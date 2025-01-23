Mounjaro vs Ozempic: Which One Is the Most Effective for Weight Loss?

Have you been trying to lose weight but feel like you’re trying to climb an insurmountable mountain? As you grow older, gaining weight becomes the easiest thing you can do. When left unchecked, excessive body weight could even lead to more serious health conditions.

Maybe it’s time you considered asking your doctor about weight loss medications. Two of the most recommended meds nowadays that may aid in reducing weight are Mounjaro and Ozempic. But which one is better?

Join us as we embark on a Mounjaro vs. Ozempic efficacy combat to discover everything you need to know about these two popular weight loss solutions! We’ll explore telehealth platforms, such as Jack & Jill, where you can conveniently get Ozempic and Mounjaro.

Mounjaro vs. Ozempic: What Do They Do?

Both Mounjaro and Ozempic are prescription medications that were originally designed to treat type 2 diabetes [1]. This is a condition where the body either doesn’t produce enough insulin or doesn’t use it effectively.

Type 2 is the most common form of diabetes. It can be associated with obesity and lack of activity and can also be attributed to family history. It is the relation between type 2 diabetes and excessive weight that has brought us to this Mounjaro vs. Ozempic challenge.

Let’s take a look at the benefits of these two meds and learn how they may help you shed those extra pounds!

Mounjaro Benefits

Also known as tirzepatide, Mounjaro promotes weight loss in two key ways:

It affects the hormones that control your blood sugar levels.

It also slows down the rate at which your stomach empties, which may help reduce your caloric intake.

Ozempic Benefits

Also known as semaglutide, this is how Ozempic encourages weight loss:

It regulates the hormones that influence your blood sugar.

It slows digestion and increases the time it takes for food to leave the body.

Who Should Take Mounjaro or Ozempic, and Who Shouldn’t?

Type 2 Diabetes Management

When it comes to Mounjaro vs Ozempic for diabetes treatment, both medications have been approved by the FDA for managing the conditions of patients with type 2 diabetes.

Weight Loss in Non-Diabetics

Currently, Mounjaro has not been approved by the FDA for weight loss, though some doctors prescribe it as an off-label weight loss medication for certain patients. Because of the success of Mounjaro in that area, the FDA has agreed to fast-track it as a drug for weight management.

Though Ozempic can cause weight loss when used to treat type 2 diabetes, it is currently not approved for that purpose by the FDA. Some experts even warn against using it for weight control.

Considerations Based on Medical History

People with a history of thyroid cancer or who have multiple endocrine neoplasia syndrome should not take Mounjaro.

As for Ozempic, anyone with a history of thyroid cancer, multiple endocrine neoplasia syndrome, pancreatitis, or gall bladder disease should not use this drug for weight loss.

If your doctor doesn’t recommend such meds for you, you can ask for advice on whether you can take supplements for weight loss as a natural alternative instead.

How Do They Really Work?

Impact on Blood Sugar and Appetite

Mounjaro stimulates the pancreas to release glucagon, which aids in reducing blood sugar levels. To promote appetite suppression, it also delays the emptying of your stomach to make you feel full.

Ozempic, on the other hand, causes more insulin production in the pancreas, which helps lower blood sugar levels. Like Mounjaro, it also lessens glucose production in the liver and slows digestion to give you a feeling of fullness and curb your appetite.

Hormonal Pathways

As a diabetes medication, Mounjaro or tirzepatide is known as a dual-agonist [1]. Unlike other diabetes meds, it works on two types of hormonal receptors instead of one. These receptors are known as glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) and gastric inhibitory polypeptide (GIP). Together, they work to control blood sugar levels and reduce appetite.

In contrast, Ozempic is a GLP-1 agonist that activates the receptors to reduce the release of glycogen, increasing insulin secretion to lower blood sugar levels [1]. This also delays gastric emptying, which tamps down your appetite by making you feel full longer.

Ozempic vs. Mounjaro for Weight Loss: Clinical Trial Results

Ozempic

In 2022, a study explored the results of semaglutide for weight loss in overweight and obese patients. Those who took semaglutide (Ozempic) lost 5.9% of their body weight in three months, while those who took it for six months lost 10.9% [2].

A 2023 study on Ozempics and obesity also showed that, in 68 weeks, participants lost an average of 15% of their total body weight [3].

Mounjaro

In a study on obesity in 2024, it was found that those who took Mounjaro lost around 20% of their body weight in 36 weeks [4].

Another trial on obesity in 2022 revealed that, after 72 weeks, the mean percentage change in weight among those using Mounjaro was 15%, which is quite impressive [5].

Ozempic vs. Mounjaro: Which Medication Is More Effective?

In a head-to-head study on weight loss showcasing Mounjaro vs Ozempic in 2024, results favored Mounjaro significantly [6]. Nevertheless, which medication will be more effective for each user may vary based on different factors.

Ozempic vs. Mounjaro Side Effects

Common Side Effects

Are you thinking about taking Mounjaro to help with weight loss? Here are some of the possible side effects you should be aware of:

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Constipation

Nausea

Decreased appetite

Abdominal pain

Here are some potential side effects associated with Ozempic:

Many of the same gastrointestinal issues as Mounjaro

Changes in taste

Tiredness

Dizziness

Blurred vision

Rare but Serious Risks

Some of the rare yet dangerous possible side effects of Mounjaro are:

Sudden pancreatitis

Hypoglycemia

Sudden gallbladder disease

Risk of thyroid cancer

Some potential serious side effects of Ozempic include:

Pancreatitis

Kidney problems

Gall bladder disease

Thyroid cancer

Anaphylaxis

Vision loss

Managing Adverse Effects

Most side effects associated with Mounjaro or Ozempic use are minor. However, others are more serious. You should see a doctor immediately if you experience any serious symptoms. You should see a doctor if you experience neck swelling, a lump, shaking, a fast heartbeat, eye pain, blurred vision, or severe abdominal pain.

Mounjaro vs. Ozempic Dosing

Recommended Starting Dosages

The usual beginners' dose of Mounjaro is 2.5 milligrams once a week for the first 4 weeks [7]. Some doctors will continue to increase the dosage as much as 2.5 mg every 4 weeks up to a maximum dose of 15 mg once a week.

The starting dose of Ozempic is 0.25 mg once a week for the first 4 weeks [8]. At week 5, the dose will be increased to 0.5 mg once a week.

Long-Term Use Considerations

What are the possible long-term considerations you need to take when it comes to using Mounjaro or Ozempic?

Let’s start with the most serious concern relevant to long-term Mounjaro use. The box contains an FDA alert warning users about the risk of developing thyroid cancer. To be safe, it is important for your doctor to perform periodic thyroid cancer screenings while on Mounjaro.

On the other hand, long-term use of Ozempic involves the possibility of developing conditions like pancreatitis, gall bladder disease, and kidney problems.

If you have a family history involving certain medical conditions, both Ozempic and Mounjaro may also not be right for you. As a result, you should speak with your doctor before considering using either Mounjaro or Ozempic for weight loss.

Mounjaro vs. Ozempic Cost

Let’s look at the cost of both:

Pricing Without Insurance

You can expect to pay the following for a one-month supply of Mounjaro at five major pharmacy chains across the U.S. [9]:

RiteAid: $1,000

Target (CVS): $1,100

Walgreens: $1,100

Walmart: $1,100

Costco: $1,200

At four of the same pharmacy chains, a one-month supply of Ozempic goes for the following prices [10]:

CVS: $870.07

Walgreens: $831.83

Walmart: $851.48

Costco: $962.99

Keep in mind that costs may fluctuate over time.

Insurance Coverage

Mounjaro and Ozempic have FDA approval for type 2 diabetes treatment, but not specifically for weight loss. So, chances are most commercial insurance plans won’t cover them for weight loss.

If you have been prescribed either medication for type 2 diabetes, the monthly cost with commercial insurance can be as low as $25.

Financial Assistance Programs

The manufacturer, Eli Lily, offers a Mounjaro savings card. If you qualify, a one-month supply of the medication may cost as low as $25 [11].

The Novo Nordisk Patient Assistance Program (PAP) also provides certain medications at no cost to those who qualify. The good news is that Ozempic is listed as a covered product under this plan.

The Medicare Extra Help program may also assist you in obtaining certain medications for free. For instance, Medicare Part D could come in handy if you are a Medicare recipient and meet the income limit guidelines.

Lifestyle Impact

Lifestyle can make a change in the overall effectiveness of any kind of supplement or prescription drug. Let's see how it affects Ozempic and Mounjaro.

Ozempic vs Mounjaro Injection Schedules and Convenience

Let’s take a closer look at Mounjaro vs Ozempic dosing and see how they compare to each other.

Ozempic comes as a liquid solution contained in a convenient injection pen. This is designed to deliver subcutaneous injections into the fatty layer just below the skin.

Typically, your doctor will start you on a low dose, likely 0.25 mg once per week, and gradually increase it over time until you find the lowest effective dose for you. The reason for this process (a.k.a. titration) is to slowly introduce your body to the medication and keep side effects to a minimum.

Like Ozempic, Mounjaro is also a subcutaneous injectable medication administered gradually until the lowest effective dose is found.

Your healthcare provider will likely start your Mounjaro dose at 2.5 mg. Then, the doctor will increase it monthly until you reach the maximum appropriate dose.

Lifestyle and Dietary Changes

Have you figured out which one to choose between Ozempic and Mounjaro for weight loss? No matter what you choose, all these medications require you to make certain lifestyle changes, particularly regarding your diet and exercise habits.

Whether you’re taking Mounjaro or Ozempic, it’s advisable that you eat smaller meals. Plus, you should follow a balanced diet rich in whole grains, lean protein, low-sugar fruits and vegetables, and healthy fats. You ought to hydrate properly and avoid processed foods, sugar, and saturated fats as well.

You must exercise regularly and stay as active as possible for both medications to work effectively.

Where to Get Mounjaro and Ozempic

If you’re interested in the Ozempic vs. Wegovy vs. Mounjaro debate, you might be wondering where you can buy them. In this section, we’ll explore telehealth services that make getting a prescription for these weight loss medications more convenient and affordable.

Jack & Jill gains the #1 spot in our list of recommended telehealth platforms. Not only does it offer both Ozempic and Mounjaro but also semaglutide (the more budget-friendly generic version of Ozempic).

It allows you to consult a doctor from the comfort of your home. If the doctor believes the meds are appropriate for you, Jack & Jill will ship your prescription to your home in about 48 hours.

The monthly subscription starts as low as $299 every month. Ozempic costs $1,300 per month, while Mounjaro is priced at $1,425 each month. If you’re looking for cheaper options, semaglutide is just $248 per month. Plus, you don’t need insurance!

Many folks praise Jack & Jill on the official website. Some customers shared their success stories about how it helped them achieve appetite control and, consequently, lose weight[12]. Third-party reviews are scarce, though, so feel free to do your own research for a more balanced perspective.

Mounjaro and Ozempic Alternatives

There is always a third option! Let’s see how the alternatives to Ozempic and Mounjaro compare.

Wish you could try Ozempic but find the branded version a bit pricey? ReflexMD features semaglutide, which is the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy.

This telehealth service promises next-day delivery if you receive a prescription from one of its doctors. It’s also eligible for Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA) and Health Savings Accounts (HSA).

You can get a subscription for $497 per month. Better yet, insurance is not a requirement.

Lots of users are happy with ReflexMD. For instance, someone gave the customer support team a shoutout in her Trustpilot review. Even though she ran into a few issues, the staff went above and beyond to help her resolve them [13].

>>Check the best prices for weight loss meds at ReflexMD

If you don’t like injections, Strut grants you the option to go for oral semaglutide; it also provides injectable semaglutide if you don’t mind needles.

Semaglutide lozenges go for as low as $149 for a one-month supply. As for semaglutide injections, the prices begin at $289. What’s more, there’s no need for insurance.

Several users approve of Strut, such as a Trustpilot reviewer who raved about its timely delivery and excellent customer support [14]. Even though he encountered one shipping problem, the team helped him fix it [14].

>>Check the best prices for weight loss meds at Strut

Searching for effective Ozempic or Mounjaro alternatives that won’t break the bank? Maximus Tribe is a great source of generic tirzepatide and semaglutide through its weight loss protocols.

As a unique perk, it offers an at-home blood test where a board-certified doctor will review results. There’s also a coaching and education program that can help guide you.

Tirzepatide injections cost $399 per month, while injectable semaglutide is priced at $249.

If you’re curious to know what people have to say about this supplier of alternatives to Mounjaro vs Ozempic, Reddit reviews can enlighten you. In r/AskFitness, one Reddit user wrote that it helped him lose seven pounds in just four weeks. Although he thought it was pricey, he still believed it provided good value for the money.

>>Check the best prices for weight loss meds at Maximus

Henry Meds is a versatile choice if you want to go beyond Mounjaro and Ozempic. You can choose from tirzepatide tablets, semaglutide injections, tablets or drops, injectable liraglutide, and phentermine (with or without topiramate).

The virtual medical intake form makes it simple to develop a customized treatment plan for you. Just in case you’re not satisfied, you’ll be covered by a 30-day guarantee.

The cost of semaglutide and liraglutide injections is $297 every month. Oral semaglutide is priced at $249, while oral tirzepatide tablets start at $349. As for phentermine, it starts at $149 each month.

Certain customers saw pretty good results according to Henry Meds reviews. A Redditor on r/HenryMeds, for instance, reported that it assisted him in dropping 37 pounds, and even though he claimed to experience side effects, he did say these were just minimal [15].

>>Check the best prices for weight loss meds at Henry Meds

FAQs on Mounjaro and Ozempic

Choosing between Mounjaro and Ozempic isn’t easy. So, if you’re still trying to make a decision, here are some questions other customers are asking that might help you settle on one.

How Does Mounjaro Work vs Ozempic?

Both Mounjaro and Ozempic are prescription medications originally designed to treat type 2 diabetes. They each mimic hormones that control blood sugar and limit appetite by lengthening the time it takes for food to leave the body.

Mounjaro vs Ozempic: Which Is Better for Weight Loss?

Both Mounjaro and Ozempic have the potential to address the issue of excess weight that can occur with type 2 diabetes. As far as what brand is better in general, one clinical trial revealed results that favored Mounjaro [6]. However, the degree of efficacy for each will depend on different factors.

What Are the Side Effects of Mounjaro vs Ozempic?

Mounjaro and Ozempic share many of the same gastrointestinal side effects, such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, and decreased appetite. They also both have the potential for more serious, long-term health risks, such as the possibility of developing either pancreatitis or thyroid cancer.

Why Do People Switch From Ozempic to Mounjaro?

Some people switch from using Ozempic to Mounjaro since tests show Mounjaro is better for weight loss [6]. This may be because it’s a dual agonist that works on multiple hormonal receptors affecting weight loss as opposed to a single agonist like Ozempic, which affects fewer receptors. Generally, patients have reported fewer side effects from using Mounjaro than from Ozempic.

Mounjaro vs. Ozempic: Final Thoughts

When it comes to the debate on Mounjaro vs. Ozempic for type 2 diabetes, which is superior? On one hand, Mounjaro has been shown to be more effective for weight loss in obese diabetics. On the other hand, Ozempic seems to be more effective in supporting cardiovascular health in diabetes patients.

While some doctors prescribe both as off-label meds for weight loss, neither has been approved by the FDA for this purpose. That said, Mounjaro has been shown to be superior for weight loss in head-to-head studies, but most importantly, evidence shows that both Mounjaro and Ozempic are effective for weight loss.

Do you plan to visit a clinic in person or consult a doctor via a telehealth service like Jack & Jill? Either way, we suggest asking your healthcare provider which treatment is best for you to resolve the Mounjaro vs Ozempic challenge.

Good luck!

