arrested decay’ means that while the structures are maintained to prevent further deterioration, they remain untouched, creating a unique window into history.

Pro local tip: Pick up the walking tour guide, packed with fascinating history and hidden details.

Hidden Gems and Local Favorites in California

Venice Canals Walkway: A Hidden Gem, Unlike Venice Beach



Tucked away from the hustle of Venice Beach, the Venice Canals are a peaceful retreat that most tourists miss. Initially built in 1905 to mimic Italy’s Venice, the canals are lined with charming bridges and unique homes.

A walk here is one of the best ways to experience L.A. without the crowds. While Venice Beach is known for its energetic boardwalk, eclectic street performers, and bustling crowds, the Venice Canals offer a contrasting experience of quiet beauty and architectural charm.

Many houses along the canals feature stunning designs, from classic beach cottages to ultra-modern homes with floor-to-ceiling glass walls.

The reflections of palm trees in the water add to the serene atmosphere, making it a perfect spot for an afternoon stroll or a peaceful moment away from the city’s chaos. In my opinion, this is one of the best places in California!

Pro local tip: Visit at sunset for the most picturesque views and a quieter experience.

Santa Ynez Valley: An Overlooked Place to Vacation in California



If you love wine but want to skip the Napa crowds, head to Santa Ynez Valley for one of the most magical California vacation spots. This laid-back wine region is dotted with rolling vineyards, charming towns, and boutique wineries that offer a more relaxed tasting experience.

It’s the perfect weekend getaway from L.A. The valley is home to over 120 wineries, with many offering intimate tasting rooms and friendly, knowledgeable staff who are passionate about their craft.

Beyond wine, the Santa Ynez Valley is known for its Danish-inspired town of Solvang, where you can enjoy authentic pastries, windmills, and unique boutique shops. The relaxed atmosphere and stunning scenery make this area a favorite among locals looking for a peaceful escape.

Pro local tip: Try the wine-tasting rooms in Los Olivos for a curated experience in a walkable town setting.

Disneyland: A Must on California Vacations



When it comes to vacations in California, no trip is complete without a visit to Disneyland. This is the original Disney park that has entertained and excited visitors since 1955 - including me, from the time I was a small child!

Located in Anaheim, Disneyland is a magical experience for all ages, with beloved attractions like Space Mountain, Pirates of the Caribbean, and the Haunted Mansion.

The park is divided into themed lands, each offering immersive storytelling, thrilling rides, and unforgettable character encounters.

Adjacent to Disneyland is Disney California Adventure, where you can explore Pixar Pier, race through Radiator Springs, and experience the adrenaline-pumping Incredicoaster.

Whether you’re indulging in iconic park snacks like churros and Dole Whip, watching the spectacular fireworks show, or reliving childhood nostalgia, Disneyland remains a must-visit destination for fun and fantasy.

Pro local tip: Download the Disneyland app to check wait times and mobile order food to save time during your visit.

Santa Monica Pier: Best Place to Visit in California by the Ocean



The Santa Monica Pier is the epitome of classic California beach culture. With its iconic Ferris wheel, lively boardwalk atmosphere, and breathtaking Pacific Ocean views, this historic pier is a must-visit for locals and tourists.

Home to Pacific Park, an amusement park featuring rides and games, as well as an old-fashioned carousel and numerous waterfront restaurants, there’s something for everyone here.

Whether you’re enjoying fresh seafood, watching street performers, or simply taking in a sunset over the ocean, the Santa Monica Pier offers a fun, nostalgic experience. It’s also the official endpoint of Route 66, making it a significant landmark for road-trippers.

Pro local tip: Come to see the Ferris wheel light up in the evening and enjoy the cool ocean breeze without the daytime crowds.

Final Thoughts: Why I’ll Keep Exploring California

No matter how often I visit these places, they never get old. California has endless natural wonders, cultural hotspots, and hidden gems that make every trip memorable.

Whether you’re visiting for the first time or are a lifelong local, there’s always something new to discover.

So pack your bags, hit the road, and start exploring the best places to visit in California - you won’t regret it.