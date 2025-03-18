Best Kratom for Euphoria in 2025 To Boost Your Mood and Energy

We all have those days when the traffic sucks, your coffee spills, your emails go unanswered, and you step in something suspicious on the sidewalk. Instead of spiraling into madness, why not try kratom for euphoria?

Known for its blissful effects, kratom can induce euphoria and make you a bit chipper, so everything seems a bit more bearable but without the catatonic couch potato aftermath. In this article, we’ll break down six kratom strains for euphoria that are breaking internet forums with their testimonials.

Best Kratom for Euphoria

1. Super Speciosa Red Bali Kratom Tablets — Best Overall

May induce calm and pleasant sensations

May speed up recovery

Stomach-friendly plant-based ingredients

Free from additives and fillers

Available in two sizes

Each tablet has 300 mg of kratom powder with a minimum of 1.0% mitragynine content. It’s recommended to take eight tablets per day to carry you through a lazy afternoon or a hectic day with a calm mind and relaxed body.

Known for their mellow effects, Red Bali Kratom Tablets may lift up your spirits, improve your mood, and reduce stress levels. These tablets may also speed up your recovery, making it ideal for those tired, dragging days. Unlike other strains, these tablets won’t leave you hungover or make you jittery but chilled out, laid back, and blissfully euphoric.

This kratom has a solid 4.9-star rating, and it's not hard to see why. One happy customer said, "I love the Red Bali tablets. They are easier to swallow than the capsules, they kick in quickly, and there is no nasty powder taste."

Super Speciosa is an American Kratom Association-certified brand, which is a big thumbs up for anyone worried about the quality and safety of their kratom. Each product — from its White Thai Kratom Powder to Kratom Gummies — is formulated using clean and traceable ingredients and comes with a scannable code to check out lab results. If you’re shopping for the first time, you’ll also get 15% off your purchase.

While the exact shipping cost is usually calculated at the checkout, you can always opt for expedited shipping via USPS. If things go south or you change your mind, you can return your order within 30 days of the purchase date.

May boost creativity

May improve mood and relieve stress

Fast-acting formula with long-lasting effects

Tested for purity and quality assurance

Free from weird smell and taste

Kratom Country Green Malay Kratom Capsules contain 800 mg of pure kratom powder that is free from impurities, alkaloid content, and other biological contaminants for a potent experience. The effects usually kick in within 15 minutes and last long enough to make you happy without watching the clock.

Whether you're dragging through a Monday morning or trying to find a spark of joy in a dull afternoon, Green Malay Kratom Capsules are all about turning your frown upside down and inducing euphoria without leaving you all spaced out.

Beyond that, these capsules may boost creativity, so you'll be able to complete that novel ending. They are also perfect for social situations, so pop one before heading to a concert, a dinner with friends, or just out shopping to become a bit calm but not overly chatty.

Customers can’t get enough of these kratom capsules. While some appreciate its happy yet functional effects, others find it a fantastic alternative to other chunky kratom blends that are often hard on the stomach and even harder on the mind.

Founded in 2009, Kratom Country offers organic and beginner-friendly powders and capsules at affordable prices. Thanks to their mild and well-balanced effects, these products are a reliable choice for both newbies and seasoned kratom connoisseurs. While browsing, don’t forget to sign up for its customer loyalty program to earn points and unlock some amazing rewards.

This Kratom brand offers free shipping on orders over $50, which is practically a no-brainer. As for a refund, you can return your purchase within 30 days of receipt for a full refund, although you have to pay for shipping and handling yourself.

5. Happy Go Leafy Trainwreck Kratom Capsules — Suitable for Beginners

100% all-natural broad-spectrum formula

Promotes overall wellness

May stimulate the mind and relax the nerves

Available in three sizes

Comes with detailed lab results

Trainwreck Kratom Capsules blend the best of White, Red, and Green maeng da kratom varieties to promote overall wellness and general well-being. Plus, these capsules come in user-friendly sizes ranging from a modest 150-capsule jar all the way up to a 1000-capsule bottle.

Trainwreck Capsules can improve your grumpy mood, so you’ll randomly laugh at memes that didn't seem funny before. You’ll feel energetic when taken during the day. When used in the evening, these kratom capsules will help you unwind and recover from a hectic day at work or school.

Customers rave about Trainwreck for its energy-boosting and pain-management properties. While this is great, one particular reviewer asked to skip the expedited shipping as it’s slow.

If you’re looking for all-natural and high-quality kratom, you can’t go wrong with Happy Go Leafy. This brand offers kratom powders, capsules, gummy edibles, and shots form, making it the most renowned seller in the market. Plus, they’re one of the most trusted sellers in the market, backing their products with lab testing. Oh, and did we mention 20% off your first order? Yes, that’s right.

While the shipping cost varies by location, orders placed before 2 PM Eastern time get shipped out the same day. Returns? No problem. You've got 30 days from the original date, with refunds potentially taking up to 3 business days to process.

3. CryoKratom Gold Kratom Shot — Most Versatile

Highly potency extract

Rigorous lab testing

May relieve anxiety and mental jitters

May reduce muscle and joint pain

Immediate and lasting benefits

This Kratom Gold Kratom Shot boasts 200 mg of premium extract per ampule, which breaks down to 28.6 mg of mitragynine per ml. To put that in perspective, it's about 2.5 times as potent as the usual kratom liquid out there, containing 8 mg per 1 ml.

CryoKratom Gold Kratom Extract is known for its versatile effects. Feeling a bit sluggish but can’t deal with caffeine side effects? Mix it with your morning tea to spend your day in a happy mood.

Post-workout soreness making you question your life choices? Add it to your protein smoothie to speed up recovery and reduce muscle pain. Planning a nerve-wracking meet-the-parents dinner or flying for the first time? Put it with your favorite juice or beverage to calm your nerves.

It's rare to see a nearly perfect score on anything, but this Gold Kratom Extract has earned a 4.9-star rating. One customer liked the strong and potent effects but wished it had a more delectable taste. Another one said, "At last, something that really works every time. I was delighted to enjoy hours of uplifting comfort and joy. This is definitely worth the money."

CryoKratom has set the gold standard for offering potent and clean kratom products that go above and beyond the ordinary experience. Whether you opt for Gold Kratom Extract or Capsules, each one is free from gluten, soy and alcohol, so you won’t have to worry about a queasy stomach or other side effects. While browsing, don’t forget to sign up for the newsletter to learn about new product offerings and mind-bending drink recipes.

CryoKratom offers free shipping on orders over $50 and a 30-day return policy. Just make sure to return it in its original packaging, unused and in resellable condition, to claim a refund.

4. Kingdom Kratom Bliss Green Blend Powder — Best for Energy

May improve mood and energy levels

May promote general wellness

Do not contain additives

Suitable for beginners and experienced users

Resealable bag for optimal freshness

Kingdom Kratom Bliss Green Blend Powder clocks in 25 mg of premium kratom powder, which is strong enough for seasoned users but still approachable for new kratom consumers.

The Bliss blend is all about lifting up your spirit and giving you an energy boost and enough focus to chat with your neighbor who's way too into crypto. When consumed, this powder also eases discomfort and pain, which can be a big plus for desk jockeys suffering from the ever-persistent ‘tech neck’ and gym rats who love pushing themselves a bit too much.

Customers are quite impressed with its potent effects. One devoted fan reports, “This is my go-to. I switched to Green Bliss over 2 years ago and haven't looked back. By far the most consistent product I've tried. Made the mistake of trying something else due to an emergency and there is no comparison to the quality or the price.” Another one also appreciated the brand for shipping his order within a few days.

Founded in 2017, Kingdom Kratom has an impressive range of unique kratom products like Red Blend Kratom Capsules, Bliss Green Blend Capsules, Kratom Blend Capsule Sample Pack, and Kratom Extracts that offer soothing, relaxing and energizing effects. Each product is formulated without additives, so you don’t have to worry about negative side effects. The brand also offers a comprehensive guidebook to learn a thing or two about kratom products.

The brand offers free shipping for over $75. Plus, they have a “no questions asked” return policy that runs for a full 30 days from the date of purchase. It is important to note that you must have at least 50% of the product left, and it must be in its original packaging to get a refund.

6. Kats Botanical Kratavfusion Kava Blend — Most Calming Blend

May promote calmness during social gatherings

Optimal fusion of kava and kratom

Formulated with different soothing ingredients

Three servings per bottle

Delicious blue razz flavor

This kava blend is formulated with 100% pure mitragyna speciosa extract, featuring 50 mg per serving and 150 mg per bottle. It also contains 100% pure piper methysticum extract, which means you're getting 100 mg of kavalactones per serving. Besides that, it’s infused with soothing ingredients like 33 mg L-theanine and 140 mg Ashwagandha per serving, giving you the euphoric ride you want without the crash.

This Kratom kava can help induce euphoria and happiness when you need it the most. The added L-theanine promotes relaxation, while ashwagandha reduces stress and anxiety without causing drowsiness.

Kat Botanicals has earned stellar reviews from customers. They’re loving the balanced euphoric and calming effects, which are a big plus for social outings.

Unlike other brands with limited products, Kat Botanicals has experimented with different kratom blends, offering Digital Buddha, Red Explosion, Above the Waves, and the crowd-favorite Spacebird. Each product is lab-tested to meet cGMP standards and comes with COA to check product purity and potency. Plus, with 20% off on your first order, a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee, fast shipping, and top-notch customer support, you’re in good hands.

Shipping costs vary depending on your location, but they charge $1.55 for package protection. Kats Botanicals offers a 100% money-back guarantee.

How We Ranked the Best Kratom

Choosing the best strains for euphoria involves careful consideration of several important factors to ensure you’re getting a safe, effective, and enjoyable product. Here’s how we ranked the top strains:

The Range of Potential Benefits

We looked at strains that provide more than just euphoria. The best kratom strains also promote relaxation, energy, focus, or stress relief, creating a well-rounded experience. Strains that deliver multiple benefits while enhancing mood naturally ranked higher.

Strain Popularity

Strain popularity is often a good indicator of effectiveness and user satisfaction. We prioritized kratom strains that are highly recommended by the community and have a proven track record of delivering euphoric effects. These strains are loved for their consistent results and ability to meet a wide range of needs.

Potency

Potency plays a crucial role when it comes to euphoria. We selected strains known for their ability to deliver strong and lasting effects, ensuring you get the most out of your kratom experience.

Potent strains that provide uplifting effects without being overwhelming, scored higher in our rankings.

Strain Safety and Quality

Safety and quality are non-negotiable. We focused on strains sourced from trusted vendors who prioritize lab-tested, contaminant-free products.

These high-quality strains not only provide effective results but also ensure you’re consuming kratom that’s safe and responsibly produced.

Presence of a Satisfaction Guarantee

A satisfaction guarantee reflects a company’s confidence in its products. We gave preference to kratom brands that stand behind their products, offering a money-back guarantee to give you peace of mind as you explore different strains.

Kratom Strains for Euphoria

The following organic kratom strains are known for their ability to enhance mood and create a sense of euphoria.

Maeng Da Kratom

Maeng Da is one of the most popular strains for euphoria, and for good reason. Known for its high potency, it delivers uplifting effects, increased focus, and a sense of energy.

Available in red, green, and white veins, Maeng Da provides a range of effects depending on your preference, with the green maeng da kratom variety being particularly known for balanced euphoria and mental clarity.

Green Malay Kratom

Green Malay is often celebrated for its long-lasting euphoric effects and ability to enhance mood. It strikes a perfect balance between relaxation and energy, making it a versatile choice for daytime use.

Its moderate potency makes it a favorite for those seeking uplifting effects without feeling overstimulated or sedated.

White Borneo Kratom

White Borneo is ideal for users looking for a clean energy boost combined with euphoria. It’s perfect for enhancing productivity, improving focus, and elevating your mood throughout the day. Its smooth effects make it a great choice for beginners and experienced users alike.

Bali Kratom

Bali Kratom is well-known for its calming euphoria and stress-relieving properties. It’s a great option if you’re looking to unwind while enjoying a noticeable mood boost.

This organic kratom strain provides a sense of peace and contentment, making it a favorite for those seeking a relaxing yet uplifting experience.

How to Use Kratom for Euphoria

Finding the best way to consume kratom for euphoria depends on your preferences and experience. Here are three popular methods to help you enjoy its effects effectively and safely.

Toss and Wash Method

The toss and wash method is one of the simplest and quickest ways to take kratom. You measure your desired dose, place the powder in your mouth, and wash it down with water or juice.

While it’s not the most pleasant in terms of taste, it’s highly effective since the kratom is absorbed quickly. This method is great if you want fast results with minimal preparation.

Kratom Tea

Making kratom tea is another popular option, especially for those who prefer a more enjoyable way to consume kratom. To prepare it, mix your desired dose of kratom powder with water, boil it, and kratom strain the mixture.

Adding lemon, honey, or ginger can improve the flavor and enhance its effects. Kratom tea offers a slower onset but provides a longer-lasting and smooth euphoric experience.

Capsules

Capsules are a convenient, taste-free option, making them perfect for those who dislike the bitterness of the powder.

With pre-measured doses, capsules allow for easy and precise consumption. While they take longer to kick in compared to other methods, they’re discreet and great for on-the-go use.

How Much Kratom Should You Take for Euphoria?

The right dose of kratom for euphoria depends on your experience level and individual tolerance. Here’s a guide to help you find the amount that works best for you.

Beginners

If you’re new to kratom, start small to gauge how your body reacts. 1 to 2 grams is a good starting point. This low dose can provide mild euphoric effects without overwhelming you.

Intermediate Users

For those with some experience using kratom, a dose of 3 to 5 grams is usually effective for achieving balanced euphoria. At this level, the effects are stronger but still manageable for most users.

Experienced Users

Experienced users with a higher tolerance may require 5 to 8 grams to experience the desired euphoric effects. At this dose, you’ll feel stronger mood enhancement and relaxation.

Very Experienced Users

For very experienced users who have built a significant tolerance, 8 grams or more may be necessary for euphoria. However, taking high doses increases the risk of side effects, so it’s important to use caution and avoid overconsumption.

Potential Risks and Side Effects of Using Kratom for Euphoria

While kratom is often used for its euphoric effects, it’s not without risks and potential side effects. Common issues include nausea, constipation, and upset stomach, especially for those new to kratom or consuming higher doses.

Overuse may also cause drowsiness, fatigue, or dizziness, which can interfere with daily activities. Regular use can lead to tolerance, meaning you may need higher doses over time to achieve the same effects, increasing the risk of side effects and dependency.

Interactions with certain medications are also possible, which can result in reduced effectiveness or harmful effects, so consulting a healthcare provider before use is important.

FAQ

What Strain of Kratom is the Most Euphoric?

Maeng Da Kratom is widely regarded as the most euphoric kratom strain. Known for its high potency, it provides an uplifting and mood-enhancing experience. Green Malay is another favorite for long-lasting euphoria with a balanced energy boost.

How Long Does a Kratom High Last?

The effects of kratom typically last between 4 to 6 hours, depending on the strain, dosage, and individual metabolism. Faster-acting strains like White Borneo may have shorter durations, while slower strains like Red Bali can last longer.

What Is the Strongest Kratom for Energy?

White vein strains, like White Maeng Da and White Borneo, are the most energizing. They provide a clean energy boost and heightened focus, making them ideal for productivity and daytime use.

What Strain of Kratom Is Best for Focus?

For improved concentration and focus, Green Maeng Da and White Thai are excellent choices. These strains offer clarity, enhanced cognitive function, and mild stimulation without overwhelming effects.

What Kratom Is Best for Mood Boost?

Green Malay and Red Bali are popular for mood enhancement. Green Malay delivers an uplifting effect perfect for daytime use, while Red Bali provides a calming mood boost for relaxation and stress relief.

Does Kratom Increase Serotonin or Dopamine?

Kratom does not directly increase serotonin or dopamine but interacts with certain receptors in the brain that influence mood and well-being. Its alkaloids, such as mitragynine may indirectly support the release of feel-good neurotransmitters. However, more research is needed to fully understand its mechanisms.

The Takeaway

If you're after something a little more laid back and tranquil, we recommend Red Bali . More suitable for nighttime use, this kratom strain can be seriously sedating at higher doses.

For a well-rounded Euphoria, elevated mood, and increased energy levels, Green Malay Kratom is the best choice.

In fact, Green Malay is noticeably potent yet well-tolerated by users, making it one of the most popular strains on the market.

No matter which option you go with, remember - Kratom can be habit forming, so use it with respect!