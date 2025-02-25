9 Ozempic Alternatives Effective for Weight Loss (2025)

Ozempic has become well-known for managing type 2 diabetes and shedding those extra pounds, but let's face it—it's not the only game in town. If you're dealing with side effects or the cost is giving your wallet a workout, you may want to try something different, and this guide explores some of the best Ozempic alternatives in 2025.



We will focus on telehealth companies, like Jack & Jill, that offer Ozempic alternatives over the counter, such as compounded semaglutide and tirzepatide, as well as top FDA-approved weight loss medications.

9 Top Ozempic Alternatives in 2025: Quick Overview

What Is Ozempic?

Ozempic is a prescription medication primarily used to treat type 2 diabetes. Semaglutide, a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist, is the active ingredient in Ozempic.

Ozempic works by boosting insulin production and reducing the amount of sugar released by your liver, which helps keep your blood sugar in check.

Interestingly, it's also gained quite a following for its weight loss effects, like managing cravings and food intake, just like appetite suppressants. This benefit makes it a two-for-one deal for many patients.

What Are Ozempic Alternatives?

When people talk about Ozempic alternatives over the counter, they usually refer to other medications or supplements that offer similar weight loss and blood sugar management benefits.

Several alternatives to Ozempic exist within the same class of medications, offering similar benefits but differing in specific attributes such as administration frequency and side effect profiles. Common examples showing promise for weight loss and diabetes control include Victoza (liraglutide) and Mounjaro (tirzepatide).

Natural Alternatives to Ozempic

Natural Ozempic alternatives focus on managing blood sugar levels and promoting weight loss through diet, lifestyle changes, and natural supplements.

Regarding supplements, Ozempic alternatives typically include natural ingredients that support weight loss, rev up metabolism, and help keep blood sugar steady, often without needing a prescription or injections. Common OTC examples are appetite suppressants and thermogenic supplements, which are particularly popular among those seeking a more holistic approach.

However, while natural alternatives to Ozempic approaches can support diabetes, weight management, and overall health, they may not be as potent or effective as prescription medications.

Ozempic Alternatives Reviewed in Detail

Continue reading to find out why so many people find these alternatives more effective than the original.

1. Jack & Jill - Best Ozempic Alternative Weight Loss Programs Overall

Pros

Ongoing support from board-certified clinicians

Customized plan with prescription medications

A network of over 50 pharmacies

Same-day doctor appointment

Cons

No option for Mounjaro pills

Overview

Jack & Jill provides a doctor-led, subscription-based weight loss program tailored for adults 18+ with a BMI of 25 or above. With access to a network of over 50 pharmacy providers across the U.S., they ensure 2-3 day shipping, timely refills, and continuous support from board-certified clinicians to keep you on track.

Why Jack & Jill Stands Out

Jack & Jill takes our #1 spot because it offers Mounjaro (tirzepatide) injection, a unique dual agonist of GLP-1 and GIP—2 hormones that play a powerful role in weight management. By activating both, Mounjaro can enhance insulin sensitivity, curb appetite, and promote fullness. This may lead to greater weight loss and improved blood sugar control compared to Ozempic.

Dosage

You’ll start with 2.5 mg once a week for the first four weeks, then bump up to 5 mg. From there, your provider might keep you at 5 mg or gradually increase every four weeks to find the right fit. Potential doses go up from 7.5 mg to 15 mg, with increments along the way, like 10 mg and 12.5 mg.

Cost

Mounjaro Monthly Plan: $1425

User Reviews

Users on Jack & Jill’s website are sharing great feedback about the weight loss program. One user, Tyler, noticed a major drop in his appetite. Another user, Jenn, loves the convenience, highlighting the easy shipping, doctor-free visits, and a personalized profile with a medical chat for questions [1]. For a well-rounded view, it’s advisable to chat with people in your fitness circle for their take.

2. ReflexMD - Straightforward Application

Pros

Full-service telehealth

Personalized treatment plans

Experienced medical team

Easy virtual consultations

Combines different weight loss strategies

Cons

Not available without a BMI over 30 if you have no preexisting conditions

Overview

ReflexMD has made quite a splash and is our top option for getting compounded semaglutide with a big-picture approach to weight loss and health management. It blends telehealth consultations with personalized treatment plans, tailoring your journey with the help of an experienced medical team.

Why ReflexMD Stands Out

What sets ReflexMD apart is its multi-pronged approach to weight loss. It's perfect for people who need more than just a prescription, as it offers ongoing support with flexible plans you can cancel anytime.

Dosage

The specific dosage of natural alternatives to Ozempic through ReflexMD varies depending on what you need and what the doctor recommends. Usually, you'll start with a lower dose to see how your body reacts and if it's working, then gradually increase with regular check-ins.

Cost

Initial Consultation: Free

All-Inclusive Plan: $297 in one month

User Reviews

Many Trustpilot users praise ReflexMD's customer service and rate their online support highly, while others claim that semaglutide helps them shed many pounds [2] [3]. Some negative feedback revolved around delivery delays and melted packages [4].



3. Strut - Best for Comprehensive Weight Loss Plans

Pros

Extensive weight loss programs

Personalized medical advice

Support for lifestyle changes

Ongoing patient education

Cons

Requires commitment to regular check-ins

Overview

Strut offers several comprehensive plans with different types of treatments, including compounded semaglutide to suppress appetite. It tailors medical advice, lifestyle changes, and medication options to your needs in a supportive environment where you receive continuous education and motivation to reach your weight loss goals.

Why Strut Stands Out

Strut goes beyond just handing out pills, offering programs for men and women, and garnering a holistic approach that covers diet, exercise, behavioral therapy, and educational resources.

Dosage

Dosage recommendations at Strut depend on the specific medications prescribed. The process typically begins with an initial assessment and a customized dosage plan.

Cost

Injectable Semaglutide: $289/Month

Oral Semaglutide Lozenges: $149/Month

User Reviews

Users often praise customer support services in Trustpilot reviews, with genuine products delivered quickly [5] [6]. However, it’s not all good news. A customer shared their frustrating experience with the company, noting that while their initial order arrived on time, they faced issues when they needed a replacement kit [7].



4. Maximus Tirzepatide Weight Loss Protocol - Best for Hormonal Balance

Pros

Focus on hormonal health

Tailored treatments

Semaglutide topped with vitamin B

Supports well-being and sustained weight loss

Cons

Not suitable for all weight loss needs

Overview

Maximus takes a unique approach among alternative ways to get compounded semaglutide by zeroing in on hormonal balance as a key player in weight loss. The platform offers personalized treatments aimed at getting your hormone levels just right.

Why Maximus Weight Loss Protocol Stands Out

Maximus Weight Loss Protocol focuses on hormonal health and weight management. It's especially great for those with hormonal hiccups who need lifestyle and dietary advice.

Dosage

Maximus Weight Loss Protocol comes in weekly shots with prescribed dosages ranging from 0.25mg to 2.5mg.

Cost

At-Home Lab Test: $69.99

Monthly Supply: Starts at $399.99

User Reviews

Maximus users' experiences on Trustpilot are overwhelmingly positive. Many say they loved the products and the customer services [8]. Others claim the company boasts great marketing but offers little personalization [9].

Maximus users often report significant improvements in weight and overall well-being. Many highlight the effectiveness of the hormonal approach and the personalized care they receive. The comprehensive support from the medical team is frequently mentioned as a critical factor in their positive experiences.



5. Henry Meds - Best Cost-Effective Ozempic Alternative

Pros

Affordable pricing

Effective weight loss solutions

Convenient and user-friendly

Solutions include semaglutide and tirzepatide

Cons

Expensive Ozempic alternatives

Overview

Henry Meds is a healthcare subscription service that provides a budget-friendly choice for those seeking Ozempic alternatives. The company consistently offers promos for new users. Plus, Henry Meds provides compounded GLP-1 medications, which might be more effective for weight loss than Ozempic due to its dual action.

Why Henry Meds Stands Out

Henry Meds is particularly appealing if you want to try semaglutide for the first time, don’t want to spend a fortune, or are looking for Ozempic alternatives over the counter.

Dosage

At Henry, you complete an online medical form and get a telehealth call to determine your goals and needs. Your dosage is determined after an initial consultation.

Cost

Oral Semaglutide: $249/Month

Oral Tirzepatide: $349/Month

Injectable Semaglutide: $297/Month

Liraglutide Injectable: $149/Month

User Reviews

Many Trustpilot users appreciate Henry Meds for its affordability and quality [10]. Reviews often mention the effectiveness of the prescribed medications and how easy it is to get them through the online platform [11]. However, some users need help with providers and communication [12].



6. EnhanceMD - Best for Supportive Medical Team

Pros

A professional medical team

Thorough health check-ups

Treatment plans tailored just for you

Access to a variety of weight loss meds

Cons

Some treatments may cause mild side effects

Overview

EnhanceMD stands out for its supportive medical team and well-rounded approach to weight loss. At the moment, though, it only offers compounded semaglutide injections with continuous monitoring and support.

Why EnhanceMD Stands Out

EnhanceMD is perfect for those who value having a dedicated medical team available for regular chats and tweaks to their treatment plans.

Dosage

The dosage is determined based on a detailed health assessment during your initial consultation, and it usually ranges between 0.25mg and 2.5 mg.

Cost

Every 4 weeks: $249

User Reviews

EnhanceMD gets positive reviews for being supportive throughout weight loss journeys, as many users report significant weight loss[13] [14]. However, some users say they faced extreme delays and couldn’t get their money back [15].



7. PlushCare - Best FDA-Approved Weight Loss Meds

Pros

Online consultations fit into busy schedules

A variety of medication options

Flexible scheduling for appointments

User-friendly platform

Cons

Some users report delays in receiving prescription

Overview

PlushCare offers a convenient solution for those seeking FDA-approved weight loss prescriptions and type-2 diabetes meds. It features licensed healthcare professionals who can prescribe various medications based on your needs.

Why PlushCare Stands Out

PlushCare distinguishes itself through its flexibility and ease of use. It allows you to schedule consultations at your convenience and offers urgent care, mental health services, and weight loss programs. It offers FDA-approved weight loss prescriptions, including Saxenda, Wegovy, Contrave, and more.

Dosage

Dosages vary significantly among medications and users, and PlushCare offers detailed input in online consultations.

Cost

Membership costs $16.99/month

Visits cost $129 and can be co-paid with insurance

User Reviews

Many users found the services prompt and highly professional, with knowledgeable and pleasant staff [16]. However, there are contrasting opinions, too, and some users reported hidden costs when copaying for services, so it’s important to ask for details in advance [17].



8. Fella Health - Best Ozempic Alternative for Busy Men

Pros

Formulated for men

Proven GLP-1 weight loss treatment

Personalized medication plan

Cons

Relatively new to the market with limited user data

Overview

Fella Health is new to the game, but it has a lot to offer. All you have to do to get started is take a quick 2-minute quiz. Once approved, you can review their GLP-1 treatment options, and they‘ll help you choose the best one with a suitable dosage.

Why Fella Health Stands Out

Fella Health shines for its male-centered telehealth services, which include offering Ozempic alternatives over the counter or GLP medications like semaglutide for obesity and type 2 diabetes, as well as tirzepatide. These drugs can help curb your appetite and manage blood sugar levels to promote sustainable weight loss.

Dosage

This can change based on your health history and your weight loss goals.

Cost

Semaglutide: From $249/mo

Tirzepatide: From $399/mo

User Reviews

Fella Health has some mixed user reviews online. On the official website, one user, Luke, shared an impressive transformation, dropping from 320 to 255 pounds in six months with the help of Fella Health products. However, another user, John, had a frustrating experience, saying that Fella made promises they couldn’t keep. Despite multiple calls and emails, he didn’t receive his medication as promised [18].



9. Sesame Care - Affordable Ozempic Alternative

Pros

Offers affordable, comprehensive care and medication for eligible patients

Unlimited chat and video doctor visits for ongoing guidance

High-quality, pre-measured compounded semaglutide

Cons

Not available in some regions

Overview

Sesame is like a marketplace that connects you with a dedicated provider to begin your weight loss journey. But before that, you have to answer some questions about your fitness goals. After that, they will offer you several weight loss program options designed specifically for you and help you make the right choice.

Why Sesame Care Stands Out

We chose Sesame for its affordable prescription-only option for brand-name GLP-1 medications. The plan starts at $89/month, but medication costs are not included. Payment options include HSA, FSA, and credit cards.

Dosage

The specific dose will depend on your doctor's prescription or their recommendation for compounded semaglutide.

Cost

Success by Sesame (compounded semaglutide included): $249/month

Includes your prescribed weight loss medication with easy-to-use, pre-measured syringes

User Reviews

Sesame Care has strong overall reviews on Trustpilot, with an average of 4.5 stars from over 2,300 reviews. One user, Kim G, shared a positive experience on the site, saying that she was attended to faster than expected, found the doctor attentive and kind, and appreciated the affordable fees [19].

However, another user, Patricia, reported having had a frustrating experience with the weight loss (semaglutide) program [20].



Why Do I Need an Ozempic Alternative?

Here’s why many users search for Ozempic alternatives and consider the options we’ve discussed in detail above:

Milder Side Effects

Ozempic can cause digestive issues like nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea [21]. These side effects are rough enough for some people to make them look for gentler options.

You Hate Needles

Ozempic is given via weekly injections, which can be a deal-breaker if you're not a fan of needles. Many alternatives come in pill or capsule form, offering a more palatable option for those with needle phobia.

Shortage Problems

There have been times when Ozempic was scarce, making it challenging for patients to stick to their treatment. Having reliable alternatives ensures that your weight management efforts can continue, even when Ozempic is scarce.

You're Not Responding to the Medication

Some patients might find that Ozempic isn't working as well for them, or its effectiveness wears off over time. In these cases, exploring alternatives can provide other effective options for weight management and blood sugar control.

Your Family History Doesn’t Allow You to Take Ozempic

Certain medical histories or genetic factors might make Ozempic a no-go for some individuals. Finding safer and more effective alternatives becomes crucial for maintaining a healthy weight in these situations.

How We Chose the Best Ozempic Alternatives

We didn't just pick these alternatives out of a hat. Here's what we considered:

Active Ingredients: We looked for products with proven ingredients for weight management and blood sugar control.

Efficacy Standards: We evaluated clinical studies, user testimonials, and expert reviews to ensure we recommend products that work.

Price Point: We included options at different price points because we know everyone's budget is different.

User Reviews and Feedback: We analyzed real user feedback to understand each product's effectiveness and potential side effects fully.

Dosage and Convenience: We considered how easy each product is to use and incorporate into daily routines.

How Do I Switch From Ozempic to Another Alternative?

Switching from Ozempic to another weight loss alternative should be done with your doctor's guidance. Here are some general steps to consider:

Consult Your Doctor: Discuss your reasons for switching with your healthcare provider and get their advice on the best alternative. Gradual Transition: Depending on the alternative, you might need to slowly taper off Ozempic to avoid any unpleasant withdrawal symptoms or side effects. Start the New Alternative: Begin taking the new medication or supplement as recommended. Monitor Your Progress: Monitor your weight, blood sugar levels, and any side effects. Regular check-ins with your healthcare provider are essential. Adjust as Needed: Your doctor might tweak the dosage or suggest additional lifestyle changes to get the best results.

FAQs on Ozempic and Its Alternatives

Let’s address some commonly asked questions on Ozempic alternatives below.

What Can I Get Instead of Ozempic?

There are different types of Ozempic alternatives for weight loss. A prescription medication like Ozempic for weight loss includes Mounjaro (tirzepatide). Green tea extract, guarana, and caffeine are common ingredients in natural weight loss supplements. Remember, what works for one person might not work for another, and it's all about finding what clicks for you.

What Is the Closest Supplement to Ozempic?

While there's no replica, some supplements aim to mimic Ozempic's effects on weight loss and blood sugar control. Look for Ozempic alternatives over the counter with ingredients like green tea extract, guarana, and other metabolism boosters. These are often touted as natural Ozempic alternatives on Reddit.

Are Ozempic Alternatives Safe?

Ozempic alternatives are well-tolerated by most people. Plus, a natural alternative to Ozempic for weight loss may also cause fewer side effects. But here's the deal—everyone's body is different. Chatting with your doctor before starting any new supplement is essential. They can help ensure it fits your specific health situation well.

Can Ozempic Alternatives Improve My Overall Health?

Many Ozempic alternatives are packed with ingredients that do more than help with weight loss. They often boost metabolism, increase energy levels, and provide antioxidant benefits. Products like G Plans and EnhanceMD aim to offer comprehensive health perks alongside weight management.

Why Is Mounjaro Better Than Ozempic?

Mounjaro may be considered better than Ozempic for some individuals due to its dual-action mechanism. While both drugs mimic the GLP-1 hormone that controls blood sugar and appetite, Mounjaro also activates the GIP hormone, which further enhances insulin production and increases feelings of fullness.

Final Thoughts on Ozempic Alternatives

In conclusion, while Ozempic is a notable option for managing type 2 diabetes and assisting in weight loss, several alternatives are worth considering. This guide has highlighted different Ozempic alternatives, including compounded semaglutide and tirzepatide offered by telehealth companies like Jack & Jill and natural weight loss solutions.

Each option presents its own set of benefits and potential drawbacks, depending on your specific health needs and circumstances. That said, whether you choose a medical treatment or a natural approach, always consult with a healthcare professional to ensure it aligns with your overall health goals.

