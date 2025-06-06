Some things just work better online – ordering food, watching TV shows, and of course, playing casino games. Today, the best North Carolina online casinos are taking over, offering faster payouts, more games, and bigger bonuses.

After checking dozens of options, we found Ignition to be the best overall option. With its $3,000 welcome bonus and hundreds of casino games, it is second to none. But before you sign up and start playing, make sure to take a look at our full list. We’ve got something for everyone.

Sounds good? Let’s dive right in.

Best North Carolina Online Casinos

1. Ignition – Best North Carolina Online Casino Overall

Pros:

$3,000 casino & poker bonus

Fast crypto payouts

40+ live dealer games

High-traffic poker rooms

Mobile-friendly casino

Cons:

Homepage is a bit cluttered

Could use more reload bonuses

If you’re looking for a one-size-fits-all option, Ignition is our #1 pick for casino gambling in North Carolina. It has the games, the reputation, and the bonuses to back it up – plus, it’s the biggest poker giant online.

Casino Games: 4.8/5

Slots make up the majority of Ignition’s game library, including 3-reel games for quick action, 5-reel storylines, and generous progressive jackpot slots.

The best part about Ignition is its transparency, you’ll find short descriptions about every slot along with jackpot amounts displayed on thumbnails. Hot Drop Jackpot slots also go in a separate tab, which makes it super easy to find a game you enjoy.

Apart from slots, Ignition has a rich table game selection with fan-favorite titles like 21 Burn Blackjack and Caribbean Hold’Em, along with some exclusive options like the European Roulette VIP series for bigger stakes and better rewards.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

New players at Ignition can get started with $3,000 in welcome bonuses: 150% up to $1,500 for the casino and just as much for the poker rooms. However, this bonus is for crypto players only. On the other hand, fiat users get 200% up to $2,000 split between casino and poker.

Those who stick around will also benefit from daily scratch-and-win cards, weekly crypto boosts, Hot Drop Jackpots for slots, and live dealer progressives.

Payment Options: 4.9/5

All transactions are safe and secure here. For deposits, you can use credit/debit cards like Visa and Mastercard, popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, and vouchers, allowing for instant exchanges between players.

For withdrawals, you can again use vouchers, along with crypto, bank wires, and traditional checks, though the latter are much slower.

Each method comes with different limits and waiting times, but crypto is the most flexible, allowing for instant transactions and up to $9,500 every 15 minutes.

2. Slots of Vegas – Best Bonuses of All North Carolina Online Casinos

Pros:

$2,500 bonus + 50 free spins

300+ games for desktop and mobile

Many high-RTP games

24/7 live chat and email support

Beginner-friendly site

Cons:

Limited selection of table games

Mobile experience could be better

Next up, we have Slots of Vegas, our favorite NC casino site for bonuses. Let’s see exactly what it has in store for you.

Casino Games: 4.85/5

If you came here looking to play slots, you’ll find many popular options like Cash Chaser and jackpot titles like Fortunate Buddha.

You can filter games by theme or use the search function if you’re looking for a specific title, so you won’t lose time. In addition, all games are available in both instant play and download versions, so you can choose the setup that works best for you.

Its library also includes many high-RTP video poker games, such as Jacks or Better and Deuces Wild, which offer better odds than most online games.

That said, the table game selection is a bit limited. You’ll find the classics like Blackjack, Baccarat, European Roulette, Andar Bahaar, and Teen Patti, but that’s about it. Because of its games, Slots of Vegas is also one of the best online casinos in Texas.

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

Slots of Vegas offers new players a 250% deposit match up to $2,500 and 50 free spins on the Mighty Drums slot. What sets it apart from competitors is the low 10x wagering requirement.

If you prefer table games, you can claim the 190% signup bonus instead – this one covers all games.

Regulars here can redeem rotating bonus codes and climb the VIP program, with exclusive perks like daily free spins, personalized gifts, a $700 appreciation chip, and up to 35% monthly cashback.

Payment Options: 4.8/5

Slots of Vegas supports credit cards, cryptocurrencies, and bank transfers for deposits and withdrawals. The minimum deposit is $30, and withdrawals start at $20 with Coindraw and $100 with the rest.

Crypto payouts are usually completed within 24 hours, while traditional methods can take several days.

3. Super Slots – Best NC Online Casino for Slots

Pros:

1,200+ slots to play

Dozens of live dealer games

300 free spins welcome bonus

Excellent mobile casino

Fast payouts

Cons:

Homepage is a bit cluttered

Some payouts come with higher fees

Super Slots easily justifies its name – it is home to 1,200+ slot games from the best software developers out there.

Casino Games: 4.8/5

As the name suggests, Super Slots truly shines when it comes to slot games. With over 1,200 titles in its collection, this casino is a haven for slot enthusiasts. You'll find everything from high-volatility Megaways and progressive jackpot slots to exclusive releases and branded favorites.

Game variety is impressive, and the platform keeps things fresh by consistently adding new titles. Whether you're chasing big wins or just spinning for fun, there's a slot to match every playstyle.

Live dealer games are available too, including blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and casino poker, offered around the clock. Stakes range from as low as $0.50 on poker and $1 on roulette, up to $50,000 for blackjack, making it accessible for both budget players and high rollers.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

When you sign up, you can claim 300 free spins. Super Slots releases them in batches: 30 a day for 10 days after your first deposit. The welcome bonus comes with no strings attached, meaning what you win is what you cash out.

Super Slots also hosts daily cash races with $15,000 up for grabs every 24 hours. All players qualify for these promotions simply by making bets.

Payment Options: 4.8/5

Super Slots has one of the largest payment method collections, supporting 15+ different cryptocurrencies, along with payment cards, money orders, and person-to-person options.

The limits and cashout times largely depend on the payment option you choose. For example, you can deposit up to $2,500 using Visa and up to $1 million with Bitcoin, Avalanche, or Cardano, and you can expect instant processing for most of them.

4. Raging Bull Slots – Best Mobile Casino in North Carolina

Pros:

Fully optimized for mobile devices

Supports same-day crypto withdrawals

250% match up to $2,500 + 50 free spins

Exclusive VIP perks

Weekly cashbacks

Cons:

Homepage is a bit cluttered

Could use more games

Raging Bull Slots doesn’t just work on mobile – it feels made for it. Whether you're spinning reels on your phone during lunch or playing blackjack on your tablet at home, the site runs smoothly, loads fast, and never asks you to download a separate app.

Casino Games: 4.7/5

You’ll find just over 300 games from RealTime Gaming (RTG), all of which are mobile-friendly. Some of the most popular options here include Buffalo Mania Deluxe, Fantasy Mission Force, and Masks of Atlantis.

All games launch directly in your browser with no delays or compatibility issues – it’s one of the cleanest mobile casinos we tested in North Carolina. However, until you log in, you won’t be able to see all of the available titles.

Table games are available but minimal, with just a few versions of blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and online craps. Raging Bull focuses on slot players, especially on mobile.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

As a new player, you can claim a 250% deposit match up to $2,500 and 50 free spins. The offer applies to slots and keno with a low 10x wagering requirement.

Once you have a casino account, you’ll also qualify for ongoing promotions, including weekly and monthly insurance, appreciation free chips, and daily free spins. As part of the Rewards Club, you can receive up to 15% cashback on daily deposits, credited automatically.

Payment Options: 4.6/5

You can fund your account using Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, and Changelly, with crypto being the fastest and most mobile-friendly method.

Changelly withdrawals are usually processed within 24 hours, while bank transfers can take several business days. The minimum withdrawal is $20 with Coindraw, $50 for Bitcoin, and $100 for bank and check transfers, which works well for most players.

5. BetOnline – Best North Carolina Casino for Live Games

Pros:

Excellent library of live games

Daily tournaments with great prizes

Quick & easy cashouts

100 free spins welcome bonus

Great online sports betting site

Cons:

Could use more bonuses

Customer support is a bit slow

Last but not least, we have BetOnline, our top pick when it comes to live games. Let’s take a closer look at it.

Casino Games: 4.7/5

BetOnline stands out as a top pick for live dealer games in North Carolina. Powered by leading providers like Fresh Deck Studios, its live casino delivers an immersive experience with 24/7 access to blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and casino poker tables.

Unique options like Dragon Roulette with 500x multipliers and African Roulette add a fresh twist to classic gameplay, while blackjack fans can enjoy features like Perfect Pairs and 21+3 side bets. In fact, it’s one of the best blackjack sites for players in NC.

Online slot games still play a strong supporting role, with 1,200+ games from top providers like Betsoft and Dragon Gaming.

Players can explore jackpot slots like Reels & Wheels XL and exclusives such as Spin it Macao, but it’s the dynamic live dealer experience that truly puts BetOnline in a league of its own.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.6/5

BetOnline offers $250 in free bets and 100 free spins on your first deposit with no strings attached. While the site doesn’t include a traditional deposit match, it makes up for it with regular promotions.

Returning users get access to $15,000 in daily cash races, where every wager helps you move up the leaderboard for real-money prizes.

Fun fact: BetOnline is also one of the best California online casinos.

Payment Options: 4.6/5

BetOnline supports 17+ cryptocurrencies, along with credit cards, bank transfers, and P2P methods. Crypto payouts are usually processed within an hour and don’t include any fees.

The minimum crypto withdrawal is $20, and most deposits show up instantly. Traditional methods vary slightly but are still easy to use.

Ranking the Best North Carolina Online Casinos

Variety of Games

The more options, the better. We prioritized NC casino sites with a wide range of slots, table games, and live dealer experiences, especially those offering mobile-optimized gameplay, progressive jackpots, and unique game variants.

Bonuses and Promos

A huge offer doesn’t mean much if it’s hard to clear. We looked for sites with generous welcome bonuses, but also fair wagering requirements (5x to 30x is our sweet spot) and ongoing promos like tournaments, cashback, and VIP perks.

Mobile Compatibility

Only casinos that run smoothly on your phone and tablet made the cut. We tested each site on multiple devices and prioritized those with fast load times, instant play options, and layouts that are easy to use on smaller screens.

Fast & Flexible Payments

Fast payouts are a must. We ranked casinos higher if they supported same-day crypto withdrawals, low minimums, and free cashouts. We gave extra points for a wide selection of deposit methods like cards, Bitcoin, and other cryptocurrencies.

Player Perks & Extras

It’s not just about the games – we also gave credit for things like VIP programs, leaderboard tournaments, 24/7 customer support, and unique features, like Hot Drop Jackpots or poker traffic.

We used similar benchmarks when ranking the best online casinos in Florida and the top New York casino sites.

Why Is Ignition the Best Online Casino in North Carolina?

We tested dozens of casino sites, yet Ignition stood out as the clear winner for North Carolina players. Here’s why:

$3,000 Welcome Bonus: While most online gambling sites split their offers or force you to choose, Ignition gives new players up to $3,000 across both casino games and poker rooms. This is not only one of the biggest bonuses, but also comes with a 25x rollover.

Highest-Traffic Poker Rooms in North Carolina: Ignition hosts the best poker scene by far, with anonymous tables, quick seat features, and a live chat tool for table talk. You’ll find $2 million in weekly guarantees, 10,000+ daily players, and multiple tournament types, from SNGs to big Sunday events.

Hourly Hot Drop Jackpots: Unlike fixed jackpots that barely move, Ignition’s Hot Drop Jackpots pay out every hour, every day. You’ll see countdowns for hourly, daily, and “must-hit” progressives – and yes, people win them regularly.

Fast Payouts & Low Fees: As one of the best crypto casinos out there, it ensures the lowest fees and fastest payouts.

Why Should I Use Online Casinos in North Carolina?

Retail casinos can be a fun night out, but playing online comes with way more perks, especially if you’re in North Carolina, where land-based options are pretty limited.

Way More Games Than Any Casino Floor: Even the biggest casino floor in the state can’t compete with the size of online libraries. You’ll find thousands of slots, live dealers, and specialty games all in one place.

Even the biggest casino floor in the state can’t compete with the size of online libraries. You’ll find thousands of slots, live dealers, and specialty games all in one place. Skip the Trip to Land-Based Casinos: While there are three land-based casinos in North Carolina, they’re not exactly close for everyone. NC online casinos let you play casino games on your phone, tablet, or laptop, no matter where you are in the state.

While there are three land-based casinos in North Carolina, they’re not exactly close for everyone. NC online casinos let you play casino games on your phone, tablet, or laptop, no matter where you are in the state. Bigger Bonuses and Jackpots: Land-based casinos might offer drinks or points, but online sites deliver bigger perks, like deposit matches, free spins, and cashback. Plus, progressive jackpots online often grow far larger than anything on a physical slot machine.

Traveling to Maryland? Check out our list of the best Maryland online casinos.

Best North Carolina Online Casinos – FAQs

Can I Play at Online Casinos in North Carolina?

Yes, you can play at real money online casinos like Ignition Casino that accept North Carolina players. These sites offer slots, table games, and poker, optimized for phone and desktop.

Is There an NC Online Casino That Pays Real Money?

Yes, many legit online casinos offer real money payouts. Sites like Ignition, Slots of Vegas, and Super Slots let you deposit, play, and withdraw actual cash using cards or crypto. In fact, our top picks are some of the best payout online casinos you can find today.

Can You Gamble on Your Phone in North Carolina?

Yes, you can gamble on your phone in North Carolina. Most online casinos are mobile-friendly and let you play directly in your browser, no downloads or special apps required.

Let’s Compare the Top 5 Online Casino NC Sites

Ignition: The best all-in-one choice for NC players, offering Hot Drop Jackpots, 45+ live tables, and one of the busiest online poker rooms. New users can grab up to $3,000 in casino and poker bonuses.

Slots of Vegas: Go-to for casual players thanks to its 250% match + 50 free spins and industry-low 10x wagering. It’s our top pick for bonuses.

Super Slots: Best slots site in North Carolina, with over 1,200 titles. Players also receive 300 free spins when they sign up.

Raging Bull Slots: Ideal for mobile players, Raging Bull runs perfectly on smartphones and offers a 250% match up to $2,500 + 50 free spins welcome package.

BetOnline: The top site for North Carolina slots with over 1,200 games, plus 100 free spins and $250 in free bets for new players. It’s our top pick for live games.

How to Sign Up at an Online Casino in North Carolina?

If you’ve never done it before, getting started at an online casino in North Carolina is actually super easy. Below, we’ll show you exactly how to do it using our top pick, Ignition.

Step 1: Go to the Casino Website

Click the “Join” button in the top right

Fill out the registration form

Click “Register” to proceed

Step 2: Verify Your Account

Check your inbox for a welcome email

Click the link inside to activate your profile

Step 3: Make Your First Deposit

Head to the cashier

Choose a deposit method and amount

Don’t forget to claim your $3,000 welcome bonus

That’s it, you’re ready to play games!

Smart Tips for Playing at Online Casinos in North Carolina

Getting started is easy, but playing smarter? That’s where these tips come in.

Skip the Shiny Bonuses You Can’t Clear

A massive bonus means nothing if the rollover is impossible. Always read the fine print. If the wagering requirement is over 40x or excludes your favorite games, it’s better to skip it.

Don’t Go Swimming with the Sharks

When you join a new casino, don’t jump into high-stakes tables or poker rooms right away. Start small, test a few different games, and get used to the platform. This helps you avoid experienced players (“sharks”) who prey on new users.

The good news is, sites like Ignition even offer anonymous poker tables to level the playing field. So, you have a better chance playing there.

Time Your Big Bets on Progressives

If you’re chasing progressive jackpots like Hot Drops, wait until they’re close to their payout timer. That’s when your odds of winning are highest — and when it actually makes sense to raise your bets. So, make sure to keep an eye on hourly, daily, or “must-hit” labels.

Ready to Join the Best Online Casinos in North Carolina?

If you want fast cashouts, great slots, and big welcome bonuses, Ignition is the best online casino North Carolina players can join. It has everything – Hot Drop Jackpots, high-traffic poker rooms, and up to $3,000 in bonus funds.

But it’s not your only option. We’ve reviewed nine other competitive sites, so you can pick the one that fits your style. Find your favorite and start playing today!

