How to Grow Weed: A Detailed Step by Step Guide for Successful Cannabis Cultivation

If you are an avid cannabis user, but are tired of the subpar weed products on offer these days, then thinking about taking up cannabis cultivation and growing marijuana might just be your best bet at getting the type of high-quality cannabis product you crave.

In this article, we take a deep dive into all things related to weed cultivation, from the optimum setups to the best places to get top-grade cannabis seeds, with Seed Supreme being our top pick. We will cover all of this and more. We have even included some must-read tips for beginner growers.

So, if you are an avid learner and want to start harvesting high yields of cannabis right away, read on to learn everything you need to know.

Benefits of Growing Your Own Cannabis

Whether you use weed for personal use or medical purposes, there are plenty of benefits that come with growing your own cannabis. These include everything from saving money to having complete control over quality.

Cost Savings: Growing cannabis at home is much cheaper than purchasing it. While it might take a bit longer to get, the damage to your wallet is significantly lower. Outdoor cultivation can cost as little as $0.45 per gram, while indoor growing has initially higher costs due to the purchase of equipment; after the first harvest, it drops to $1.34 per gram. When compared to store-bought cannabis, the savings are clear, as this typically costs between $5 and $20 per gram. Quality and Safety Control: With home cultivation, you will be able to oversee and quality check every growth phase to maximise the quality and quantity of your harvests. You will have full control over every nutrient and chemical your plants are exposed to, meaning you can be 100% sure they are free from harmful pesticides, contaminants, or additives. Access to a Variety of Strains: While purchasing cannabis online is incredibly convenient, it is still sometimes difficult to get access to rare and uncommon strains. Most sellers generally stock popular varieties that have a greater demand. Growing your own cannabis gives you the freedom to choose from a much wider range of strains. So, you can select and grow plants that meet your unique and specific needs.

What Are the Factors to Consider Before Growing Cannabis?

If you plan on growing indoors, there are a few factors that you need to think carefully about if you want a successful cultivation process.

Strain Selection

The first major decision when growing cannabis plants is choosing the perfect strain for your cannabis needs, cultivation skills, and growing setup. You can think of it in this way: each strain is its own unique masterpiece, and no two are the same.

Each strain produces cannabis plants that have unique growth requirements, flowering times, and chemical compositions. They also produce different yield amounts and buds with unique aromas.

Some are also more hardy, with better resistance to common cannabis plant issues like bud rot, mold, and pests, which can be a significant advantage for beginners.

For example, sativa plants thrive in warm weather and require longer growing seasons, making them better suited for outdoor growers or indoor setups with ample vertical space. These outdoor plants also grow taller, with narrow leaves.

On the other hand, indica plants are compact, have shorter flowering times, and broader leaves. They are ideal for smaller grow spaces and have shorter vegetation stages, meaning they start flowering much earlier than Sativa cannabis plants.

Cultivation Space

Not every cannabis grower has the outdoor space to let their cannabis crops grow wild in their backyards. Urban cultivators in particular are often pressed for space and privacy. These limitations make it extremely important to choose plants that can thrive in your particular grow setup.

Whether you’re using a grow tent or a dedicated room, ensure the area provides enough space for your plants to grow without overcrowding. Overcrowding can lead to poor air circulation, which increases the risk of mold and disease.

Proper environmental control in your cultivation space is just as crucial. Growers can use grow lights to mimic natural sunlight and maintain a consistent light cycle.

The temperature and humidity levels also need to be carefully set and monitored at each growth stage. There also needs to be good airflow to help prevent mold and other issues.

Legal Regulations and Local Laws

Before starting your cultivation journey, you need to be aware of the local laws regarding cannabis cultivation. These dictate how many plants you can grow and what permits home growers need. Understanding these regulations is essential to avoid legal complications.

How to Grow Cannabis Indoors

Growing cannabis plants is not as complicated as you might think. Cultivation involves a few basic steps.

Step 1: Choose the Right Seeds

As we mentioned already, strain selection is crucial. For beginners, auto-feminized seeds are best to avoid the risk of male plants, which do not produce buds. They also do not require any manual change of light schedules to trigger the flowering stage.

You should also research the strain’s flowering time, height, and cannabinoid profile to match your goals and grow space.

Step 2: Seed Germination

The germination stage is the first step in the growth process. Place your seeds in a damp paper towel for 24 to 72 hours to encourage sprouting. Keep the temperature around 70°F (21°C) and maintain high humidity to ensure the taproot emerges.

Once they reach the seedling stage, place them in nutrient-rich loamy soil, about half an inch deep, with the taproot facing downward. Remember to keep the soil moist.

Step 3: Vegetative Stage

During the vegetative growth stage, the plants develop roots, stems, and leaves, and require a light cycle of 18–24 hours of light daily.

Temperatures should be between 70–85°F (21–29°C), and humidity levels should be kept at 50–70; fresh air circulation is essential for healthy growth. Water the plants when the top inch of soil is dry, and add nitrogen-based nutrients to support development.

At this point, you can train your plants to maximize yields. Methods like low-stress training (LST), which involves bending branches to create an even plant canopy, and topping, which involves cutting the topmost plant's nodes to encourage the growth of two branches instead of one main stalk, help to create healthy and bountiful crops.

Step 4: Flowering Stage

To initiate flowering, switch the light cycle to 12 hours of light and 12 hours of darkness. This change mimics the natural seasonal decrease in daylight and triggers the plants to produce buds.

During this stage, maintain temperatures between 65–80°F (18–27°C) and lower humidity to 40–50%. Add phosphorus and potassium-rich nutrients to support bud development. Proper carbon dioxide levels and environmental control are critical for producing dense, high-quality buds.

Step 5: Harvest and Cure Your Plants

When the plants are ready for harvest, their trichomes will change color. Milky white trichomes indicate peak potency, while finally, amber trichomes suggest a more sedative effect. You can use ordinary scissors to cut the plants and choose between wet and dry trimming methods.

Wet trimming involves removing leaves immediately, while dry trimming requires hanging the plants to dry with leaves attached.

Once the buds are dry, you can store them in airtight jars in a dark place at 60–70°F (15–21°C) to cure them. Open the jars daily for two weeks to release moisture and improve flavor and aroma.

Where to Buy the Best Weed Seeds to Grow?

If you think you are ready to grow marijuana, then take a look at our top list of reputable cannabis seed sellers.

Seed Supreme – Best Seed Bank Overall



350+ unique weed strains

Free seeds on purchases above $50

10% discount for first-time buyers

Featured in The Mercury News

Popular options sell out quickly

Seed Supreme is the best option to purchase cannabis seeds. They have a catalog of over 350 high-quality strains sourced from the top breeders, including everything from classic feminized seeds to exotic strains like Girl Scout Cookies and Northern Lights.

Customers also benefit from a verified 100% germination guarantee. Every order worth more than $50 comes with free seeds, and first-time buyers can also enjoy a 10% discount on their initial purchase.

Homegrown Cannabis Co. – Ideal for Beginner Seeds



Save 10% on your first order

12-seed packs starting at $99

Affordable seeds for beginners

Seeds starting at just $7

Homegrown Cannabis Co. is an excellent choice for beginners looking for affordable and reliable seeds, with options as low as 12-seed packs starting at $99.

Their collection includes a variety of feminized and auto-flowering seeds, with popular strains like Black Cat Kush and Bazooka Punch. Each seed comes with a germination guarantee.

Herbies – Best for High-Yielding Seeds



Over 2,000 strains from 130 seed banks

U.S. express delivery in 2–5 days

Germination guarantee for all seeds

Free seed with every purchase

Herbies Seeds is one of the largest seed banks on this list, with a presence in the cannabis seed market since the early 2000s.

Their catalog includes over 1,500 strains sourced from more than 130 seed banks. In 2021, the company introduced its own exclusive line of premium cannabis seeds, catering to growers with varying levels of experience.

In addition to offering marijuana seeds, Herbies focuses on educating its customers. Their blog provides a wide range of resources, covering topics such as cannabis culture and practical growing tips for different strains.

Royal Queen Seeds – Perfect for High-CBD Seeds



25% monthly discounts

15+ high-CBD seeds

Over 40,000 customer reviews

Free seeds on orders above $30

Royal Queen Seeds is a great option for growers seeking high-CBD cannabis seeds and exclusive F1 hybrid strains, including F1 hybrids like Medusa F1 and Epsilon F1. These varieties are engineered to be highly resilient to even harsh conditions and produce high-quality, massive yields.

Customers can take advantage of free seeds with orders over $30 and enjoy monthly discounts of 25% on bestsellers.

ILGM – Ideal for Autoflower Strains



Huge range of autoflower options

Selection of grow kits

Benefit from Buy 1 Get 1 deals

$10 discount on your first order

ILGM, established in 2012, offers a wide range of autoflower cannabis seeds, grow kits, and related products. Popular strains like Granddaddy Purple and Strawberry Kush are among their best-selling autoflower options.

First-time customers can receive $10 off their initial order, and frequent Buy 1 Get 1 deals add extra value to their offerings.

How to Grow Weed Indoors: FAQs

If you want to learn more about how to grow cannabis indoors, then read our detailed FAQ section.

How Long Does It Take to Fully Grow Cannabis

The process of growing cannabis can take around 3-5 months for regular seeds, while autoflowering strains have a much shorter plant harvest cycle.

Is Indoor Weed Just as Good as Outdoor Weed?

Growing marijuana indoors often produces better quality yields because growers can set environmental conditions to the perfect levels for each kind of plant.

How Big Should a 2-Week-Old Cannabis Plant Be?

In two weeks, most cannabis plants grow to around 2-4 inches tall.

Where Can I Get the Best Cannabis Seeds?

Our top picks, like Seed Supreme, ILGM, Seedsman, and Royal Queen Seeds, are seed banks that offer high-quality strains with the best germination rates.

What is the Easiest Weed to Grow for Beginners?

Options like Auto Green Crack, GSC, and Blue Dream are great for newbies or beginners, as they are adaptable, resilient, and do not need manual light schedule changes.

What Is the Best Method to Grow Cannabis?

The method you choose to cultivate cannabis depends on your growth space and skills. For high-quality cannabis, indoor soil-based setups are great for beginners, while hydroponic systems produce cannabis of excellent quality at a much faster growth rate.

How to Grow Weed Indoors: Final Note

We have covered all the essential topics to help you begin growing cannabis, and we also reviewed some of the leading seed banks in the cannabis industry, with Seed Supreme being our top recommendation.

By now, whether you plan to grow indoors or outdoors, you should have a clear understanding of how to create the ideal conditions for a successful and high-quality yield.

We wish you all the best on your growing journey!