The moment I stepped onto the winding trail beneath towering sequoias, I was hit with a wave of nostalgia. The crisp mountain air, the scent of pine, the way the golden California sun filtered through ancient branches—it all reminded me of childhood camping trips, where the only agenda was adventure.

This time, though, I was back with a different mission: to experience and rank the best national parks in California, immersing myself in their grandeur and uncovering what makes each one truly unforgettable.

Before setting out on this journey, I did my research. The question that kept coming up was: How many national parks are in California? The answer is an impressive nine, the most of any state.

Each park offers something unique, from the misty coastline of Redwood National Park to the otherworldly landscapes of Joshua Tree. I aimed to experience as many as possible and discover which could truly be called the best California national parks.

Yosemite National Park: Surpassing all National Parks in California for Iconic Scenery

There’s a reason Yosemite is often at the top of national parks ranked lists. It’s one of the most famous parks in California, drawing visitors from all over the world with its breathtaking granite cliffs, cascading waterfalls, and expansive meadows.

I had visited once as a teenager, and while I had thought it was incredible then, experiencing it again as an adult (with a deeper appreciation for its raw beauty) was something else entirely.

Driving into Yosemite Valley, the first thing that struck me was El Capitan, a sheer vertical rock face rising 3,000 feet from the valley floor that makes this California National Park so breathtaking. It’s impossible not to feel humbled by its immensity.

One can easily spend hours sitting in the meadow, watching climbers attempt their ascents; some even spend nights in hanging tents suspended against the rock wall.

Things to Do in Yosemite National Park:

Hike to Yosemite Falls: I took the trail to the base of Yosemite Falls early in the morning when the mist caught the sunlight. It’s a moderate hike, but the sound of rushing water made it worth every step.

Glacier Point Overlook: A drive up to Glacier Point provided a bird’s-eye view of Yosemite Valley. Standing there, overlooking Half Dome and El Capitan, I felt like I was on top of the world.

Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias: Walking among ancient sequoias made me feel small in the best way. These towering trees are among the largest living things on Earth, and seeing them up close is humbling.

El Capitan Meadow: I watched climbers attempt one of the world’s most famous rock faces, marveling at their skill and determination (I know I wouldn’t be able to manage that, personally).

Joshua Tree National Park: A Surreal Desert Escape at One of the Famous Parks in California

Joshua Tree’s strange, spiky namesake trees and massive boulders make it one of the most unique California national parks. Driving through the park felt like entering another world where time moved slower, the sky stretched endlessly, and the silence was deafening in the best way.

Camping under the stars here was an experience I’ll never forget. With minimal artificial light for miles, the sky exploded with constellations.

I laid on my back for hours one night, tracing the Milky Way with my fingertips and listening to the distant calls of coyotes far beyond my campsite.

Things to Do in Joshua Tree National Park:

Cholla Cactus Garden: I arrived at sunrise, watching the golden light illuminate the spiky cacti. It felt almost surreal.

Keys View: This lookout point offers panoramic views of the Coachella Valley and beyond, a perfect spot to truly admire the vastness of the desert.

Rock Climbing at Hidden Valley: While I wasn’t brave enough to tackle the colossal rock formations, I watched seasoned climbers easily navigate the granite.

Stargazing: As mentioned, without city lights to interfere, Joshua Tree offers some of the darkest night skies in California. The Milky Way was so clear that I almost felt like I could reach out and touch it.

Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks: Home to the Giants

If Yosemite made me feel small, Sequoia National Park made me feel microscopic. This park and neighboring Kings Canyon are home to some of the world’s largest trees, including the General Sherman Tree—the largest living tree on Earth by volume.

Walking through the Giant Forest was a spiritual experience. The quiet was almost eerie, broken only by the occasional rustling of leaves and the chirping of distant birds. The trees here are thousands of years old, and their presence carries a weight of wisdom.

Things to Do in Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks:

Visit the General Sherman Tree: Standing beneath it, I couldn’t believe something so massive could be alive.

Hike to Moro Rock: A strenuous climb up a granite dome rewarded me with one of the best views in California.

Explore Crystal Cave: This marble cavern, filled with stunning stalactites and stalagmites, felt like a hidden world beneath the forest floor.

Drive Through Tunnel Log: Where else can you drive through a tree in what many consider the best national park in California?

Death Valley National Park: A Land of Extremes at One of the Best Parks in California

Stepping into Death Valley in the middle of summer feels like stepping onto another planet. It holds the record for the hottest temperature ever recorded on Earth. Still, despite its harshness, it’s one of the best parks in California for those looking to experience something extraordinary.

At first, the landscape seemed desolate, but after spending time there, I realized how alive the desert really is. The shifting sands, the whisper of the wind through the canyons, and the sudden bloom of desert flowers after a rare rainfall all painted a picture of this climate’s resilience.

Things to Do in Death Valley National Park:

Badwater Basin: The lowest point in North America, this salt flat was blindingly white under the sun.

Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes: I walked barefoot across these golden dunes at sunset, feeling the cool sand between my toes.

Artist’s Palette: A scenic drive through canyons painted in shades of pink, green, and purple.

Dante’s View: From this high vantage point, the entire valley stretched before me in an endless expanse of rugged beauty.

Redwood National Park: Where the Forest Meets the Ocean

Redwood National Park feels like stepping into a fantasy on the northern coast of California. These are the tallest trees on Earth, standing like silent sentinels above a forest floor covered in ferns and mist.

The air here was thick with the scent of damp Earth and salt from the nearby Pacific Ocean. Walking beneath the towering redwoods, I felt a sense of peace I hadn’t experienced anywhere else.

Things to Do in Redwood National Park:

Hike the Fern Canyon Trail: A narrow canyon covered in lush green ferns, so beautiful it was featured in Jurassic Park.

Drive the Newton B. Drury Scenic Parkway: This winding road takes you through some of the park’s most impressive old-growth forests.

Beachcombing at Gold Bluffs Beach: The fog rolling in over the beach made it feel almost otherworldly.

Tall Trees Grove: A permit-only trail that took me deep into the heart of the park’s most impressive redwood stands.

Channel Islands National Park: Where to Go If You Want to Escape Civilization

Five remote islands off the Southern California coast form one of the most untouched and awe-inspiring national parks in the United States.

Often called the ‘Galapagos of North America,’ Channel Islands National Park is a haven for endemic plant species, rare wildlife, and pristine coastal landscapes.

With no hotels, restaurants, or stores, this park is a true escape into nature, where the only agenda is exploring its raw, rugged beauty.

Reaching the islands—Anacapa, Santa Barbara, Santa Cruz, San Miguel and Santa Rosa—requires some planning. Most visitors take a ferry with Island Packers, which provides year-round service to Anacapa and Santa Cruz, with seasonal trips to the other islands.

The journey itself is part of the adventure, as pods of dolphins and even whales are often spotted from the boat. That said, flights to the islands can be booked through Channel Islands Aviation for those looking for a quicker option.

Things to Do in Channel Islands National Park:

Kayaking with Channel Islands Kayak Center: Explore sea caves and hidden coves along the rocky coastline.

Wildlife Viewing: Spot sea lions, island foxes, and thousands of seabirds in their natural habitat.

Camping: Spend a night under the stars in complete solitude, surrounded by the sounds of the ocean.

Snorkeling and Diving: Discover the vibrant underwater world of kelp forests and marine life.

Pinnacles National Park: Caves, Condors, and Camping

One of the newest national parks in the United States , Pinnacles National Park is an underrated gem offering a mix of towering rock formations, hidden caves, and incredible wildlife.

Named for its jagged volcanic spires, Pinnacles is a paradise for rock climbers and hikers alike, offering trails that wind through dramatic landscapes of boulders and cliffs.

Perhaps the park’s most famous residents are the endangered California condors. With their nine-foot wingspans and bald heads, these impressive birds are a sight to behold as they soar over the rocky terrain. Spotting one in the wild is a rare and unforgettable experience.

Things to Do in Pinnacles National Park:

Rock Climbing: With unique volcanic rock formations, Pinnacles is a dream for climbers.

California Condor Viewing: Bring binoculars and head to High Peaks Trail for the best chance to see these massive birds in flight.

Camping: Stay overnight at the park’s campground for a peaceful escape under the stars.

Bear Gulch Cave Trail: A 1.5-mile hike that winds through talus caves, home to bat colonies and astounding rock formations.

Moses Spring Trail: A moderate out-and-back hike leading to the scenic Bear Gulch Reservoir.

Lassen Volcanic National Park: Where the Earth Still Breathes

At Lassen Volcanic National Park, the ground hisses with steam, mud pots bubble, and hot springs boil—a reminder that this landscape is still very much alive. The park’s namesake, Lassen Peak, erupted in 1914, creating a rugged terrain of lava fields and geothermal wonders.

Today, visitors can explore its steaming fumaroles and enjoy the serene beauty of alpine meadows, crystal-clear lakes, and snow-capped peaks.

One of the most famous geothermal areas in the park is Bumpass Hell, a surreal landscape of steaming vents and bubbling pools, named after a pioneer who once fell into the scalding mud.

Another must-visit is Sulphur Works, where boiling water and volcanic gases escape through cracks in the Earth.

Things to Do in Lassen Volcanic National Park:

Hike to Bumpass Hell: A 3-mile round-trip hike that takes you through the park’s most active hydrothermal area.

Explore Sulphur Works: An easy-access geothermal site right off the main road.

Camp at Manzanita Lake: The best spot for lakeside camping with views of Lassen Peak.

Climb a Cinder Cone: Experience a unique volcanic landscape by hiking to the top of a dormant cinder cone.

Stay at Drakesbad Guest Ranch: The only lodging in the park, offering rustic charm in a stunning setting.

Hydrothermal Safety Tips:

Stay on marked trails and boardwalks—thin crusts can hide scalding water beneath the surface.

Avoid touching or entering hydrothermal pools; even if the water isn’t boiling, sulfuric acid can cause burns.

Keep a close eye on children and remind others of the risks of venturing off-trail.

Why You Should Visit the National Parks in California

After exploring some of the best national parks in California, I can confidently say that no two are alike. Whether you’re drawn to the towering peaks of Yosemite, the surreal landscapes of Joshua Tree, or the serene beauty of Redwood, California’s national parks offer something for every kind of adventurer.

These places aren’t just beautiful—they’re transformative. They remind us of how small we are, how grand the world is, and how much is left to explore.

It’s time to pack your bags, hit the road, and experience these incredible parks first-hand. Whether you’re a hiker, a photographer, or simply someone who loves nature, California’s national parks are waiting to leave you breathless.