Best Sites to Play Online Craps for Real Money in 2025 – Top 10 Online Craps Casinos



Unlike your average board game night, playing online craps for real money brings the casino vibes straight to your fingertips.

You can enjoy a low house edge, experience round after round of fast-paced action, and take advantage of big payout potential at the best site for online craps – Slots.lv.

And that’s just the beginning. There are a few other sites that will quench your thirst for this popular casino game.

So, if you’re ready to roll the dice, let’s check out the top real money online craps sites.

Best Online Craps Sites for Real Money

Important: The sites listed in this guide are targeting English speakers around the world. Please remember to check your local laws to ensure online gambling is legal where you live. Also Adblock might get confused so please disable it if you have any issues with our links.

Read on to find out more about these craps sites and what makes them unique – we will include all the pros and cons of playing craps with them.

1. Slots.lv – Best Site to Play Online Craps for Real Money Overall

Pros

Play classic online craps

Flexible betting minimums

$3,000 bonus + 30 free spins

Accepts 5+ forms of crypto

E-wallets accepted via MatchPay

Cons

Lacks phone support

Same-day payouts only with BTC

Slots.lv checks all the boxes with 11 years in business, generous bonuses wherever you look, and provably fair craps games that offer flexible betting limits. You’re sure to have a good time!

Craps Games: 4.95/5

This site only has one craps game, but it poured all its resources into making the game look and feel phenomenal. Enjoy immersive graphics, realistic animations, and betting limits that range from $1 to $500 per roll! They also list payout ratios for each wager on the side of your screen.

As we’d expect from such an esteemed online casino, the game selection works flawlessly on mobile devices. You can also add the website to your iPhone’s home screen in Safari for one-click access!

Welcome Bonus: 4.95/5

Slots.lv will match your initial deposit up to $3,000, and you’ll receive 30 free spins on Golden Buffalo. As you play craps for real money, you’ll have enough time to satisfy the wagering requirement and withdraw your bonus winnings.

The site also has MySlot Rewards, a loyalty program with lots of perks and flexible ways to redeem.

Payment Methods: 4.9/5

Slots.lv accepts VISA/MasterCard deposits, Bitcoin, LTC, ETH, USDT, and Bitcoin Cash. You’ll only have to deposit $10 in BTC to get started, but this minimum goes up to $20 for credit card bettors. Payouts are similarly flexible, allowing you to withdraw between $10 and $5k at once.

Crypto withdrawals reach your account in 1 hour, but cash payouts take 3 to 5 days to be delivered.

Customer Support: 4.95/5

The craps site addresses player inquiries promptly via its 24/7 chat feature, email hotline, and dedicated FAQ section. They’ve covered everything from account management to bonus terms and gameplay rules! Additionally, you can expect blazing-fast replies from real people.

>> Claim up to a $3,000 bonus + 30 FS

2. Ignition – Best Real Money Craps Site for Fast Payouts

Pros

Offers craps + other dice games

300% bonus up to $3,000

Lower rollover requirements

Accepts 5 forms of crypto

Payouts often delivered in less than 1 hour

Cons

Credit card deposit fees

Higher minimums for check & bank transfers

Ignition offers classic craps for casino traditionalists, but the site has earned a spot on this list with its ultra-generous welcome package and the fastest payouts on the market. Score a 300% match up to $3,000 on your first BTC deposit!

Craps Games: 4.9/5

Ignition offers one variant of craps, allowing their players to spend between $1 and $500 per roll. Their beginner-friendly interface lends itself to quick learning – you can see which combinations pay the most, read more about the rules of the game, and click a single button to roll the dice.

Speaking of which, they have another dice game that’s (ironically) called “Roll the Dice.” Also known as “Fish-Prawn-Crab,” this ancient casino title lets you wager on animated characters for the chance to win 30x your stake.

Welcome Bonus: 4.95/5

With your first cash or credit card deposit, you can claim a 200% match up to $2,000. If you’d rather take advantage of a more generous crypto offer, deposit with any supported coin, and you’ll get a 300% casino and poker match worth up to $3,000.

No matter your option, your bonus gets split down the middle. Half your funds go towards casino games; the other 150%, up to $1,500, is allocated towards poker players.

However, the poker bonus must be unlocked as you continue playing against real people.

Payment Methods: 4.9/5

You can use debit card deposits, voucher payments, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, and USDT at Ignition. Crypto is a better option if you wish to maximize your bonuses and enjoy expedited withdrawals. Players must deposit between $10 to $20 cash to get started here.

You can withdraw as little as $10 or as much as $9,500 per transaction at Ignition Casino, and since this is a fast-payout casino website, crypto cashouts are often processed in under 1 hour.

Crypto and bank wire transfers are the best options for high rollers, but only crypto players can request one fee-free payout every 15 minutes.

Customer Support: 4.85/5

Ignition keeps its players satisfied with comprehensive customer support options. If you have any questions or concerns, their dedicated team is always willing to lend a helping hand!

Plus, you can browse Ignition’s Help Center if you don’t feel like using their 24/7 chat feature or email.

>> Get your $3,000 welcome bonus

3. Super Slots – Best Online Craps Real Money Site for High Betting Limits

Pros

Bet up to $1,000 per hand

$6,000 welcome package

100 free spins available

Play classic & bonus craps

1,000+ casino games in total

Cons

Needs better game categorization

No “practice mode” for craps

When you sign up with Super Slots, get ready to go big or go home. They offer two variants of craps, and you can roll the dice for up to $1,000 at a time. It’s certainly not for the faint of heart!

Craps Games: 4.85/5

High rollers, look no further than Super Slots – the site hosts two classic craps variants that up the stakes for big spenders. You can bet up to $1,000 per roll on their “bonus craps” game! This version also comes with enhanced prop bets & side bets for players with high-risk tolerance.

You can also keep it simple with their classic craps game. This offers more forgiving margins for beginners! Unfortunately, there’s no option to play craps in “practice mode.”

Welcome Bonus: 4.8/5

Super Slots invites new sign-ups to share in gold and riches with their $6,000 welcome bonus. Use the promo code “SS250” to claim a 250% match up to $1,000 on your first deposit. If you fund your account with $100+, you’ll also get 100 free spins on Super Golden Dragon Inferno!

Players looking for more should use the code “SS100” on their next five deposits. Super Slots will double each transaction up to $1,000, giving you a total of $6,000.

Payment Methods: 4.85/5

Super Slots offers cash and crypto depositors flexible banking options.

VISA/MasterCard/AMEX/Discover deposits, P2P transfers, money orders, bank wire transfers, and cashier’s checks are all supported. You can also use Bitcoin, BCH, LTC, and 16+ forms of cryptocurrency!

Crypto deposits start from $20, and cash transactions begin from $25. Once you’re ready to request a payout, you can withdraw between $20 and $100,000 simultaneously with no processing fees!

Bitcoin transactions reach your account within a few hours, but cash takes longer.

Customer Support: 4.85/5

Like many online casinos, Super Slots offers 24/7 chat + email support for new sign-ups. You can expect a response within seconds, and you won’t have to deal with useless bots when you’re in a hurry.

>> Claim up to $6,000 + 100 free spins

4. Wild Casino – Best Real Money Craps Casino Site for Crypto Players

Pros

Accepts 16+ forms of crypto

Play classic & bonus craps

$5,000 fiat welcome package

$9,000 BTC welcome match

Offers weekly reload bonuses

Cons

Larger bonus for Bitcoin bettors

No phone support

Wild Casino accepts 16+ forms of cryptocurrency, giving you the flexibility to play casino games with Bitcoin or any other crypto you prefer to use. Enjoy craps and bonus craps with up to $9k in bonuses!

Craps Games: 4.8/5

Wild Casino doesn’t exactly reinvent the wheel, but its craps library is sure to keep your eyes glued to the screen.

You can play classic craps or up the stakes with bonus craps! In addition to enhanced prop/side bets, you’ll have the opportunity to wager a maximum of $1,000 per roll.

Welcome Bonus: 4.8/5

Wild Casino has a generous welcome package for cash and crypto bettors! Use the promo code “WILD250” on your first cash deposit and get a 250% match up to $1,000.

Then, enter the code “WILD100” on your next four deposits – you’ll claim a 100% reload bonus of up to $1,000 for each! Still, $5,000 might not sound like a huge sum for some gamblers.

Not to worry – when you bet with Bitcoin, you can claim up to a $9,000 welcome bonus on your first five deposits.

Use the promo code “CRYPTO300” and get a 300% bonus up to $3,000! Then, use the code “CRYPTO150” and get a 150% reload bonus of up to $1,500 four times in a row.

Payment Methods: 4.75/5

Super Slots and Wild Casino share a nearly identical banking menu. You can use over a dozen forms of crypto, like Bitcoin and Solana. All major debit cards, a P2P transfer, a money order, a wire transfer, or a cashier’s check to deposit funds are also acceptable options. Bitcoin bettors must deposit $20+, and cash players must deposit $25+.

Similarly, you can withdraw just $20 at once. Most payouts are limited to $10k per transaction, but cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USD Coin have a $100,000 cap.

Customer Support: 4.6/5

Wild Casino offers 24/7 chat, email, and FAQ-based support.

Their team responds quickly to all messages, but their Help Center is designed for players who’d rather fix the issue on their own!

>> Score a $5,000 welcome bonus

5. Cafe Casino – Top Real Money Craps Online Casino for Beginners

Pros

Beginner-friendly interface

Low-stakes craps games

250% bonus up to $1,500

350% bonus up to $2,500

Fee-free Bitcoin payouts

Cons

Needs more non-crypto promos

Same-day payouts for BTC only

The Cafe caters to beginners with low betting minimums, straightforward bonuses, and top-notch customer support. Newbies looking for an introduction to craps will have fun here!

Craps Games: 4.75/5

Cafe Casino offers an easy-to-use interface, and their premier craps game is designed for total beginners. Even if you’ve never rolled the dice before, you can read everything there is to know about getting started. The site covered everything from props to pass line and don’t pass line bets!

They explain the rules thoroughly, and it’s easy to dip your toes in the water with practice mode. Once more comfortable, play for real money and wager between $1 - $500 per game!

Welcome Bonus: 4.7/5

There’s no promo code required to get a piece of the action at Cafe Casino. The site will match your first cash deposit by 250% up to $1,500. BTC players will receive an even sweeter 350% bonus of up to $2,500!

No matter which option you choose, you’re up against standard rollover requirements. On the bright side, you’ll have enough time to play craps and withdraw your bonus winnings!

Payment Methods: 4.7/5

You can use a VISA/MasterCard debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin to play real money craps at the Cafe. Fiat bettors must fund their account with $20 or more, but this minimum drops to $10 for Bitcoin. Better still, payouts begin from $10 per transaction.

High rollers can request a maximum of $2,500 at once, and the Cafe proudly offers same-day withdrawals for crypto users! Fiat payouts take 2-3 working days to reach your bank balance.

Customer Support: 4.8/5

The Cafe responds to player inquiries around the clock – if you’re having trouble, don’t be afraid to get in touch.

They promise quick and professional replies through 24/7 live chat and email.

>> Earn a 350% Bitcoin bonus up to $2,500

How We Ranked the Best Sites to Play Real Money Craps Online

Real Money Craps Games

The best online casinos for craps won’t leave you scrambling for options. We gave a higher ranking to high-paying online casinos with flexible betting limits, specialty craps variants, and the ability to brush up on your skills in demo mode.



No matter your preferences (or budget), there’s something for everyone.

Online Craps Bonuses

Before you start playing craps online, you can take advantage of generous bonuses with your first deposit. Our team prioritized online craps bonuses with low wagering requirements, reasonable expiry periods, and high-percentage matches! We also looked for casinos with reload bonuses.

Secure Banking Methods

Many online casinos accept debit and credit cards, but our top online craps sites go above and beyond the call of duty with versatile banking options. You can deposit and withdraw funds via Bitcoin, several e-wallets, and numerous forms of crypto. Quick & easy payouts are guaranteed!

Customer Support Options

If you’re having questions or concerns, the best online craps sites offer excellent support. You’d hope never to need customer support, but you’d rather be safe than sorry. That’s why our team gave a higher ranking to online craps casinos with phone, live chat, email, and social media support!

Licensing and Safety

Most importantly, we only prioritized safe casino sites that are reputably licensed and regulated. That way, you can access fair online craps odds and play without any worries, knowing that your funds and info are secure at all times.

Why is Slots.lv the Best Online Casino for Real Money Craps?

There are plenty of online craps sites to choose from, so what makes Slots.lv our top pick? In this section, we’ve explained more about why it should be your first choice.

Flexible Betting Limits: No matter your budget, there’s always a seat waiting for you at the craps table. You can play in “demo” mode to get acquainted with the controls or up the stakes with a real money wager! New sign-ups can spend as little as $1 or as much as $500 per game.

Generous Welcome Bonus: Slots.lv makes your final decision a no-brainer with their generous welcome package. Claim up to $3,000 in bonuses & get 30 free spins to use on Golden Buffalo. You’ll have six months to satisfy their 35x playthrough, which is more than enough time.

Unmatched Reputation: Slots.lv has been a recognized online gambling platform since 2013, and they’re celebrating their eleventh anniversary by doing what they do best. They guarantee a premium gaming experience with flawless mobile compatibility & top-notch support!

Online Craps for Real Money – FAQs

Can You Play Online Craps for Real Money?

Yes, you can play online craps games for real money at many of the top gambling sites that we’ve listed. The best craps online casino sites include Slots.lv, Ignition, and Super Slots.

So long as you have real money to spend, they’re licensed & regulated to accept your wagers. The Curacao Gaming Authority monitors the best online craps casinos to ensure fair gaming practices are followed. You can also expect legitimate bonuses, excellent support, and speedy withdrawals!

What Is the Best Online Craps Game for Beginners?

Classic craps is the best online craps game for beginners. We suggest avoiding side and proposition bets for now if you're new to rolling the dice.

Instead, you should stick to the pass line and not pass line wagers. These offer a record-low 1.41% and 1.16% house edge, respectively. If you’d like to keep playing after the come-out roll, you can make place bets on dice combinations that must be rolled before a seven ends the round.

Which Real Money Craps Online Casinos Pay Out Immediately?

Slots.lv and Ignition pay out immediately through Bitcoin and other forms of cryptocurrency. Players can also use Bitcoin Cash, ETH, USDT, and Litecoin to enjoy expedited payouts.

You won’t find a single online casino offering immediate debit card bettors withdrawals unless you’re using a voucher or Player Transfer. As such, the banking method you pick will make all the difference. Nevertheless, Slots.lv & Ignition deliver your winnings in just 1 hour.

Comparing the Top 5 Real Money Online Craps Casinos

Slots.lv: Slots.lv is the best casino to play craps online, and they’ve been dominating the online gambling industry since 2013. You’ll play classic craps for practice or real money. Score $3,000 in bonuses and claim 30 free spins.

Ignition: Ignition rolls out the red carpet for new players with their double-ended deposit bonus. With your first BTC deposit of $20+, claim a 300% casino + poker match worth up to $3,000. Use their head-start to play craps online for real money!

Super Slots: Big spenders and high rollers could meet their match at Super Slots. You can play online craps games for up to $1,000 per roll, and there’s never a shortage of bonuses to boost your bankroll! Claim up to a $6,000 welcome package when you sign up!

Wild Casino: Wild Casino makes it easy for crypto bettors with versatile banking options. From BTC to lesser-known altcoins, this casino craps site accepts 16 forms of cryptocurrency. Join today and play craps games online with $9,000 in bonuses.

Cafe Casino: Enjoy immersive graphics and realistic side effects as you roll the dice & win real cash prizes at one of the best craps casino sites! But first, claim their 250% bonus up to $1,500 or 350% Bitcoin match up to $2,500!

How to Sign Up & Start Playing Online Craps for Real Money

If you’re ready to play real money craps online (but you don’t know how to get started), you’re not alone. We’ve created a step-by-step guide to help you get up and running within minutes!

1. Choose an Online Craps Casino

Say you picked our top site, Slots.lv, head to its official homepage

Click the “Join” button and fill out the registration form

2. Create A New Online Casino Account

Enter your email address and create a password

Fill out any required information on the next screen

Accept the T&Cs and click “Register” to continue

3. Verify Your Email Address

Open your email inbox and look for a new message

If you don’t see anything, check your spam folder

Click the link to verify your email address!

4. Deposit Funds & Claim Your Bonus!

Click on the green “Deposit” button

Select your preferred payment method

Toggle the “Use Bonuses” switch

Follow the instructions to deposit

Use your casino bonus to play craps!

Top Tips to Play Craps Online for Money

Before you start playing craps online, follow our actionable advice to make the most of your first roll. We’ve discussed a few simple & easy-to-follow tips that could increase your winning odds!

Avoid Prop/Side Bets: Beginners should avoid proposition/side craps bets. As tempting as they might sound, the potential profit margin isn’t worth decreasing your chances of winning. Instead, stick to a pass bet or don’t pass bet, and if you want to maximize your winnings, take advantage of odds bets, which have no house edge and can significantly boost payouts.

Learn Basic Strategy: Outside of pass line bets and don’t pass line wagers, you should Google the mathematical probability of each dice combination. This gives you all the information needed to formulate a basic strategy. As a general rule of thumb, seven is the most likely number to hit.

Manage Your Bankroll: For most online casino games, spending 2% of your bankroll per round is a good figure to aim for. When you’re playing craps, you should aim to spend around 1%. This keeps you in the game for the long haul, and you can weather losing streaks effectively.

Want to try something different? Check out this guide to playing real money online blackjack.

Ready to Roll at the Best Online Craps Sites?

Whether you’re playing in practice mode or gambling with real money, the best online craps games promise an immersive experience from start to finish. You’ll enjoy flexible betting limits, highly realistic graphics, stellar mobile compatibility & unmatched convenience.

If you’re still on the fence, we’d recommend signing up with Slots.lv. As our #1 pick, the site has earned a popular reputation over the past eleven years. You can play classic online craps in demo mode, but it’s just as easy to play for cash prizes.

Even if Slots.lv isn’t your cup of tea, we’d still encourage you to get started with any of the best real money online craps casinos that are listed here. Just be sure to have fun and gamble responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. While online gambling can be fun, you should always wager what you can afford to lose.

If you think you may have a gambling problem, it's crucial to call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 and seek help from an advisor. All gambling sites and guides are for those who are 21+ only.

Casino sites listed in our reviews might not be accessible in your region. As a result, it’s necessary to check local laws and regulations to see whether online gambling is legal or not.

For resources free gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: