Best Kratom for Energy in 2025: Top Strains to Feel Motivated & Increase Focus

According to a study by Jonathan Schimmel et al., about 3 million Americans have already tried kratom for energy. If you think about it, that’s not really surprising.

After all, we all work long hours, and we all need an energy boost. But what kratom strain gives the most energy without making you feel too sluggish?

We’ll talk about the best kratom as well as how to get it from a reputable brand with 19,200+ reviews. Learn why Green Malay (Super Speciosa) is our top Kratom choice for energy and alternatives to try.

Let’s get started!

Where To Buy Kratom

Super Speciosa - Buy potent kratom for energy

Kratom Country - Best for green vein kratom

CryoKratom - Best for gold kratom

Best Kratom For Energy

1. Green Malay Kratom Powder - Overall Best Kratom for Energy



Offers a natural energy boost

Balanced benefits for relaxation and productivity

Higher alkaloid content

The most powerful kratom you can buy

100% satisfaction guarantee

No overstimulation

Green Malay Kratom comes from rainforests of Southeast Asia. With over 3,000 reviews, the this Powder from Super Speciosa is one of the best-rated by kratom users. Now that’s out of the way, what effects can you expect?

Green Malay powder is known for its energizing effects and is often favored by individuals seeking a natural energy boost. It is considered one of the popular strains for increasing energy levels and promoting focus and alertness.

Green Malay Kratom is believed to provide a balanced energy boost without the excessive jitters or overstimulation that some strains may cause. It can enhance mental clarity, improve cognitive function, and increase motivation, making it suitable for those who need an extra boost of energy throughout the day.

The energizing properties of Green Malay powder can be attributed to its alkaloid composition, which includes mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine. These alkaloids interact with the body's receptors, resulting in increased energy and improved mood.

When using Green Malay powder for energy, it's recommended to start with a lower dosage and gradually adjust as needed. It's important to find the right balance for your individual response and desired energy levels.

Keep in mind that Kratom affects individuals differently, and while Green Malay is generally energizing, some people may experience a more relaxing effect.

Green Malay Kratom can be taken at any time of the day, but it is commonly used in the morning or early afternoon for its energy-boosting effects. Some people also use it in the evening as a mood enhancer or to relieve stress.

Green Malay Kratom by Super Speciosa is available in 60, 180 or 320 capsules or in powder form for 100g, 250g, or 1kg. Prices range from $16 to $59 for the capsules and $19.99 to $139.99 for the powder.

Super Speciosa has gained a solid reputation for its meticulous approach to sourcing and testing its products. They hold the prestigious AKA certification, ensuring that their kratom meets the highest standards of quality and safety.

To go the extra mile, they subject their products to third-party lab testing, and they make it even more convenient for customers by including a QR code on each product. This feature allows customers to directly access and verify the lab reports for added assurance.

As for deals, Super Speciosa extends a generous offer of a 20% discount on the first order when customers register. This allows new users to experience the quality and benefits of their kratom products while enjoying a substantial saving on their initial purchase.

>>Check the best prices on Super Speciosa

Available in a variety of forms

Competitive prices

Offers free shipping

30-day money-back guarantee

Ensures its products are pure and tested by a third-party lab

Kratom users prefer the green Kali Maeng Da kratom variant because of its distinct qualities and potent effects. Unlike most Kratom varieties, this strain contains a higher alkaloid content. Many users have reported increased focus, motivation, and mental clarity after consuming this strain. It may provide a boost of energy and help combat fatigue.

The strain is often reported to have mood-enhancing properties. It can help induce a sense of well-being, positivity, and general uplifted mood. Some users also find it helpful in managing stress and promoting a positive outlook.

Users affirm that this strain improves mental alertness, decision-making abilities, and attentiveness.

Kratom Country, established in 2009 by two friends who saw the commercial potential of kratom, is a reliable vendor that has been serving customers for over a decade. The company sells green, red, and white vein kratom in capsules, powders, and leaves, as well as CBD products and sample packs for new customers.

They offer high-quality kratom products at fair prices with free shipping, a 30-day money-back guarantee, and a loyalty program for frequent buyers. However, they could be more transparent about their company background and lab testing results.

>>Check best prices for Kratom Country

3. Gold Kratom Extract – Best Kratom Extract for Energy



High potency for intense effects

Fast absorption in liquid form

Convenient single-dose ampoules for easy use

Lab-tested for purity and safety

Provides energy and relief simultaneously

Gold Kratom Extract is formulated to deliver a unique blend of energy and relief. Its high alkaloid concentration, particularly mitragynine, interacts with the body’s receptors to provide: The shot can offer sustained energy and a natural boost that helps combat fatigue and improves focus.

While energizing, it also provides a sense of balance and calm, ideal for unwinding without feeling sedated. The advanced extraction process ensures that these benefits are delivered quickly and efficiently, making it suitable for users seeking fast results.

Gold Kratom Extract is packaged in pre-measured ampoules containing 28.6 mg of mitragynine. For new users, starting with half an ampoule is recommended to assess tolerance. Experienced users can use a full ampoule for maximum effects. The liquid form can be consumed directly or mixed with a drink for added convenience.

Gold Kratom Extract is available exclusively online. Each ampoule is priced at $15.00, with bulk purchase options available for savings.

Cryo Kratom has established itself as a trusted name in the kratom industry by prioritizing quality and transparency. They use cutting-edge extraction techniques to create potent and pure products.

Each batch is subjected to rigorous third-party lab testing, ensuring it meets the highest standards for safety and efficacy. Lab reports are easily accessible on their website, giving customers peace of mind about the product’s quality. You can get free shipping on orders $50+ and the brand also offers a risk-free return policy.

>>Check the best prices for Gold Kratom Extract at Cryo Kratom

4. Super White Borneo - Best for Afternoon Slump



Euphoric and energizing effects

Stronger potency due to processing with larger leaves

Grown and harvested in Southeast Asia

Shipped without additives

Free shipping for orders over $75

White Borneo Kratom comes from Borneo, Indonesia, and is made up of a unique blend of wild kratom leaves, with the predominant white-toned vein leaves. These round leaves are gathered up and dried using a fermentation process during a particularly dry season - or indoors during the rainy season.

The kratom leaf is milled into a powder that looks slightly light green, despite the color white in the name.

Super White Borneo Kratom Capsules are renowned for their ability to deliver euphoria and sustained energy. Users have reported that these properties may aid in chronic pain distraction while offering both stimulating and relaxing effects.

Notably, this Kratom variant is associated with a lower likelihood of inducing nausea. The designation "Super" signifies the exclusive use of the largest leaves during processing, resulting in a higher alkaloid content and increased potency.

While other kratom strains are known for extreme energy boosts or relaxing waves, this one is a mid-day lifesaver. According to users, it’s a short boost of energy for a few hours, accompanied by full-body calm and chronic pain relief.

It’s just what you need to push through till clock out.

Kingdom Kratom sells White Borneo Powder in 60 or 120 kratom capsules or in powder form for 25g, 50g, 250g, 500g, or 1kg. Prices range from $18.99 to $34.99 for the capsules and $8.50 to $122.00 for the powder.

Kingdom Kratom prides itself on providing customers with the highest quality Kratom available. With a commitment to sourcing organic and fresh kratom products, they have rigorously tested numerous Indonesian farmers to ensure consistent quality.

Kingdom Kratom stands out by offering same-day shipping on all orders placed before 1 PM Central Time, ensuring quick delivery without any additional cost.

Customer satisfaction is of utmost importance to Kingdom Kratom, and they offer a happiness guarantee. If customers are not completely satisfied with their order, the company will either replace or refund the purchase with no questions asked. Plus, new customers can get 30% off with a special code.

To ensure safety and maintain its high standards, Kingdom Kratom conducts lab testing on all its products, not only for impurities but also for potency. This dedication to quality control ensures that customers receive a safe and reliable Kratom experience with every purchase.

>>Check the best prices on Kingdom Kratom

5. Green Maeng Da - Best for Chronic Fatigue



Sourced from Indonesian farmers

Best overall “safe” energy boost

cGMP tested and verified

100% satisfaction guarantee

Free shipping over $49.99

Prices are 30-40% lower than average

Maeng Da means “Pimp” in Thai slang - as in very strong, whether we’re talking aroma or you know, a big boost of energy and vitality. Like Bali Kratom, Maeng Da Kratom comes from Indonesia. Only this time, it’s not wild but harvested by farmers who know special grafting techniques that create the unique concentrated formula.

Why does it matter?

Because depending on the technique used, the strain may be sold in red, yellow, green, and white kratom strains called Maeng Da Kratom. (All with different effects, of course)

Rather than just one strain that determines the color, the plants are mixed so that each solution has a percentage of kratom leaf types.

In fact, the process of creating Green Maeng Da Kratom remains a secret…

But this mystery is part of its allure, as the secret to making it and combining the extracted leaves is what makes it so unique. What people do know is that Maeng Da seems to offer a far greater energy boost than other kratom extracts.

The key component could be in the alkaloid percentages. The green kratom strain also contains a mix of red and white, or speaking of alkaloids, 7-hydroxymitragynine and mitragynine.

The real question is, what does Maeng Da Kratom do?

Users agree the energy boost is far beyond just a stimulant and depending on whether you take a little or a lot, you will experience very different effects.

True, low doses of Green Vein Kratom are said to act as a stimulant and energy boost.

But higher doses does have a possibility of giving some sedative qualities and has been considered the best kratom for euphoria, which is ideal for pain relief, insomnia, and relaxation. While obviously kratom is not opium, comparisons have been made to Maeng Da Kratom’s immense potency.

Green Maeng Da Kratom is being sold at Happy Go Leafy in powders and capsules. (By comparison, most online kratom vendors sell the strain at 30-40% higher prices). Like Super Speciosa, Golden Monk offers a money-back guarantee and is approved by the AKA.

>>Check the best prices on Happy Go Leafy

6. White Vein Kratom - Best White Vein Kratom for Energy



Delivers powerful and long-lasting effects

Available in different potencies to suit all needs

Ensures quality with top-of-the-line ingredients and meticulous manufacturing

Loyalty programs

White vein kratom generally comes from kratom that is harvested earlier in the tree’s development, when the leaves are still white. This tends to alter the alkaloid content of the leaves, which accounts for its energetic, uplifting effects.

Since white vein Kratom can help boost energy, it’s typically used as a pre-workout supplement. If you don’t like the bitter taste of white vein powder, you can take the capsules. Keep in mind that white vein Kratom is not suitable for late-night consumption, especially if you have trouble sleeping.

White vein kratom may also provide mood-enhancing effects. It is known to promote a sense of well-being, positivity, and mental clarity. Some users find it helpful in reducing feelings of anxiety or depression and providing an overall mood uplift.

Kats Botanical offers a wide selection of strains and varieties to find your personal favorite. They use only the finest ingredients and employ a meticulous manufacturing process to make sure you're getting the best quality of Kratom.

Let’s not forget to play it smart. Kratom can be a bit of a slippery slope if you're not careful. So keep an eye out for the potential for dependence and addiction. Stick to the recommended doses and keep it responsible.

>>Check the best prices on Kats Botanical

Our Ranking Criteria

Wondering why we recommend these best kratom brands? Here’s a list of factors to buy good quality kratom.

Region

Certain regions have very rich soil, which in turn, makes the Mitragyna speciosa leaves very potent.

Depending on the climate, as well as the unique harvesting methods of the local farmers, the kratom leaves will turn out differently. No wonder buyers are interested in the source of the kratom leaves.

Effects

Kratom is generally considered an energy booster or stimulant, but users have noticed that certain exotic kratom strains bring about other effects as well. Sometimes kratom is dramatically different in terms of cerebral effects, focus, and other mood enhancers.

Lab Testing and Certification

Since kratom products are not FDA-approved, lab testing is very important. Third-party lab testing makes sure that the products are pure and contain no contaminants or heavy metals. Additionally, being approved by the American Herbal Products Association and the American Kratom Association is also a guarantee of quality.

Price & Shipping

Not only is bottom-line pricing considered, but we also weigh the price in bulk and the final price plus shipping. Some vendors offer special deals and free shipping.

Brand Reputation

While we appreciate a money-back guarantee, as this indicates a company interested in customer satisfaction, we also give more consideration to companies that have been in business for years on end and have garnered hundreds or even thousands of reviews.

>>Check the best prices on Super Speciosa

How to Make Kratom Even More Powerful

After you purchase kratom products like powders and capsules, you may want to make them even more powerful for energy. Here’s how to make “ultra-enhanced” kratom to increase your energy levels.

Mixing Kratom Powder

One of the best ways to enhance kratom is to mix green, white, red, and yellow strains for a “full spectrum effect.”

Users have noticed variations in energy after mixing powder, which is different from just mixing the kratom leaves during processing.

Grapefruit Juice

The acidity of grapefruit juice improves kratom absorption, which helps to make the effects last longer.

Turmeric

Turmeric is a powerful antioxidant, which means potential anti-inflammatory effects. Kratom has some anti-inflammatory potential too, in addition to energy-boosting effects. A healthier body without inflammation will have more natural energy to use.

Cayenne Pepper

Spicy peppers like cayenne go well with a powder mix and may also draw out the natural kratom effects. Hot peppers are also high in vitamin C (more than oranges!), vitamins B and E, and may act as an anti-oxidant to fend off inflammation.

Chamomile Tea

Chamomile tea goes well with kratom tea powder (which can also be made into kratom tea). Still, users have said that chamomile (not hot but at room temperature) can lengthen the otherwise short effects of kratom.

>>Check the best prices on Super Speciosa

Top Kratom Products for Energy

If you’re looking for an effective way to boost your energy and focus, kratom products like powders, capsules, and extracts are excellent options.

Powders

Kratom powders are a favorite among many users because they allow for precise dosing and quick absorption. Simply mix the powder into water, juice, or smoothies to enjoy a natural energy boost.

Strains like White Maeng Da, Green Malay, and White Thai in powdered form are particularly effective for providing sustained energy and mental clarity.

Capsules

Kratom capsules are another popular choice for energy seekers. They’re pre-measured and easy to take, making them perfect for those who want a mess-free, on-the-go option.

Capsules or kratom gummies are ideal for busy days when you need a quick and reliable way to stay focused without dealing with the taste of kratom powder.

Extracts

For those seeking a more concentrated option, kratom extracts provide an intense energy boost with just a small amount.

These are available in liquid, powder, or even gummy forms and are great for experienced users who need a powerful and fast-acting product.

Kratom for Energy Dosage Guide

Using kratom for energy requires careful attention to dosage to achieve the desired effects without overdoing it. Here’s a simple guide to help you consume kratom effectively for an energy boost.

Low Dosages for Energy

To enhance energy, focus, and motivation, stick to a low dose, typically between 2 to 4 grams. Low doses stimulate the body, providing a natural, clean energy boost without causing sedation or overwhelming effects.

Start Small for Beginners

If you’re new to kratom, start with 1 to 2 grams to see how your body reacts. Gradually increase the dosage by 0.5 grams per session until you find the dose that works best for you.

Moderate Dosages

For experienced users seeking energy with mild relaxation, doses between 4 to 5 grams may work. However, higher doses can sometimes cause drowsiness, so adjust carefully.

Avoid High Dosages

High doses (6 grams or more) are not ideal for energy, as they tend to have sedative effects. If your goal is sustained energy and focus, stick to lower amounts.

Timing and Frequency

Make sure to take kratom on an empty stomach for faster absorption and quicker effects. Wait at least 4-6 hours between doses to prevent tolerance buildup. Use kratom sparingly (2-3 times per week) to maintain its effectiveness and avoid dependency.

FAQs

Do you still have questions about the best kratom? We’ve compiled a list of the most commonly asked questions for your convenience.

Can Kratom Help With Fatigue?

Yes, Kratom can help with fatigue in lower doses, according to some users. When used in lower doses, the drug hits the receptors in the brain less dramatically than it does with high doses.

High doses are what can cause drowsiness and fatigue, making highly cognitive actions like operating heavy machinery moderately difficult.

Lower doses may cause an intense stimulated high, comparable to an energy drink or perhaps like low doses of coca leaves.

This is one reason why we recommended Green Malay Kratom by Super Speciosa, because of how effective it is, even at low doses.

What Is the Best Kratom Strain for Energy?

The best kratom strain for energy is Green Malay Kratom from Super Speciosa. This red vein kratom strain is suited for beginners and experienced users, and the kratom supplements are usually sold in either powder or capsule form.

The capsules are best for people who don’t like the taste of kratom and would rather take it orally as a pill.

What Is the Strongest Kratom for Energy?

The strongest kratom for energy is Super Indo Kratom. With almost 2% mitragynine content, this is a mix of green strains kratom, red kratom, and a white kratom strain.

Overall, this powder is not recommended for beginners. Instead, it’s a good option for experienced users who need that physical energy boost without having to consume too much kratom at once.

Which Kratom Gives Euphoria?

Kratom strains known for producing euphoria typically have a balanced alkaloid profile, offering mood-enhancing and uplifting effects. Green Maeng Da, White Thai, and Red Bali are among the most popular strains for euphoria.

Which Kratom Is Best for Motivation?

If you’re looking for a strain to boost motivation, Green Kali Maeng Da is a good option. This strain provides a clean energy boost, mental focus, and enhanced productivity, making it perfect for tackling a busy workday or maintaining focus during a long project.

Is Fermented Kratom Stronger?

Yes, fermented kratom is often considered stronger due to its unique alkaloid profile. Fermentation enhances the levels of 7-hydroxymitragynine, an alkaloid responsible for the relaxing and pain-relieving effects of kratom.

Fermented kratom is typically less stimulating and more calming, making it a great choice for users seeking pain relief, relaxation, or improved sleep. However, its strength means it should be used in moderation, especially for those new to kratom.

The Takeaway

After considering all factors, we determined that Green Malay Kratom from Super Speciosa has one of the best reputations for energy. Due to its potent energizing effects, it can help increase focus, motivation, and productivity.

Many users report experiencing a clean and smooth energy boost without the jittery or anxious feelings often associated with other stimulants.

Green Malay Kratom is also recognized for its long-lasting effects, providing sustained energy throughout the day.

However, it's important to note that individual experiences may vary, and it's always recommended to start with a lower dosage to assess tolerance and find the ideal energy-boosting effects for your needs.

That said, we’ve also included other kratom strains with different effects and potencies, so feel free to choose the one that’s more suited to your personal situation.