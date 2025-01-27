How to Use Crystals: A Beginner’s Guide to Healing & Energy

Nowadays, we think of precious stones as being worth a lot of money. Yet, in ancient times, crystals and gemstones were also valued for their spiritual and healing powers.

Along with acupuncture and herbalism, traditional Chinese medicine has long used various stones for their healing properties.



Curious about the powers of crystals and stones? We’ll show you how to use crystals to improve your life—whether you want more energy, a clearer mind, a lighter spirit, or even protection against electromagnetic pollution.

Let’s talk about how these stones work and where to get the best crystals below.

What Are Crystals?

The word crystal is taken from the Greek “krustallos.” In the English definition, this is translated as both “rock crystal” and “ice” [1].

Examples of single crystalline structures are snowflakes and grains of table salt. Many stones that are referred to as crystals are actually polycrystals; these are made from multiple microscopic crystals fused together into a single piece.

Some forms of polycrystals are clear quartz, amethyst (a.k.a. purple quartz), jade, turquoise, citrine, and pink or rose quartz.

How to Use Crystals in Everyday Life

Here are some different ways you can use crystals in your daily routine.



Set An Intention

Just like a hammer doesn’t drive a nail on its own, you need to set an intention for your crystal to be able to work effectively. A good way to do that is to take a few moments to focus on your crystal and be clear about what you’re manifesting and the result that you would like to see.

Wearing Crystals

Wearing crystals is a great way to connect with their energy and have their vibe around you throughout the day. There are many forms of crystal jewelry—including rings, bracelets, anklets, necklaces, and beads.

Meditation

Because crystals are natural conductors, they can be a great meditation tool. For example, a healer probably knows that amethyst or clear quartz crystal can help direct your thoughts to a clearer and calmer place.

Home Decor

If you wish to practice how to use crystals at home, you can beautify your residence with these sparkling stones. Better yet, the presence of crystals in your house adds to the positive energy of the space

Beauty

Crystals' wide variety of forms, colors, and shapes make them one of nature's most attractive elements.

Self-Care

Since ancient times, crystals have been used by many religious traditions for both spiritual and energetic healing as well as maintaining general overall wellness.

Crystal Grids

When used for healing, crystals can be laid out in certain prescribed patterns around a person to create a sort of energetic incubator to facilitate the flow of helpful energy.

How to Use Crystals for Sleep

Whether you want to enhance your dreaming or have a more restful night’s sleep, crystals can help you create the ideal relaxing environment.

How to Use Crystals for Specific Intentions

Did you know that it’s possible to figure out how to use crystals to manifest certain things?

Healing

The healing power of crystals is something that has been known by many cultures and religions since civilization began. Whether you’re suffering from a physical or metaphysical imbalance, crystals can be used to either correct or improve your body’s natural functions.

Protection

From ancient indigenous shamans to the priests of the Catholic Church, crystals have been used for protection against negative energy either from within a person or from outside sources.

Love and Relationships

Rose quartz, rubies, garnets, and other crystals are popular for love attraction; these are commonly used as a part of jewelry that is intended to signify both love and commitment.

Abundance and Prosperity

Obviously, some crystals and gemstones have impressive commercial value—such as those on the crowns of royalty or sold by jewelers.

Beyond this, crystals are also used as talismans to attract abundance. For example, jade is believed to draw both spiritual and material resources to the user.

How to Choose the Right Crystal for Your Needs

Discovering how to use crystals in everyday life begins with being able to choose the right one for what you want to do.

Choose a Crystal That You Feel Drawn To

Because crystal healing is based on moving energy, it is vital to collect stones that you feel drawn to. Figuring out how to use crystals will likely begin with you being attracted to stones that you intuitively feel can help rebalance and strengthen you.

Choose a Crystal Based on What You Are Struggling With

Many healers have learned how to use crystals because they were hoping to relieve a condition they were suffering from.

Are you currently experiencing discomfort and want to help yourself? Taking a closer look at the healing properties of crystals could be the start of your own healing journey.

Choose a Crystal Based on What You Want More Of

Life is all about growth and knowledge. Exploring how to use crystals allows you to strengthen an ability or trait you already possess and make it more powerful. Plus, certain stones can help enhance an energy that you may lack or bring you better luck.

Popular Crystals and Their Uses

If you’re learning how to use crystals for the first time, here’s a list of some of the most well-known crystals and their properties and benefits.

Amethyst

Amethyst is an attractive form of purple quartz.

Physically, energy healers believe that amethyst bolsters the immune system, purifies the blood, and reduces tension.

Spiritually, it is known to transmute lower energies into a higher frequency and promote clear thinking. Amethyst vibrates with the star signs of Pisces, Virgo, Aquarius, and Capricorn.

Rose Quartz

Rose quartz is a type of pink quartz.

Physically, rose quartz is used in energy medicine to alleviate inflammatory conditions and anxiety-related stress.

Spiritually, it is known as the love stone; it vibrates to the Venus-ruled horoscope signs of Libra and Taurus.

Citrine

Citrine is another variety of quartz that ranges in color from yellow to golden brown and burnt amber. Physically, it enhances and harmonizes digestion and metabolism.

Spiritually, citrine helps promote an optimistic outlook. It is associated with the root chakra, as well as the astrology signs of Gemini, Aries, Libra, and Leo.

Jade

Jade is a chain silicate stone that comes in a variety of colors—from grayish-black to green, yellow, and white. Physically, it is considered a toxin absorber, which is why it must be cleansed regularly.

Spiritually, jade is considered a dreamstone; the ancient Mayan culture used it as such. Moreover, it resonates with the signs of astrology: Aries, Gemini, Taurus, and Libra.

Turquoise

This opaque mineral combines hydrated copper and aluminum phosphate. Typically, turquoise stones are sky blue, greenish-blue, or yellowish-green.

Physically, it fights inflammation by moving fluids and getting rid of stagnant buildups.

Spiritually, turquoise is a stone of attunement. It helps align the chakras while vibrating with the Scorpio, Sagittarius, and Pisces star signs.

Clear Quartz

Clear quartz is a framework silicate stone that comes in clear hexagonal crystals, which sometimes refract light into rainbow patterns.

Physically, it is an excellent conductor of energy and enhances the effects of other stones.

Spiritually, this crystal is also a conductor that’s supposed to imbibe your soul with the stars’ energy.

How to Cleanse and Charge Your Crystals

Because they are conduits for energy, it is important to keep your crystals clean and charged to help them reach their maximum power. Here are some ways to do this.

Salt Water

A great natural purifier and disinfectant, salt water is great for cleansing your crystals of any negative energy they may have accumulated through use.

Simply fill a bowl with fresh salt water. From the ocean would be best, but shaking some table salt in tap water also works. After that, let your crystals soak for a few hours, then rinse and dry them with a clean towel.

Sunlight

As the ultimate source of light and energy for the earth, the sun revitalizes not only organic energies—like plants, animals, and humans—but also inorganic energies like crystals.

To charge crystals using sunlight, simply cleanse them first. Afterward, set them on a windowsill or outdoors to absorb the direct light of the sun.

Moonlight

Besides sunlight, crystals can also be charged under moonlight. This method is especially good if you’re using your stones to enhance your intuitive skills. It’s also ideal if the stone vibrates to the astrology signs of Cancer, Taurus, or Pisces.

Clean the stones first, as outlined above. Then, put them on a windowsill (or anywhere) under the direct light of a full moon and leave them there until the morning.

When Should You Cleanse Your Crystals?

How often you cleanse your crystals depends on how often you use them. Professional crystal healers are likely to clean their stones regularly.



For personal use, cleansing your crystals and charging them once a month should be sufficient. Coinciding these cleansings with the full moon would be excellent, even if you’re charging your stones in the sun.

How Can Crystal Healing Practices Help You?

Crystal healing is based on the idea that you are both a physical and vibrational being. This means that you’re not just made of flesh, blood, and bone but also of the spiritual and electrical vibrations that animate you.

Traditional Chinese medicine has always approached health from this dual perspective, which is why stone medicine has long been an essential part of Chinese health practice.

In the hands of the right practitioner, crystal healing is a potential way to maintain wellness through periodic tune-ups of your energy and treat the underlying energy driving an actual illness.

Where to Buy Crystals

Crystals can be easily purchased either online or in person at various metaphysical bookstores, occult supply shops, and both wholesale and retail dealers.

Crystals online may be a little cheaper and more convenient. Nevertheless, it’s a good idea to order from reputable virtual stores to ensure the quality of the crystals you’re getting. Here are two online shops worth checking out.

The Psychic Tree

This one-stop shop for spiritual and psychic items has a dedicated section for crystals. The Psychic Tree features a wide variety of options—from rough or polished crystals and pocket guides to crystal-infused scented candles and water bottles. You can even get crystal rings, earrings, and bracelets if you prefer wearables.

You can filter your search based on product type, price, and the types of crystals you’re interested in, meaning it’s easier to look for items you need.

Many customers have shared great feedback about The Psychic Tree online. For example, a happy buyer proudly shared a photo of all the assorted crystals she bought from the shop on r/Crystals [2].

While another consumer is still wondering if the store is legit, he did say in a different r/Crystals thread that he gets most of his crystals from this website [3].

Conscious Items

This virtual shop has an impressive collection of crystals—showcasing malachite, aquamarine, tiger’s eye, clear quartz, amethyst, tourmaline, rose quartz, and citrine. There’s even a quick quiz that assists you in finding the right crystals for you.

Conscious Items also provides handy guides that will teach you how to clean and charge crystals, as well as how to spot fake ones.

Many customers have given a virtual thumbs up to Conscious Items. In a Trustpilot post, for instance, someone wrote that he loved the crystals he ordered from the site, as well as the energy they put out [4].

Although another buyer experienced a minor shipping issue, she shared that someone from the company helped her immediately and that she had a wonderful experience overall [5].

FAQs on Crystals

These are some questions that are frequently asked by people wanting to know both how to use crystals and what not to do with crystals.

How Do Crystals Work?

Learning how to use crystals for healing requires you to understand how they work.

Many esoteric healers with psychic abilities believe that each crystal has a unique power to interact with and heal the human body's energy.

By placing specific crystals and stones on certain areas of the body and around the patient, an energy field is created to help repair and rebalance the existing condition.

What Is Crystal Healing?

Crystal healing is a form of alternative medicine using crystals and stones to rebalance a patient’s emotional, spiritual, and even physical energies.

The practice has its roots in ancient traditional beliefs that some stones possess certain properties to relieve the symptoms associated with various ailments.

For example, reiki is a Japanese technique that uses energy from crystals to relieve stress. As for crystal massage therapy, it’s known to improve circulation.

What Crystal Is Best for Healing?

It depends on what sort of healing you’re trying to accomplish. If you’re new to exploring how to use crystals, then rose quartz (a.k.a. the love stone) might be a popular choice. Amethyst is also a well-liked stone due to its flexibility as both a healing and spiritual empowerment stone. You can browse through online shops like The Psychic Tree or Conscious Items to see your options.

What Is the Best Crystal to Wear Every Day?

Among experts who know a thing or two about how to use crystals, clear quartz is a great stone for both drawing in positive energy and balancing energy. Another top crystal for everyday use is jade—which is good for maintaining your body’s physical balance, protection, and promoting positive feelings of joy and love.

What Do Different Healing Crystals Do?

When learning how to use crystals, you should be aware that different crystals have different healing effects. For example, amethyst could strengthen your immunity, while citrine may improve your digestion. Furthermore, turquoise can help combat inflammation, even as jade might absorb harmful toxins.

How Do You Use Crystals for the First Time?

For starters, we’d suggest picking up a “how to use crystals” book or chart. It will outline the names of different types of crystals and their meanings. In addition to pictures, it will teach you how to use crystals for manifestation, healing, and spiritual cleansing.

What Is the Proper Way to Use Crystals?

The beautiful thing about crystals is that they are an extremely flexible spiritual tool. You can use them to cleanse a space, yourself, or others. Plus, they could be used to supplement your energy, either physically or spiritually.

How Do I Start Using Crystals?

If you’re just learning how to use crystals, the best way to start would be with a hands-on approach. After you buy a crystal, cleanse it, charge it, and start carrying it with you every day to see how its power manifests in your daily life.

How Do Crystals Work for Beginners?

The terrific thing about crystals is that they have their own form of intelligence. In short, they are likely to manifest their energy and influence your mood, even if you’re still a newbie at using crystals.

Which Crystals Cannot Be Together?

It’s not that certain crystals can’t be together, but that some don’t work well together and may lessen each other’s powers if they’re used simultaneously. One example of what not to do with crystals is to use moonstone and labradorite together; their powers are somewhat identical and would make each other redundant.

How to Use Crystals: Final Thoughts

Crystals are wonderful tools that have been used since ancient times for enhancing spiritual awareness, creating a more welcoming energy in a space, and even physical healing.

If you’re in doubt about the power of crystals, it might help to know that some of the world’s major religions incorporate stones or rocks into their rituals and places of worship.



If you want to open yourself to a new way of thinking, feeling, and even being, exploring the spiritual power of the mineral kingdom would be a great place to start.

Are you ready to discover how to use crystals? The first step is getting your own special stones from legit online stores, such as The Psychic Tree or Conscious Items.

Namaste.

